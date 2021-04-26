Grandfield/Turek Triumph in Playoff at Four-Ball

Scoring was even more difficult during the final round of the 20th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at The Players Club in Omaha yesterday, and Omaha's Cole Grandfield and Ryan Turek won the fourth straight playoff at the championship. 

Grandfield and Turek started the day two strokes back, but matched the round of the day with a 66 (-4).  That left them with a 133 (-7) total, tied with Lincoln's Travis Minzel and Jay Moore, who posted a round of 68 (-2).  The two teams finished three strokes clear of the field, and the 7-under total ties the highest winning score in championship history.  Norfolk’s Lance Lawson and Omaha’s Dylan Heng tied for eleventh place at 140.

Wayne State baseball endures weekend sweep to Minnesota State

An eight-run fourth inning propelled #20 Minnesota State to a 13-3 win in seven innings over Wayne State College in Northern Sun Conference baseball Sunday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne.  The visiting Mavericks completed a three-game weekend sweep, improving MSU to …

Wayne State softball sweeps MSU Moorhead

Sophomore starting pitcher Sloan Cooksey fired her second straight complete game win in the opener and then came on in the second game for two innings of relief to pick up another win as Wayne State notched a 4-1 and 7-5 Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over MSU Moorhead Sunday afterno…

Wayne State women's golf finishes ninth at NSIC Tournament

Competing in its first conference women’s golf championship in eight years since bringing back the program, Wayne State College finished ninth at the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship played at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minnesota.  Teams battled rainy, chilly …

Northeast baseball battles on the road in Iowa

The Northeast Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Indian Hills Community College on Saturday, 3-2 and 15-3, before falling twice on Sunday, 2-0 and 8-6 in Centerville, Iowa. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 26, 2021

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.  Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Louisiana.  She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 23, 2021

Kentucky says freshman guard Terrence Clarke died following a car accident in Los Angeles.  He was 19.  The school announced Clarke’s death in a release, but did not include any more details.  The 6’7 Clarke entered the NBA draft last month after playing in just eight games last season becau…