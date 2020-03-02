Girls State Basketball Tournament gets underway on Thursday

The bracket for the Girls State Basketball Tournament has been released. The tournament starts on Thursday.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, West Point-Beemer plays North Bend at the Devaney Center in Lincoln at 3:45. In Class ‘C-2’, in games at Lincoln North Star, Oakland/Craig meets Clarkson/Leigh at 2:00, Ponca faces Grand Island Central Catholic at 3:45, and Crofton takes on BRLD at 7:00. In Class ‘D-1’, in games at Lincoln Southwest, Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Weeping Water at 9:00 AM, Chambers/Wheeler Central meets Dundy County/Stratton at 2:00, and Pender plays Pleasanton at 3:45. In Class ‘D-2’, Wynot takes on Lawrence/Nelson at Lincoln North Star at 10:45 and Humphrey St. Francis plays Sterling at Lincoln Southwest at 7:00.