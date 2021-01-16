Basketball Picture

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 66, Chadron 34

Amherst 82, Pleasanton 45

Ansley-Litchfield 59, Shelton 49

Arapahoe 48, Hi-Line 30

Bayard 52, Hemingford 50

Bertrand 52, Southwest 32

Blue Hill 53, Red Cloud 9

Bridgeport 87, Kimball 22

Broken Bow 54, Wood River 47

Cambridge 47, Sutherland 18

Centennial 54, Columbus Lakeview 26

Central Valley 74, Anselmo-Merna 48

Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 62, Scottsbluff 55

Deshler 53, McCool Junction 50

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Stuart 39

Gibbon 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Gordon/Rushville 57, Gering 53

Grand Island Northwest 45, Adams Central 37

Hastings 47, McCook 26

Hershey 51, Valentine 34

Hyannis 79, Crawford 37

Kenesaw 50, Lawrence-Nelson 27

Loomis 76, Wilcox-Hildreth 44

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arthur County 48

Morrill 59, Minatare 37

North Central 48, Twin Loup 27

North Platte 64, Lexington 46

North Platte St. Patrick's 61, Overton 23

Ogallala 74, Sidney 48

Osceola 51, Giltner 35

Paxton 52, Wallace 50, 2OT

Potter-Dix 58, Leyton 53

Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 10

Shelby/Rising City 56, Hampton 33

Silver Lake 57, Harvard 27

South Loup 45, Maxwell 42

Southern Valley 68, Holdrege 62, OT

St. Paul 57, Ord 32

Sutton 67, Thayer Central 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aquinas vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, ppd.

Bellevue East vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Humphrey St. Francis, ppd.

Columbus vs. Lincoln East, ppd.

Creighton vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd.

Crete vs. York, ppd.

Cross County vs. David City, ppd.

Elba vs. Cedar Bluffs, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. vs. Ponca, ppd.

Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, ppd.

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Pierce, ppd.

Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.

Heartland vs. East Butler, ppd.

High Plains Community vs. Dorchester, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Lincoln Christian vs. Columbus Scotus, ppd.

Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Pius X, ppd.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Grand Island, ppd.

Madison vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd.

Millard South vs. Gretna, ppd.

Millard West vs. Papillion-LaVista South, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.

Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.

Oakland-Craig vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Omaha Benson vs. Bellevue West, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Burke, ppd.

Omaha Central vs. Millard North, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Omaha Nation vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ppd.

Omaha Northwest vs. Elkhorn South, ppd.

Omaha Skutt Catholic vs. Omaha Gross Catholic, ppd.

Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LaVista, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Plainview vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Platteview vs. Wahoo, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Ralston vs. Norris, ppd.

Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Waverly vs. Bennington, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Wynot, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Yutan vs. Malcolm, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 30

Arapahoe 44, Hi-Line 41

Bertrand 42, Southwest 40

Blue Hill 59, Red Cloud 21

Bridgeport 67, Kimball 22

CWC 65, Boyd County 41

Cambridge 41, Sutherland 38

Centennial 46, Columbus Lakeview 34

Chadron 51, Alliance 27

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 65, Scottsbluff 50

Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Gibbon 31

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 39

Gering 46, Gordon/Rushville 38

Gothenburg 50, Chase County 38

Grand Island Northwest 45, Adams Central 37

Hampton 48, Shelby/Rising City 37

Hastings 47, McCook 26

Hemingford 51, Bayard 43

Hershey 55, Valentine 32

Holdrege 47, Southern Valley 42

Kenesaw 55, Lawrence-Nelson 32

Leyton 39, Potter-Dix 27

Maywood-Hayes Center 40, Arthur County 25

McCool Junction 52, Deshler 27

Morrill 56, Minatare 5

North Central 55, Twin Loup 20

North Platte 67, Lexington 31

Ord 38, St. Paul 34

Osceola 42, Giltner 23

Overton 35, North Platte St. Patrick's 33

Paxton 50, Wallace 46

Pleasanton 69, Amherst 42

Sandhills/Thedford 67, Sandhills Valley 51

Sidney 49, Ogallala 39

Silver Lake 59, Harvard 34

South Loup 61, Maxwell 21

Sutton 55, Thayer Central 50

Wilcox-Hildreth 41, Loomis 36

Wood River 54, Broken Bow 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aquinas vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, ppd.

Arlington vs. Syracuse, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Auburn vs. Fairbury, ppd.

Bellevue East vs. Omaha Marian, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Humphrey St. Francis, ppd.

Conestoga vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Creighton vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd.

Crete vs. York, ppd.

Cross County vs. David City, ppd.

Elba vs. Cedar Bluffs, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. vs. Ponca, ppd.

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Pierce, ppd.

Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Cornerstone Christian, ccd.

Heartland vs. East Butler, ppd.

High Plains Community vs. Dorchester, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Lincoln Christian vs. Columbus Scotus, ppd.

Lincoln East vs. Columbus, ppd.

Lincoln Northeast vs. Kearney, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Fremont, ppd.

Madison vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd.

Millard South vs. Gretna, ppd.

Millard West vs. Papillion-LaVista South, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.

Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.

Omaha Benson vs. Bellevue West, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Burke, ccd.

Omaha Central vs. Millard North, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Omaha Concordia vs. Bishop Neumann, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Omaha Gross Catholic vs. Omaha Duchesne Academy, ppd.

Omaha Nation vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ppd.

Omaha Northwest vs. Elkhorn South, ppd.

Omaha Westside vs. Papillion-LaVista, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Plainview vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Platteview vs. Wahoo, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Summerland vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Waverly vs. Bennington, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Wynot, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Yutan vs. Malcolm, ppd.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 15, 2021

The New York Jets have reached an agreement in principle with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to hire him as their head coach.  Saleh replaces Adam Gase who was fired on Jan. 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons.  The 41-year-old Saleh is recognized as an energetic leader…