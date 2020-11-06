High School State Football Playoffs continue today

The State Football Playoffs football continue today.  Regarding area teams, in a Class ‘C-1’ quarterfinal that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts Wahoo High at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20. 

In a Class ‘C-2’ quarterfinal, Oakland/Craig visits Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:00.  In a Class ‘D-1’ quarterfinal, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Stanton is on the road in Benkelman to play Dundy/County Stratton at 3:00 CDT.  Pregame coverage at 2:40.  Also in Class ‘D-1’, Burwell is home versus Neligh/Oakdale at 6:00.  In a Class ‘D-2’ quarterfinal, O’Neill St. Mary’s is in Wolbach to play Central Valley at 6:00.

Tags

In other news

High School State Football Playoffs continue today

High School State Football Playoffs continue today

The State Football Playoffs football continue today.  Regarding area teams, in a Class ‘C-1’ quarterfinal that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts Wahoo High at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20. 

Norfolk High's Ochoa receives honor

Norfolk High's Ochoa receives honor

Norfolk High freshman Isaac Ochoa has been named to the NSAA Board of Directors and Sports Advisory Committee's 2020 Class ‘A’ Boys' Cross Country Super State team. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 6, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 6, 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden have been fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.  A person familiar with the punishment said the team has been fined $500,000, Gruden has been docked $150,000 and the draft…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 5, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 5, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus.  The team said the positive test came back yesterday and Bourne immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis.  He was later placed on the COVID-19 li…