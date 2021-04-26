Grandfield/Turek Triumph in Playoff at Four-Ball

Scoring was even more difficult during the final round of the 20th Nebraska Four-Ball Championship at The Players Club in Omaha yesterday, and Omaha's Cole Grandfield and Ryan Turek won the fourth straight playoff at the championship.
Grandfield and Turek started the day two strokes back, but matched the round of the day with a 66 (-4). That left them with a 133 (-7) total, tied with Lincoln's Travis Minzel and Jay Moore, who posted a round of 68 (-2). The two teams finished three strokes clear of the field, and the 7-under total ties the highest winning score in championship history. Norfolk’s Lance Lawson and Omaha’s Dylan Heng tied for eleventh place at 140.