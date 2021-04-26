Hawks softball drops weekend series doubleheader to Indian Hills

The Northeast Community College softball team fell to Indian Hills Community College on Saturday, 17-6 and 21-5 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. 

 

The Hawks (10-38, 4-32 ICCAC) couldn’t find any answers on Sunday, dropping a doubleheader, 17-7 and 22-1. 

 

In Game 1 on Saturday, the Hawks held a 5-2 lead through two innings until the Warriors scored seven runs in the top of the third inning. The Warriors went on to pour on more runs, tallying eight in the final three innings. 

 

Abby Balfour (Nebraska City, Neb.) went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI. Greta Lindberg (Tekamah, Neb.) and Taylor Nicolay (Nebraska City, Neb.) each had a double. Kierra Stewart (Dodge, Neb.) took the loss, tossing two and two-thirds innings, while allowing nine earned runs off nine hits. She struck out one batter and walked one. 

 

In the final game on Saturday, the Hawks were able to plate five runs, but couldn’t keep the Warriors off the scoreboard. 

 

On Sunday, the Warriors jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but the Hawks managed to score a run in the bottom of the fifth and five more in the bottom of the sixth.  

 

Nicolay went 2-for-3 with two runs, a stolen base and a double. Alyssa Turner (Columbus, Neb.) had a double, while Lindberg and Jade Koch (Norfolk, Neb.) both had a home run. Stewart threw all seven innings in the loss. 

 

In the final game of the weekend, the Hawks pushed across a run in the bottom of the fourth, but it was the Warrior pitching that kept the Hawks’ bats in check. 

 

Nicolay was 2-for-2 with a home run, a run and an RBI. Lindberg took the loss after throwing two and one-third innings. 

 

The Hawks hit the road for an ICCAC doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday against Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa.

