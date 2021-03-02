High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-1=

Bellevue West 77, Lincoln North Star 48

District A-2=

Millard North 67, Gretna 29

District A-3=

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Elkhorn South 50

District A-4=

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Pius X 51, OT

District A-5=

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Central 59

District A-6=

Millard South 35, Papillion-LaVista 34

District A-7=

Millard West 55, Omaha Westside 54

District Final=

Class C-1=

District C1-1=

Auburn 48, Boone Central 41

District C1-2=

Kearney Catholic 67, Central City 36

District C1-3=

Adams Central 56, Ashland-Greenwood 38

District C1-4=

Milford 75, Mitchell 46

District C1-5=

St. Paul 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44

District C1-7=

Omaha Concordia 59, North Bend Central 47

Class C-2=

District C2-1=

Yutan 62, West Holt 38

District C2-2=

Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Twin River 43

District C2-4=

Freeman 45, Sutton 29

District C2-5=

Tri County 72, Hershey 53

District C2-6=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wakefield 45

Class D-1=

District D1-1=

Burwell 44, Kenesaw 40

District D1-3=

North Platte St. Patrick's 77, Creighton 44

District D1-4=

Howells/Dodge 43, Mead 36

District D1-6=

Ansley-Litchfield 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

District D1-7=

Central Valley 53, Osmond 37

District D1-8=

Southern Valley 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44

Class D-2=

District D2-6=

Wynot 55, Wallace 40

District D2-7=

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Medicine Valley 22

Allen leaves Husker men's basketball program

Allen leaves Husker men's basketball program

The Nebraska basketball team's leading scorer has left the team.  Six days after scoring 41 points in a game, the second-most points in school history, Teddy Allen is leaving the Nebraska basketball program. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 1, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 1, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 36 points with 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocked shots and the Milwaukee Bucks closed on a 9-0 run to earn their fifth straight win since a five-game skid, 105-100 over the Los Angeles Clippers.  The reigning MVP put Milwaukee ahead with a pair of fr…