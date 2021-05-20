Hartington CC's Kuehn is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Riley Kuehn of the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys golf team. 

At last Monday’s C-3 District Meet at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk, he shot an even par 72 to win the event by two strokes and helped his team in the process win the district championship with a 319.  Kuehn this season, has amassed an 11-1 record through eight invitationals, three triangulars, and a dual as they get ready for the State Championship next week in Kearney.  He was nominated by Coach Rick Kuehn.  Congratulations to Riley Kuehn of the Hartington Cedar Catholic boys golf team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

