Heisman Trophy winner and Nebraska great Eric Crouch among individuals making up the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Heisman Trophy winner and Nebraska great Eric Crouch is one of 19 individuals who will make up the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class. The 17 players and two coaches were announced today by the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame.
The 2020 Hall of Fame class includes five winners of major college awards, led by Crouch's 2001 Heisman, and ten conference players of the year, including Crouch, a two-time Big 12 Player of the Year. Crouch is among the group of players selected from the national ballot that included 76 All-Americans. Crouch becomes the 19th Nebraska player to earn induction into the College Hall of Fame and gives NU 25 overall members of the Hall including six coaches. He is the first Husker selected since Aaron Taylor was inducted in 2018. Crouch is the seventh Husker inducted into the Hall in the past 14 seasons joining Taylor (2018), Trev Alberts (2015), Tommie Frazier (2013), Will Shields (2011), Grant Wistrom (2009) and Mike Rozier (2006). The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted on Dec. 8, 2020, at the New York Hilton Midtown.