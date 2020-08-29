Norfolk 21, Bellevue East 7
Norfolk Catholic 21, Boone Central 14
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14
Adams Central 35, Holdrege 0
Amherst 45, Alma 12
Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 13
Archbishop Bergan 41, Yutan 13
Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Auburn 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Tekamah-Herman 24
Battle Creek 58, Central City 50
Bayard 26, Morrill 20
Bennington 54, Grand Island Northwest 31
Bertrand 49, Overton 6
Bloomfield 40, Homer 0
Bridgeport 35, Sidney 7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Diller-Odell 8
Burwell 50, West Holt 15
CWC 42, Boyd County 8
Cambridge 28, Sutherland 8
Centennial 14, Superior 6
Central Valley 68, Fullerton 36
Centura 14, Hershey 6
Chadron 26, Chase County 0
Cody-Kilgore 25, Paxton 12
Columbus 13, Scottsbluff 0
Columbus Lakeview 62, Boys Town 0
Creek Valley 68, Hay Springs 38
Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36
David City 16, Twin River 6
Dorchester 58, Meridian 32
Edgemont, S.D. 51, Crawford 0
Elkhorn Valley 38, Summerland 12
Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Mead 6
Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 26
Falls City 28, Platteview 18
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Fremont 31, Lincoln Northeast 14
Gibbon 23, Sandy Creek 15
Gothenburg 35, Cozad 7
Gretna 30, Lincoln Southwest 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O'Neill 16
Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36
Hastings 35, McCook 14
Heartland 72, Giltner 26
Heartland Lutheran 63, Elba 32
Hemingford 46, Garden County 38
Hi-Line 32, Arapahoe 14
Howells/Dodge 48, East Butler 28
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14
Johnson-Brock 68, Nebraska Lutheran 12
Kearney Catholic 65, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 6
Kenesaw 60, Axtell 2
Kimball 66, Hitchcock County 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14
Lawrence-Nelson 66, High Plains Community 30
Leyton 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 12
Lincoln Christian 38, Syracuse 0
Lincoln East 40, Lincoln Pius X 20
Lincoln Lutheran 24, Omaha Concordia 14
Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln High 19
Lincoln Southeast 14, Kearney 10
Loomis 42, Blue Hill 36
Louisville 28, Douglas County West 13
Malcolm 28, Fairbury 8
Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8
Millard South 33, Millard North 0
Mitchell 40, Alliance 14
Nebraska City 36, Schuyler 6
Neligh-Oakdale 48, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8
Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30
Norris 28, Elkhorn 18
North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13
North Central 52, Twin Loup 6
North Platte 13, Aurora 6
North Platte St. Patrick's 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0
Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20
Omaha Gross Catholic 7, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3
Omaha Skutt Catholic 35, Omaha Roncalli 19
Ord 71, Gordon/Rushville 0
Osceola 69, Riverside 36
Palmyra 66, Omaha Christian Academy 0
Papillion-LaVista 40, Papillion-LaVista South 11
Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21
Pierce 55, St. Paul 38
Plainview 58, Ainsworth 32
Pleasanton 54, Brady 26
Potter-Dix 36, Wallace 31
Ralston 38, Beatrice 27
Ravenna 38, Southern Valley 34
Raymond Central 21, Fillmore Central 13
Sandhills Valley 30, Hyannis 14
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 0
Seward 26, Lexington 7
Silver Lake 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40
Sioux City, North, Iowa 55, South Sioux City 48
Southern 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20
Southwest 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Spalding Academy 47, Harvard 40
Stanton 67, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14
Sterling 65, Hampton 6
Sutton 22, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Thayer Central 58, Shelby/Rising City 46
Torrington, Wyo. 24, Gering 6
Tri County 44, Johnson County Central 0
Wahoo 40, Columbus Scotus 0
Waverly 49, Elkhorn North 0
Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10
Weeping Water 40, Freeman 8
West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
Winside 63, Walthill 30
York 35, Crete 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Allen vs. Osmond, ppd.
Valentine vs. Crofton, ppd.