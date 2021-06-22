Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook to host Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship and Nebraska Girls Match Play Championship starting today

Heritage Hills Golf Course will be the host for a third time, when the 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship visits McCook today through Friday. 

The club first hosted in 2004, when Lincoln's Joe Kubick won his second of back-to-back titles.  The championship returned in 2014, when Omaha's Alex Schaake won his first Nebraska Golf Association title.  Among the entries include Wisner’s Rockney Peck, Wayne’s Tanner Walling, and Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman, Nick Vuncannon, Nicklaus Fleming, & Nolan Fleming.

The 59th Nebraska Girls' Match Play Championship returns to Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook today through Thursday.  The club last hosted the championship in 2014, when Wahoo's Haley Thiele won her second-straight title.  Snyder’s Livia Hunke and Albion’s Abby Brodersen are among the participants.

