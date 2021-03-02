High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-1=
Bellevue West 77, Lincoln North Star 48
District A-2=
Millard North 67, Gretna 29
District A-3=
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Elkhorn South 50
District A-4=
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Pius X 51, OT
District A-5=
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Central 59
District A-6=
Millard South 35, Papillion-LaVista 34
District A-7=
Millard West 55, Omaha Westside 54
District Final=
Class C-1=
District C1-1=
Auburn 48, Boone Central 41
District C1-2=
Kearney Catholic 67, Central City 36
District C1-3=
Adams Central 56, Ashland-Greenwood 38
District C1-4=
Milford 75, Mitchell 46
District C1-5=
St. Paul 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44
District C1-7=
Omaha Concordia 59, North Bend Central 47
Class C-2=
District C2-1=
Yutan 62, West Holt 38
District C2-2=
Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Twin River 43
District C2-4=
Freeman 45, Sutton 29
District C2-5=
Tri County 72, Hershey 53
District C2-6=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wakefield 45
Class D-1=
District D1-1=
Burwell 44, Kenesaw 40
District D1-3=
North Platte St. Patrick's 77, Creighton 44
District D1-4=
Howells/Dodge 43, Mead 36
District D1-6=
Ansley-Litchfield 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
District D1-7=
Central Valley 53, Osmond 37
District D1-8=
Southern Valley 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44
Class D-2=
District D2-6=
Wynot 55, Wallace 40
District D2-7=
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Medicine Valley 22