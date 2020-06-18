Frost, Hoiberg donating some pay to Nebraska athletics

Scott Frost
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate part of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The amount will be determined when the 2021 budget is closer to being finalized. Frost’s salary is $5 million. Hoiberg earns $3 million.

Frost says his deep ties to the school helped inspire him to give back some of his pay.

Hoiberg said he wants to give back to make sure athletes have everything they need.

