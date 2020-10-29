High School Volleyball District Final matchups announced for Saturday

High school volleyball district final matchups have been announced for Saturday.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast will play Freeman at Shelby/Rising City High School in Shelby at 1:00, Norfolk Catholic will meet Crofton at a site and time to be determined, Clarkson/Leigh will face BRLD at a site and time to be determined, Howells/Dodge will tangle with South Loup at Central Valley High School in Greeley at 1:00, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic will play Fullerton at a site and time to be determined. In Class ‘C-1’, in sites and times to be determined, Columbus Lakeview will meet Wayne and Oakland/Craig will play Broken Bow. In Class ‘D-1’ District Final volleyball matches on Saturday, Hartington/Newcastle will play Archbishop Bergan of Fremont at Wisner/Pilger High School at 4:00, Mead will face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at David City High School at 3:00, and Hartington Cedar Catholic will take on Elgin Public/Pope John at a site and time to be determined. In Class ‘D-2’, Chambers/Wheeler Central will meet Wauneta/Palisade at a site and time to be determined, Humphrey St. Francis will play Twin Loup at a site and time to be determined, and Wynot will face Exeter/Milligan at a site and time to be determined.