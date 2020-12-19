Basketball Picture

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Norfolk Catholic 71, Boone Central/Newman Grove 70

Lutheran High Northeast 65, Homer 32

Adams Central 64, Fillmore Central 31

Alliance 64, Mitchell 55

Amherst 73, Axtell 34

Arapahoe 42, Southwest 26

Archbishop Bergan 42, Nebraska City Lourdes 40

Arthur County 52, Minatare 33

Auburn 59, Freeman 23

Aurora 44, York 33

Bayard 72, Garden County 40

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 60, St. Edward 24

Cedar Bluffs 61, Whiting, Iowa 37

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Central City 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

Central Valley 67, Spalding Academy 51

Cornerstone Christian 38, Elba 29

Creighton 54, Crofton 53

Crete 58, Fairbury 41

Cross County 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32

Deshler 50, Franklin 28

Diller-Odell 52, Lewiston 34

Douglas County West 80, Raymond Central 46

Dundy County-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46

East Butler 53, Hampton 34

Elm Creek 45, Bertrand 31

Exeter/Milligan 48, High Plains Community 21

Friend 62, Lawrence-Nelson 53

Giltner 52, Meridian 34

Gordon/Rushville 54, Bennett County, S.D. 47

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Lincoln Christian 35

Heartland 79, Thayer Central 75

Holdrege 54, Gothenburg 45

Howells/Dodge 59, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56

Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35

Kenesaw 57, Silver Lake 49

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Plainview 31

Lincoln Lutheran 48, Syracuse 35

Lincoln Northeast 97, Lincoln High 69

Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43

Lincoln Southwest 72, Lincoln Southeast 66

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Louisville 57, Johnson County Central 44

Lusk, Wyo. 47, Crawford 27

Malcolm 64, Weeping Water 25

McCool Junction 44, Shelby/Rising City 39

Mead 42, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27

Millard North 82, Omaha South 64

Millard South 50, Bellevue East 36

Morrill 59, Edgemont, S.D. 45

Mullen 62, Cody-Kilgore 16

Neligh-Oakdale 60, Bloomfield 40

Norris 53, Seward 28

North Bend Central 55, Omaha Roncalli 51

North Platte 60, Columbus 53

Ogallala 79, Gering 50

Omaha Burke 81, Fremont 72

Omaha Central 70, Papillion-LaVista South 69

Omaha Concordia 61, Bennington 58

Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47

Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 57

Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Benson 47

Osceola 49, Palmer 29

Papillion-LaVista 78, Omaha Northwest 35

Paxton 59, Maxwell 58, OT

Pierce 49, Columbus Scotus 40

Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37

Pleasanton 69, Overton 43

Riverside 57, Boyd County 43

Sandhills Valley 52, Twin Loup 44

Scottsbluff 61, Chadron 38

Shelton 32, Red Cloud 17

South Loup 58, Medicine Valley 44

South Platte 57, Wauneta-Palisade 56

Southern Valley 45, Superior 36

St. Mary's 71, North Central 49

St. Paul 69, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Stuart 49, Elkhorn Valley 48

Sutton 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 49

Tri County Northeast 48, Ponca 36

Wakefield 60, Stanton 40

Waverly 61, Elkhorn North 60, OT

Wayne 64, Wisner-Pilger 37

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 25

Wood River 50, Blue Hill 49

Wynot 55, Wausa 46

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35

Cougar Classic

Platteview 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Grand Island vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 12th.

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ppd.

Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.

Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Homer 55, Lutheran High Northeast 51

Adams Central 63, Fillmore Central 42

Arthur County 62, Minatare 28

Ashland-Greenwood 51, Nebraska City 22

Auburn 55, Freeman 20

Axtell 39, Amherst 33

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Howells/Dodge 42

Bayard 51, Garden County 30

Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39

Bloomfield 53, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Boyd County 51, Riverside 33

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 55, St. Edward 12

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29

Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 31

Cornerstone Christian 43, Elba 28

Crete 41, Fairbury 21

Crofton 83, Creighton 37

Cross County 46, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45

Diller-Odell 40, Lewiston 14

Doniphan-Trumbull 32, Central City 31

Douglas County West 47, Raymond Central 36

Dundy County-Stratton 51, Rawlins County, Kan. 30

East Butler 45, Hampton 26

Edgemont, S.D. 48, Morrill 40

Elkhorn 56, South Sioux City 43

Elkhorn North 56, Waverly 33

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39

Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17

Exeter/Milligan 56, High Plains Community 25

Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26

Franklin 37, Deshler 21

Fremont 74, Omaha Burke 46

Fullerton 62, Twin River 20

Gering 49, Ogallala 38

Gordon/Rushville 55, Bennett County, S.D. 23

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 24

Grand Island Northwest 51, Lexington 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, West Holt 34

Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Sutton 21

Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Plainview 55

Lawrence-Nelson 57, Friend 34

Lincoln East 64, Grand Island 18

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49

Lincoln Southwest 77, Lincoln Southeast 66

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Louisville 52, Johnson County Central 13

Lusk, Wyo. 53, Crawford 51, OT

Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29

McCool Junction 47, Shelby/Rising City 28

Mead 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35

Meridian 46, Giltner 18

Millard North 82, Omaha South 64

Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48

Mitchell 63, Alliance 20

Mullen 49, Cody-Kilgore 38

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Archbishop Bergan 37

Norris 53, Seward 28

North Central 49, St. Mary's 34

North Platte 53, Columbus 37

O'Neill 56, Battle Creek 50

Omaha Central 55, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45

Osceola 32, Palmer 28

Papillion-LaVista 69, Omaha Northwest 55

Paxton 40, Maxwell 32

Pleasanton 55, Overton 25

Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29

Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39

Shelton 54, Red Cloud 18

Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 33

South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30

St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Elwood 35

Superior 38, Southern Valley 27

Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9

Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31

Wakefield 55, Stanton 36

Wauneta-Palisade 63, South Platte 59

Wayne 55, Wisner-Pilger 42

Wilber-Clatonia 33, Sandy Creek 26

Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28

Wynot 54, Wausa 30

York 36, Aurora 19

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35

Cougar Classic=

Omaha Gross Catholic 44, Platteview 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha North, ccd.

Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd. to Jan 28th.

