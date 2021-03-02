Girls State Basketball highlights Wednesday local schedule

The Girls State Basketball Tournament continues today in Lincoln.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, Winnebago takes on Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 1:30. In Class ‘C-2’ contests at Lincoln Southeast, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, BRLD tangles with Wood River at 4:00. Pregame coverage at 3:40. Elsewhere in ‘C-2’, Crofton plays Centennial at 11:00 and Ponca meets West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 6:30. In Class ‘D-1’, at Lincoln Southwest, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family faces Archbishop Bergan at 1:30. Pregame coverage at 1:15. Also, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Hartington Cedar Catholic battles South Platte at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:15. In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln North Star, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis plays Sterling at 11:00. Pregame coverage at 10:40. Also, Wynot faces Chambers/Wheeler Central at 6:30. Elsewhere on the area basketball schedule, the Northeast Hawks women & men visit Council Bluffs to play Iowa Western Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, and the Creighton men visit Pennsylvania to play Villanova at 7:30. In baseball, the Northeast Hawks are in Great Bend, Kansas to take on McCook Community College at 2:30 and Barton Community College of Kansas at 5:00. Also, the Wayne State baseball team meet Emporia State in Kansas for a single game at 12:00, and the Northeast Hawks softball squad entertains the Concordia JV in a 3:00 doubleheader.