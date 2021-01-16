BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 66, Chadron 34
Amherst 82, Pleasanton 45
Ansley-Litchfield 59, Shelton 49
Arapahoe 48, Hi-Line 30
Bayard 52, Hemingford 50
Bertrand 52, Southwest 32
Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9
Bridgeport 87, Kimball 22
Broken Bow 54, Wood River 47
Cambridge 47, Sutherland 18
Centennial 54, Columbus Lakeview 26
Central Valley 74, Anselmo-Merna 48
Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 62, Scottsbluff 55
Deshler 53, McCool Junction 50
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Stuart 39
Gibbon 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 39
Gordon/Rushville 57, Gering 53
Grand Island Northwest 45, Adams Central 37
Hastings 47, McCook 26
Hershey 51, Valentine 34
Hyannis 79, Crawford 37
Kenesaw 50, Lawrence-Nelson 27
Loomis 76, Wilcox-Hildreth 44
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arthur County 48
Morrill 59, Minatare 37
North Central 48, Twin Loup 27
North Platte 64, Lexington 46
North Platte St. Patrick's 61, Overton 23
Ogallala 74, Sidney 48
Osceola 51, Giltner 35
Paxton 52, Wallace 50, 2OT
Potter-Dix 58, Leyton 53
Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 10
Shelby/Rising City 56, Hampton 33
Silver Lake 57, Harvard 27
South Loup 45, Maxwell 42
Southern Valley 68, Holdrege 62, OT
St. Paul 57, Ord 32
Sutton 67, Thayer Central 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aquinas vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, ppd.
Bellevue East vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Humphrey St. Francis, ppd.
Columbus vs. Lincoln East, ppd.
Creighton vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd.
Crete vs. York, ppd.
Cross County vs. David City, ppd.
Elba vs. Cedar Bluffs, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. vs. Ponca, ppd.
Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, ppd.
Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Pierce, ppd.
Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.
Heartland vs. East Butler, ppd.
High Plains Community vs. Dorchester, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Lincoln Christian vs. Columbus Scotus, ppd.
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Pius X, ppd.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Grand Island, ppd.
Madison vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
Millard South vs. Gretna, ppd.
Millard West vs. Papillion-LaVista South, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.
Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.
Oakland-Craig vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Omaha Benson vs. Bellevue West, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Burke, ppd.
Omaha Central vs. Millard North, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Omaha Nation vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ppd.
Omaha Northwest vs. Elkhorn South, ppd.
Omaha Skutt Catholic vs. Omaha Gross Catholic, ppd.
Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LaVista, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Plainview vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Platteview vs. Wahoo, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Ralston vs. Norris, ppd.
Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Waverly vs. Bennington, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Wynot, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Yutan vs. Malcolm, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 30
Arapahoe 44, Hi-Line 41
Bertrand 42, Southwest 40
Blue Hill 59, Red Cloud 21
Bridgeport 67, Kimball 22
CWC 65, Boyd County 41
Cambridge 41, Sutherland 38
Centennial 46, Columbus Lakeview 34
Chadron 51, Alliance 27
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 65, Scottsbluff 50
Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Gibbon 31
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 39
Gering 46, Gordon/Rushville 38
Gothenburg 50, Chase County 38
Grand Island Northwest 45, Adams Central 37
Hampton 48, Shelby/Rising City 37
Hastings 47, McCook 26
Hemingford 51, Bayard 43
Hershey 55, Valentine 32
Holdrege 47, Southern Valley 42
Kenesaw 55, Lawrence-Nelson 32
Leyton 39, Potter-Dix 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Arthur County 25
McCool Junction 52, Deshler 27
Morrill 56, Minatare 5
North Central 55, Twin Loup 20
North Platte 67, Lexington 31
Ord 38, St. Paul 34
Osceola 42, Giltner 23
Overton 35, North Platte St. Patrick's 33
Paxton 50, Wallace 46
Pleasanton 69, Amherst 42
Sandhills/Thedford 67, Sandhills Valley 51
Sidney 49, Ogallala 39
Silver Lake 59, Harvard 34
South Loup 61, Maxwell 21
Sutton 55, Thayer Central 50
Wilcox-Hildreth 41, Loomis 36
Wood River 54, Broken Bow 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aquinas vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, ppd.
Arlington vs. Syracuse, ppd. to Feb 8th.
Auburn vs. Fairbury, ppd.
Bellevue East vs. Omaha Marian, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Humphrey St. Francis, ppd.
Conestoga vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Creighton vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd.
Crete vs. York, ppd.
Cross County vs. David City, ppd.
Elba vs. Cedar Bluffs, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. vs. Ponca, ppd.
Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Pierce, ppd.
Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.
Heartland vs. East Butler, ppd.
High Plains Community vs. Dorchester, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Lincoln Christian vs. Columbus Scotus, ppd.
Lincoln East vs. Columbus, ppd.
Lincoln Northeast vs. Kearney, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Fremont, ppd.
Madison vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
Millard South vs. Gretna, ppd.
Millard West vs. Papillion-LaVista South, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.
Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.
Omaha Benson vs. Bellevue West, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Burke, ccd.
Omaha Central vs. Millard North, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Omaha Concordia vs. Bishop Neumann, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Omaha Gross Catholic vs. Omaha Duchesne Academy, ppd.
Omaha Nation vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ppd.
Omaha Northwest vs. Elkhorn South, ppd.
Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LaVista, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Plainview vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Platteview vs. Wahoo, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Waverly vs. Bennington, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Wynot, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Yutan vs. Malcolm, ppd.