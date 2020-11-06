High School State Football Playoffs continue today

The State Football Playoffs football continue today. Regarding area teams, in a Class ‘C-1’ quarterfinal that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts Wahoo High at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20.
In a Class ‘C-2’ quarterfinal, Oakland/Craig visits Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:00. In a Class ‘D-1’ quarterfinal, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Stanton is on the road in Benkelman to play Dundy/County Stratton at 3:00 CDT. Pregame coverage at 2:40. Also in Class ‘D-1’, Burwell is home versus Neligh/Oakdale at 6:00. In a Class ‘D-2’ quarterfinal, O’Neill St. Mary’s is in Wolbach to play Central Valley at 6:00.