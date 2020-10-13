Girls State Golf Championships to conclude on Tuesday

The Girls State Golf Championships are in progress.  Class ‘A’ is holding their competition at Norfolk Country Club. 

North Platte carded an opening day 324 and has a 13 stroke advantage over Lincoln Pius X’s 337.  Pius’ Nicole Kolbas shot a 71 and has a three-stroke lead.  Norfolk’s Kylie Blume put up an opening day 99.  At the Class ‘B’ event at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, Scottsbluff has shot a 354 and has a 21 stroke advantage.  Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin carded a 77 and has a four-stroke lead.  Class ‘C’ is competing at Elks Country Club in Columbus.  Broken Bow has the clubhouse lead at 369.  They have a 17 stroke advantage.  West Point-Beemer shot 396, Boone Central carded a 399, Columbus Scotus put up a 403, and Battle Creek & Laurel/Concord/Coleridge shot 415.  Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen & Cozad’s Lynzi Becker are tied for the lead with at 77.  They have a five-stroke advantage.  West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper is tied for ninth place at 85.  Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer shot an opening day 105.  Action concludes today resuming at 9:00 AM.  39 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area are participating.

