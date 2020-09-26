FRIDAY VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 30-32, 25-20, 25-15
Arthur County def. Potter-Dix, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Axtell def. Brady, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13
Elm Creek def. Arapahoe, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Hay Springs def. Minatare, 27-25, 22-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23
Wallace def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18
Allison Weston Tournament=
Pool A
Kearney def. Lincoln East, 25-22, 15-25, 26-24
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Kearney, 25-14, 25-8
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln East, 25-7, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-11, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 25-21
Pool B
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 25-15, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-15, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-13, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 26-24, 25-20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Santee vs. St. Edward, ppd.