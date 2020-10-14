Girls State Golf Championships wrap up

The Girls State Golf Championships concluded yesterday. Class ‘A’ held their competition at Norfolk Country Club.
North Platte is the champion after shooting a two-day 660 while runner-up Lincoln Pius X finished at 683. Pius’ Nicole Kolbas shot a 140 to win by twelve strokes. Norfolk’s Kylie Blume put up a 98 yesterday to finish at 197. At the Class ‘B’ event at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, Scottsbluff are the champs after finishing with a two-day 686. They won by 51 strokes. Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley won the title over Gering’s Madilyne Schlaepfer on the second hole of a playoff. Both shot 156. Class ‘C’ concluded at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Broken Bow are the champions after their two-day 732. They won by 46 strokes. West Point-Beemer got third at 785, Boone Central carded a 794, Columbus Scotus put up an 801, Battle Creek finished at 822, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge shot 830. Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen is the Class ‘C’ champion after shooting a 155. She won by two strokes. West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper tied for seventh place at 167, Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt finished ninth at 171, and West Point-Beemer’s Kailey Johnson tied for 15th place at 183. Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer shot a 101 yesterday to finish at 206. 39 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area were in competition.