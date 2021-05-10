Golf highlights Monday's local schedule

Nearly 9,100 entries were received for the 121st U.S. Open Championship to be conducted in mid-June on the South Course at Torrey Pines GC in San Diego, California. 

48 of those entries are set to tackle Local Qualifying today at the Beatrice Country Club.  Of the 48, three players will advance to a Final Qualifying stage with a chance to play in this year's U.S. Open.  Among today’s competitors in Beatrice include Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, Hartington’s Matthew Schaefer, and Columbus’ Spencer Nickolite.  Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf team holds their own invitational at 9:30 AM.  The teams competing include Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk's JV, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Columbus Scotus, and Wayne.  Also, the Nebraska baseball team is in Piscataway, New Jersey to play Rutgers at 10:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 10, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 25 points and Josh Richardson added 20 as the Dallas Mavericks blew by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 124-97.  It was an easy win for Dallas despite Luka Doncic, who received a flagrant-two foul and an automatic ejection early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sext…

The LA Clippers are third in the Western Conference following a 118-94 pounding of the Los Angeles Lakers.  Paul George led seven Clippers in double figures with 24 points and Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the blowout win.  Kyle Kuzma dropped in a team-high 2…

Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps Des Moines Area CC

Jeremy Schneider (Lovell, Wyo.) tossed a complete-game on Wednesday as the Northeast Community College baseball team took an ICCAC doubleheader from Des Moines Area Community College, 3-1 and 10-6 in Boone, Iowa. 