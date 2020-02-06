Girls Mid State Basketball Tournament highlights local schedule

The Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues today with semifinal action.
In games at Northeast Community College, 17-2 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic plays 13-5 Norfolk Catholic at 6:15 and 14-5 Battle Creek faces 16-3 Crofton at 7:45. In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic High School, 8-11 Boone Central/Newman Grove takes on 12-7 O’Neill at 6:15 and 7-9 Pierce battles 6-9 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45. Elsewhere in basketball, the Nebraska women visits the University of Iowa at 6:30, the Nebraska-Omaha women host North Dakota State at 6:00, and the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team competes in the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek at 2:00.