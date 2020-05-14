NORFOLK - Hannah Heppner of Stanton and Ben Moxness of Scribner were recently named to the inaugural National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators Honorable Mention Scholar-Athlete Team for their dedicated work on the court and in the classroom.
"NATYCAA is proud to recognize student-athletes who excel in the classroom, on the field, and in the community," said Community College of Rhode Island interim Director of Athletics Kevin Salisbury, who also chairs NATYCAA's Scholar-Athlete Committee. "The NATYCAA Scholar-Athlete program names one male and one female award winner each year. This year, we are excited to expand the program to recognize a male and female from each of NATYCAA's nine Districts as finalists for the NATYCAA Scholar-Athlete Award. The accomplishments of the student-athletes are simply outstanding and we congratulate all of the nominees and finalists."
To be eligible for the award, nominees must meet the following criteria: minimum 3.6 GPA on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 36 semester hours or 45 quarter hours with a minimum of 24 semester or 36 quarter hours at the nominating institution; participation in a minimum of one complete season of varsity competition at the nominating institution; outstanding athletics success; and outstanding qualities of leadership and citizenship. Spring sport athletes may be considered for nomination the following year.
For all news related to Northeast Community College athletics, visit northeasthawks.com for complete coverage. Fans can also follow the Hawks on Twitter @NortheastHawks for game-day coverage.