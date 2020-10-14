Girls State Golf Championships wrap up

The Girls State Golf Championships concluded yesterday.  Class ‘A’ held their competition at Norfolk Country Club. 

North Platte is the champion after shooting a two-day 660 while runner-up Lincoln Pius X finished at 683.  Pius’ Nicole Kolbas shot a 140 to win by twelve strokes.  Norfolk’s Kylie Blume put up a 98 yesterday to finish at 197.  At the Class ‘B’ event at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, Scottsbluff are the champs after finishing with a two-day 686.  They won by 51 strokes.  Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley won the title over Gering’s Madilyne Schlaepfer on the second hole of a playoff.  Both shot 156.  Class ‘C’ concluded at Elks Country Club in Columbus.  Broken Bow are the champions after their two-day 732.  They won by 46 strokes.  West Point-Beemer got third at 785, Boone Central carded a 794, Columbus Scotus put up an 801, Battle Creek finished at 822, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge shot 830.  Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen is the Class ‘C’ champion after shooting a 155.  She won by two strokes.  West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper tied for seventh place at 167, Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt finished ninth at 171, and West Point-Beemer’s Kailey Johnson tied for 15th place at 183.  Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer shot a 101 yesterday to finish at 206.  39 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area were in competition.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High volleyball stuns Lincoln High

Norfolk High volleyball stuns Lincoln High

The Norfolk High volleyball team surprised Lincoln High in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had Norfolk winning 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11.  The 6-18 Lady Panthers had lost to the 14-11 Links on two occasions previously including last Saturday.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The New York Jets have released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, who has clashed with head coach Adam Gase during their two years together.  Bell’s latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game.  He…

Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 26-28, 25-12, 17-25, 15-13Blue Hill def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9Boyd County def. North Central, 13-25, 25-19, 23-25, 2…