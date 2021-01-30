Basketball Picture

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Norfolk 73, Fremont 59

Humphrey St. Francis 72, Norfolk Catholic 61

Alliance 63, Gering 39

Auburn 73, Superior 29

Battle Creek 73, Boone Central/Newman Grove 66

Bayard 75, South Platte 51

Bellevue East 63, Omaha Burke 50

Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69

Blue Hill 65, Shelton 62

Burwell 53, Arcadia-Loup City 41

Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41

Centura 50, Ravenna 30

Columbus Scotus 55, Bishop Neumann 40

Creek Valley 70, Garden County 63

Edgemont, S.D. 45, Hay Springs 36

Elm Creek 71, Overton 24

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 30

Friend 48, Pawnee City 27

Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52

Gibbon 68, Fillmore Central 38

Grand Island 61, Lincoln Northeast 56

Johnson-Brock 44, Southern 42

Kearney 71, Lincoln High 49

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Silver Lake 38

Leyton 76, Minatare 37

Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27

Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48

Milford 62, Wilber-Clatonia 49

Millard South 55, Millard West 45

Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 58

Morrill 52, Crawford 34

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Tri County 40

Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36

Omaha Gross Catholic 39, Omaha Roncalli 25

Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47

Papillion-LaVista 79, Omaha Bryan 48

Papillion-LaVista South 62, Omaha Westside 46

Sidney 61, Chadron 58

Sterling 48, Lewiston 33

Sutherland 48, Kimball 18

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58

Wilcox-Hildreth 74, Franklin 72

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Archbishop Bergan 42

Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Adams Central 52, Crete 25

Aurora 53, Schuyler 38

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Osceola 44, McCool Junction 41

Frontier Conference Tournament=

Heartland Christian, Iowa 61, Cedar Bluffs 39

Semifinal=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Omaha Christian Academy 39

Parkview Christian 80, College View Academy 45

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Brady 55, Arthur County 43

South Loup 55, Cody-Kilgore 34

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

McCook 54, Gothenburg 34

Ogallala 66, Cozad 55

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Arapahoe 50, Alma 38

Bertrand 61, Cambridge 57

Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49

Wallace 40, Maxwell 38

Semifinal=

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Paxton 49

Southern Valley 55, Medicine Valley 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkhorn North vs. Blair, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fremont 77, Norfolk 66

Auburn 36, Superior 32

Battle Creek 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

Burwell 51, Arcadia-Loup City 39

Centennial 49, Thayer Central 39

Chadron 54, Sidney 46

Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28

Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33

Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21

Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25

Gering 71, Alliance 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Lewiston 57, Sterling 26

Leyton 62, Minatare 26

Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40

Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22

Lincoln Southwest 59, Lincoln North Star 52

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32

Millard South 73, Millard West 28

Morrill 52, Crawford 34

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 12

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18

Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54

Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29

Omaha Gross Catholic 39, Omaha Roncalli 25

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Hastings 35

Overton 44, Elm Creek 28

Papillion-LaVista South 49, Omaha Westside 40

Pawnee City 48, Friend 8

Ravenna 45, Centura 36

Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21

Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32

Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39

South Platte 50, Bayard 40

Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24

Sutherland 43, Kimball 31

Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39

2021 East Husker Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Twin River 14

Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Madison 22

Oakland-Craig 56, Wisner-Pilger 25

Pender 62, Tekamah-Herman 18

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Archbishop Bergan 49

Semifinal=

Bishop Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Kearney Catholic 34

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Crete 28, Holdrege 27

Grand Island Northwest 55, York 38

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Meridian 45, Exeter/Milligan 43

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Arthur County 60, Brady 27

Twin Loup 35, Sandhills Valley 28

NCC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Douglas County West 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40

Semifinal=

Louisville 35, Yutan 30

Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Papillion-LaVista vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

