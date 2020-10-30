High school football playoff games highlight today’s local schedule.
Regarding area teams, Columbus visits Seacrest Field in Lincoln to play Lincoln Southeast at 8:15 in a Class ‘A’ second-round game. In Class ‘C-1’, in opening round games, in a contest that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts West Point-Beemer at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. Also, Battle Creek is at Auburn at 6:30, Wayne travels to Hastings to play Adams Central at 6:00, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder visits Ashland/Greenwood at 7:00. In Class ‘C-2’, in opening round games, in a contest that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com, Norfolk Catholic entertains David City Aquinas at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. Also, Oakland/Craig is home versus Crofton at 7:00 and Hartington Cedar Catholic visits Bridgeport at 3:00 CDT. In Class ‘D-1’ second round games, Lutheran High Northeast is home against Weeping Water at 3:00, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge hosts Tri County at 5:00, Stanton is in Loup City to play Arcadia/Loup City at 6:00, Burwell goes to Howells to play Howells/Dodge at 5:30, and Neligh/Oakdale defends the back yard against Hi Line at 5:00. In Class ‘D-2’, in second round playoff games, in a contest that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Humphrey St. Francis entertains Osceola at 6:00. Pregame coverage at 5:40. Also, Creighton is home versus Falls City Sacred Heart at 4:00, Wynot hosts Pleasanton at 5:00, Bloomfield visits O’Neill St. Mary’s at 6:00, and Allen defends the back yard against Kenesaw at 4:30. In a Six-Man opening round playoff game of interest, Stuart is in Cody to play Cody/Kilgore at 2:00 CDT.