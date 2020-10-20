Frost names Martinez starting quarterback on Saturday; Wisconsin home game to kick off at 2:30

Adrian Martinez turned back a challenge from Luke McCaffrey to win the starting quarterback’s job for Nebraska’s opener at fifth ranked Ohio State.
McCaffrey made a serious bid to unseat the Cornhuskers’ two-year starter, who struggled with injuries last year and seemed to regress from his fantastic freshman season in 2018. Coach Scott Frost said he feels as if he's got two starting quarterbacks because there is so little separation between the two. McCaffrey is the brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey and son of former pro receiver Ed McCaffrey. Luke played quarterback and receiver as a freshman last season. In other Husker football news, the Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska's 2020 home opener against Wisconsin on Oct. 31 will kick off at 2:30, with television coverage on FS1. Nebraska's season opener this Saturday at Ohio State will be televised by FOX with kickoff set for 11:00. Kickoff times for Nebraska's remaining 2020 games will be announced 6-12 days in advance.