Golf highlights Monday's local schedule

Nearly 9,100 entries were received for the 121st U.S. Open Championship to be conducted in mid-June on the South Course at Torrey Pines GC in San Diego, California.
48 of those entries are set to tackle Local Qualifying today at the Beatrice Country Club. Of the 48, three players will advance to a Final Qualifying stage with a chance to play in this year's U.S. Open. Among today’s competitors in Beatrice include Norfolk’s Luke Kluver, Hartington’s Matthew Schaefer, and Columbus’ Spencer Nickolite. Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf team holds their own invitational at 9:30 AM. The teams competing include Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk's JV, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Columbus Scotus, and Wayne. Also, the Nebraska baseball team is in Piscataway, New Jersey to play Rutgers at 10:00.