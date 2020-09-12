PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-11, 25-21
Harvard def. St. Edward, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-18, 26-24
Wallace def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21
LINCOLN - The Big Ten Conference Commissioner has received a letter from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office requesting information about recent meetings which would include its decision to cancel fall sports.
The Norfolk High softball team won for the seventh time in a row as they routed South Sioux City on the road on Thursday night 20-0.
The Norfolk High cross country teams both won titles in the same meet for the first time since 2015 after claiming the Columbus Discoverer Invite at Lutjelusche Course.
The Norfolk High girls golf team competed in yesterday’s Highland’s Division of the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Highlands Golf Course.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl title defense with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and a touchdown in his f…