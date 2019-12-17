High School football classifications announced for 2020

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association released football classifications for the next two seasons. 

Regarding football in the fall of 2020, Class ‘A’ will drop from 32 teams to 31 while Class ‘B’ will increase from 23 teams to 25.  South Sioux City will remain in Class ‘B’ and continue to be ineligible for the playoffs.  Schuyler is dropping down from Class ‘B’ to ‘C-1’.  Battle Creek will jump from Class ‘C-2’ to ‘C-1’.  Stanton will move down from Class ‘C-2’ to ‘D-1’ and play eight-man football.  Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will jump from ‘Six-Man’ to Class ‘D-1’.  Madison and Wakefield will stay in Class ‘D-1’ despite ‘C-2’ enrollment numbers and will remain playoff ineligible.  Clarkson/Leigh and Hartington-Newcastle will move up to Class ‘D-1’ from ‘D-2’.  Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, Homer, Fullerton, and Boyd County will drop down to Class ‘D-2’ from ‘D-1’.  Stuart will drop from ‘D-2’ to Six-man.

