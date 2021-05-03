Hawks baseball wins three games during weekend series

The Northeast Community College baseball team won 3-of-4 games against Southeastern Community College over a two-day homestand at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.
The Hawks (32-22, 26-14 ICCAC) took Game 1 on Saturday 11-10, before falling in the nightcap, 24-0. Northeast rebounded and took both games on Sunday, 8-3 and 16-6.
Northeast clawed their way back in Game 1 on Saturday after allowing four runs in the first inning. The Hawks added five runs in the bottom of the second and fourth innings to overcome the Blackhawks.
Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) went 4-for-4 with two runs. Zane Zielinski (Chicago, Ill.) was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Colin Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) went 2-for-4 with four RBI, two runs and a home run. Tyler Monroe (Lincoln, Neb.), Parker Dorrance (Arvada, Colo.) and Sam Manwarren (Overland Park, Kan.) each had a double in the win. Preston Tenney (Parker, Colo.) battled throughout the entire game and tossed six innings, allowing 10 earned runs off 10 hits. He struck out seven batters and walked three. Matt Dreher (Blair, Neb.) pitched an inning to earn the save.
Game 2 didn’t go quite as planned for the Hawks. Monroe and Cade Lynam (Springfield, Neb.) had the lone hits in the loss. Clay Beaumont (Tekamah, Neb.) was straddled with the loss, tossing one and one-third innings, allowing six earned runs off seven hits. He struck out three and walked two.
The Hawks got right to work on Sunday, tallying two runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to hold off Southeastern.
Manwarren went 3-for-4 with a run. Monroe was 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs and a double. Lynam added two hits, while Dorrance had a double and Whitt homered. Dylan Rodgers (Norfolk, Neb.) was the winning pitcher after throwing six innings in relief. He allowed two earned runs off seven hits, while striking out four and walking two.
In the finale, the Hawks put up 10 runs in the second inning to keep the Blackhawks at bay. They followed with two runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the seventh.
Zielinski went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs. Lynam was 2-for-4 with two runs, a home run and two RBI. Dorrance had two hits, including a double and two RBI. Monroe, Nick Carlson (Kearney, Neb.) and Maximo DeLeon (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) each had two hits. Christian Carew (Parker, Colo.) got the win after tossing six innings. He allowed an earned run off seven hits, while striking out one and walking one.
The Hawks visit Des Moines Area Community College for the final regular-season doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Boone, Iowa.