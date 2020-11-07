PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA State Championships=
Semifinal=
Class A=
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West, 25-19, 28-26, 25-13
Class B=
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12
Class C-1=
St. Paul def. Lincoln Lutheran, 27-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8
Wahoo def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-16, 27-25, 25-23
Class C-2=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 17-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Overton, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
Class D-1=
Archbishop Bergan def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Mead, 25-15, 25-8, 26-24
Class D-2=
CWC def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19