Hartington CC's Noecker is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Carson Noecker of the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys track & field team.
At last Friday’s Homer Invitational, he won the 3200, 1600, 800, and was part of the winning 4X800 relay. Last Tuesday, at the Hartington Cedar Catholic Invite, Noecker won the 3200, 1600, and was part of the winning 4X800 relay, and placed second in the 800. He has broken the school records in the 3200 and 1600 multiple times this season. Noecker this season has 15 gold medals and a silver. He was nominated by Coach Chad Cattau. Congratulations to Carson Noecker of the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.