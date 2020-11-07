NSAA logo NDN

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA State Championships=

Semifinal=

Class A=

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West, 25-19, 28-26, 25-13

Class B=

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12

Class C-1=

St. Paul def. Lincoln Lutheran, 27-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8

Wahoo def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-16, 27-25, 25-23

Class C-2=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson/Leigh, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 17-15

Norfolk Catholic def. Overton, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Class D-1=

Archbishop Bergan def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14

Pleasanton def. Mead, 25-15, 25-8, 26-24

Class D-2=

CWC def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21

Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19

In other news

High School State Football Playoffs continue today

The State Football Playoffs football continue today.  Regarding area teams, in a Class ‘C-1’ quarterfinal that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce hosts Wahoo High at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20. 

Norfolk High's Ochoa receives honor

Norfolk High freshman Isaac Ochoa has been named to the NSAA Board of Directors and Sports Advisory Committee's 2020 Class ‘A’ Boys' Cross Country Super State team. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 6, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 6, 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden have been fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.  A person familiar with the punishment said the team has been fined $500,000, Gruden has been docked $150,000 and the draft…