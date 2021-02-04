Girls Mid State Conference Basketball Tournament highlights Thursday's local schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues. 

In semifinal games at Battle Creek, 17-2 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic takes on 11-6 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 5:30 and 16-3 Crofton plays 16-3 O’Neill at 7:15.  In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic High School, 6-15 Wayne tangles with 10-8 Pierce at 5:30 and 9-9 Norfolk Catholic entertains 9-10 Battle Creek at 7:15.  In other events, the Nebraska women’s basketball team is in University Park, Pennsylvania to play Penn State at 5:00, and the Northeast Hawks volleyball team hosts Indian Hills Community College of Iowa at 3:00.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State football announces 30 signings on Letter of Intent Day

Wayne State football announces 30 signings on Letter of Intent Day

Wayne State College head football coach John McMenamin announced today the addition of 30 student-athletes (27 high school/three transfers) to the Wildcat program for the 2021 season.  The list of signings includes 21 athletes from Nebraska, seven in Iowa and one each from South Dakota and M…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 4, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 4, 2021

Jahvon Blair scored 22 points and added seven assists to lead four Georgetown players in double figures, and the Hoyas used their best shooting in weeks to build a big lead and beat 15th ranked Creighton 86-79 last night in Omaha.  Georgetown won its second straight after a three-week layoff…