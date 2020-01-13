Hildebrand returns to Husker volleyball as associate head coach

Former Nebraska volleyball assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand will return to the Huskers as an associate head coach. 

Hildebrand, who helped coach the Huskers to an NCAA Championship in his only season at Nebraska in 2017, will replace Kayla Banwarth, who accepted the head coach position at Ole Miss in December.  Hildebrand, 35, is currently serving as the Director of Coaching for the USA Volleyball Beach National Team Program and will assume his associate head coach duties at Nebraska in August this year after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo conclude.

