The High School football playoffs continue across the state with semifinal games.
In Class ‘A’, Kearney visits Elkhorn South at 6:00 and Omaha Westside entertains Millard South at 7:00. In Class ‘B’, Aurora is home versus Plattsmouth at 7:00 and Elkhorn High faces Hastings at Hastings College in a 7:00 kickoff. In Class ‘C-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts St. Paul at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:20. Also in ‘C-1’, Kearney Catholic is on the road in Hastings to play Adams Central at 7:00. In Class ‘C-2’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Oakland/Craig visits Ord at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Also in ‘C-2’, Archbishop Bergan battles Yutan at Heedum Field in Fremont at 7:00. In Class ‘D-1’, Tri County hosts Dundy County/Stratton in DeWitt at 6:00 and Burwell goes to Stromsburg to face Cross County at 6:00. In Class ‘D-2’, Sandhills/Thedford takes on Falls City Sacred Heart in Dunning at 5:00 and Central Valley is in Bruning to play Bruning/Davenport/Shickley at 5:30. In ‘Six-Man’, Sterling is at Arthur County at 2:30 CDT and McCool Junction takes on Cody-Kilgore at 2:00 CDT.