High School football playoffs continue across the state with semifinal games

In Class ‘A’, Kearney visits Elkhorn South at 6:00 and Omaha Westside entertains Millard South at 7:00.  In Class ‘B’, Aurora is home versus Plattsmouth at 7:00 and Elkhorn High faces Hastings at Hastings College in a 7:00 kickoff.  In Class ‘C-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts St. Paul at 6:00.  Pregame coverage at 5:20.  Also in ‘C-1’, Kearney Catholic is on the road in Hastings to play Adams Central at 7:00.  In Class ‘C-2’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Oakland/Craig visits Ord at 6:00.  Pregame coverage at 5:40.  Also in ‘C-2’, Archbishop Bergan battles Yutan at Heedum Field in Fremont at 7:00.  In Class ‘D-1’, Tri County hosts Dundy County/Stratton in DeWitt at 6:00 and Burwell goes to Stromsburg to face Cross County at 6:00.  In Class ‘D-2’, Sandhills/Thedford takes on Falls City Sacred Heart in Dunning at 5:00 and Central Valley is in Bruning to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:30.  In ‘Six-Man’, Sterling is at Arthur County at 2:30 CDT and McCool Junction takes on Cody-Kilgore at 2:00 CDT.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 13, 2020

Paul Casey seems to have shed the memory of his disappointing performance at the Masters 19 months ago.  The 43-year-old Englishman is the clubhouse leader at Augusta after shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round.  Casey made an early exit at last year’s Masters, shooting 86 and 82 to fal…

Wayne State volleyball announces 2021 recruiting class

Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl announced today that four student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2021 season. 