Girls Mid State Conference Basketball Tournament highlights Thursday's local schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues.
In semifinal games at Battle Creek, 17-2 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic takes on 11-6 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 5:30 and 16-3 Crofton plays 16-3 O’Neill at 7:15. In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic High School, 6-15 Wayne tangles with 10-8 Pierce at 5:30 and 9-9 Norfolk Catholic entertains 9-10 Battle Creek at 7:15. In other events, the Nebraska women’s basketball team is in University Park, Pennsylvania to play Penn State at 5:00, and the Northeast Hawks volleyball team hosts Indian Hills Community College of Iowa at 3:00.