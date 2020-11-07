Football

PREP FOOTBALL=

NSAA State Championships=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Elkhorn South 28, Lincoln Southeast 7

Kearney 41, Bellevue West 40, OT

Millard South 34, Omaha Creighton Prep 20

Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln East 28

Class B=

Quarterfinal=

Aurora 28, Norris 21

Elkhorn 41, Waverly 16

Hastings 45, Grand Island Northwest 42

Plattsmouth 34, Bennington 27

Class C-1=

Quarterfinal=

Adams Central 35, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Kearney Catholic 21, Auburn 12

Pierce 42, Wahoo 28

St. Paul 50, Lincoln Christian 21

Class C-2=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Bergan 21, Sutton 7

Oakland-Craig 15, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6

Ord 24, Aquinas 12

Yutan 54, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Class D-1=

Quarterfinal=

Burwell 49, Neligh-Oakdale 48

Cross County 62, Elm Creek 6

Dundy County-Stratton 50, Stanton 24

Tri County 44, Weeping Water 28

Class D-2=

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Kenesaw 27

Central Valley 44, St. Mary's 14

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Osceola 28

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Pleasanton 8

Class D-6=

Quarterfinal=

Arthur County 55, Creek Valley 38

Cody-Kilgore 42, Potter-Dix 8

McCool Junction 79, Paxton 20

Sterling 52, Red Cloud 14

