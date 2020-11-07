PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA State Championships=
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Elkhorn South 28, Lincoln Southeast 7
Kearney 41, Bellevue West 40, OT
Millard South 34, Omaha Creighton Prep 20
Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln East 28
Class B=
Quarterfinal=
Aurora 28, Norris 21
Elkhorn 41, Waverly 16
Hastings 45, Grand Island Northwest 42
Plattsmouth 34, Bennington 27
Class C-1=
Quarterfinal=
Adams Central 35, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Kearney Catholic 21, Auburn 12
Pierce 42, Wahoo 28
St. Paul 50, Lincoln Christian 21
Class C-2=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Bergan 21, Sutton 7
Oakland-Craig 15, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6
Ord 24, Aquinas 12
Yutan 54, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Class D-1=
Quarterfinal=
Burwell 49, Neligh-Oakdale 48
Cross County 62, Elm Creek 6
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Stanton 24
Tri County 44, Weeping Water 28
Class D-2=
Quarterfinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Kenesaw 27
Central Valley 44, St. Mary's 14
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Osceola 28
Sandhills/Thedford 50, Pleasanton 8
Class D-6=
Quarterfinal=
Arthur County 55, Creek Valley 38
Cody-Kilgore 42, Potter-Dix 8
McCool Junction 79, Paxton 20
Sterling 52, Red Cloud 14