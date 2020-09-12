Volleyball Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-11, 25-21

Harvard def. St. Edward, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-18, 26-24

Wallace def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21

Nebraska AG requesting information from Big Ten

LINCOLN - The Big Ten Conference Commissioner has received a letter from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office requesting information about recent meetings which would include its decision to cancel fall sports.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 11, 2020

Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl title defense with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.  Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and a touchdown in his f…