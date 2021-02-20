Basketball Picture

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Norfolk Catholic 54

Howells/Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43

Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35

Alliance 53, Sidney 47

Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Pleasanton 45

Aquinas 62, Columbus Scotus 49

Arapahoe 57, Alma 36

Archbishop Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 40

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Malcolm 49

Auburn 74, Johnson County Central 37

Aurora 72, Holdrege 47

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Pender 30

Battle Creek 55, O'Neill 53

Beatrice 57, Waverly 33

Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT

Bertrand 48, Cambridge 31

Blue Hill 53, Heartland Lutheran 27

Boone Central/Newman Grove 74, Crofton 33

Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Meridian 24

Burwell 71, CWC 27

Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32

Central City 73, Columbus Lakeview 58

Central Valley 71, Riverside 52

Centura 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 44

Chase County 79, Sutherland 40

Clarkson/Leigh 61, David City 38

Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48

Cross County 67, Friend 41

Deshler 57, Lawrence-Nelson 48

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia-Loup City 54

Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43

Elkhorn 48, Omaha Roncalli 43

Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58

Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28

Exeter/Milligan 51, Dorchester 31

Fairbury 42, Falls City 41

Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45

Freeman 58, Sterling 37

Fullerton 75, Palmer 68

Gordon/Rushville 75, Valentine 35

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, St. Paul 31

Heartland 60, Sandy Creek 54

Hemingford 64, Crawford 27

Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Twin River 56

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Plainview 26

Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35

Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36

Leyton 70, Garden County 41

Lincoln Christian 46, Bishop Neumann 37

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40

Lincoln North Star 57, Fremont 46

Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53

Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59

Loomis 57, Maxwell 45

Louisville 52, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44

McCool Junction 70, Giltner 29

Milford 66, Syracuse 50

Millard North 73, Kearney 43

Millard South 54, Omaha North 25

Mitchell 74, Kimball 27

Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26

Neligh-Oakdale 53, Niobrara/Verdigre 41

Norris 56, Wahoo 49

North Bend Central 60, Fort Calhoun 44

North Platte 71, Minden 56

North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Paxton 27

Ogallala 80, Gothenburg 51

Omaha Benson 66, Omaha Northwest 63

Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47

Omaha Westside 59, Gretna 37

Ord 48, Ravenna 43

Osceola 63, High Plains Community 19

Osmond 47, Elkhorn Valley 46

Palmyra 74, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Papillion-LaVista 53, Lincoln East 41

Papillion-LaVista South 73, Columbus 36

Parkview Christian 56, Diller-Odell 40

Pierce 47, Wayne 44

Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 37

Ponca 54, Creighton 44

Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22

Randolph 77, Hartington-Newcastle 47

Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55

Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33

Schuyler 53, Raymond Central 40

Scottsbluff 77, Gering 58

Shelby/Rising City 56, East Butler 37

Shelton 44, Silver Lake 34

Sioux City, West, Iowa 75, South Sioux City 62

Southern Valley 51, Axtell 31

Spalding Academy 52, St. Edward 35

St. Mary's 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

Stanton 48, Tri County Northeast 47

Stuart 57, North Central 33

Summerland 51, Boyd County 45

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65, South Loup 47

Sutton 70, Superior 37

Tekamah-Herman 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58

Thayer Central 56, Fillmore Central 46

Tri County 68, Lewiston 34

Wakefield 71, Homer 40

Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51

Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86

Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39

Winnebago 62, Guardian Angels 57

Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 35

Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48

Wynot 45, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36

Yutan 57, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Gibbon vs. Overton, ccd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77

Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 40, OT

Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4

Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln High 37

Millard North 46, Kearney 33

Millard South 74, Omaha North 22

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha Northwest 46

Omaha Burke 56, Lincoln Southeast 34

Omaha Central 74, Bellevue West 61

Papillion-LaVista 55, Lincoln East 47

Papillion-LaVista South 45, Columbus 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, ccd.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 19, 2021

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished fourth with 107.5 points at the Class 'A' State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha yesterday.  Millard South claimed the title with 220.5 points.  They won by 84.5 points.  The Panthers’ Jesse Lewis (106) is the state champion after winning a 2-…

Northeast Hawks softball drops two games in South Dakota

Scoring runs wasn’t an issue for the Northeast Community College softball team on Thursday. The Hawks (1-3) fell to McCook Community College, 19-18, before dropping the final game of the road trip to North Platte Community College, 5-3 at the Presentation College Dome in Aberdeen, S.D. 

Wayne State women's golf tenth in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

The Wayne State College women’s golf team was picked to finish 10th in the 2021 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota while freshman Jazmine Taylor was listed as the Wildcat Golfer to Watch this season.