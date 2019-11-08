High School football playoff games resume with quarterfinal action

High school football quarterfinal playoff games are held for Classes ‘A’-‘C-2’.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce visits Ord at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Also, Wayne entertains Ashland/Greenwood at 7:00. In Class ‘C-2’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur is on the road at North Bend Central at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Elsewhere in ‘C-2’, Battle Creek goes to Sutton for a 7:00 meeting and Oakland/Craig hosts Doniphan-Trumbull at 7:00.