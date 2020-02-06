Girls Mid State Basketball Tournament highlights local schedule

The Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continues today with semifinal action. 

In games at Northeast Community College, 17-2 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic plays 13-5 Norfolk Catholic at 6:15 and 14-5 Battle Creek faces 16-3 Crofton at 7:45.  In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic High School, 8-11 Boone Central/Newman Grove takes on 12-7 O’Neill at 6:15 and 7-9 Pierce battles 6-9 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45.  Elsewhere in basketball, the Nebraska women visits the University of Iowa at 6:30, the Nebraska-Omaha women host North Dakota State at 6:00, and the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team competes in the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek at 2:00.

Wayne State football announces recruiting class

Wayne State football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 26 student-athletes that have signed national letters of intent or committed to attend Wayne State and play football for the Wildcats in the 2020 season. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 6, 2020

A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six three-pointers, and home-team Providence pulled away from 21st ranked Creighton for a 73-56 win.  Reeves led four players in double figures for the Friars.  Providence defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping 16th rank…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Boston Red Sox have agreed to send 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.  The Red Sox would also send away left-hander David Price in a salary dump designed to save Boston tens of millions of dollars and help them dip …