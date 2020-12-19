BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Norfolk Catholic 71, Boone Central/Newman Grove 70
Lutheran High Northeast 65, Homer 32
Adams Central 64, Fillmore Central 31
Alliance 64, Mitchell 55
Amherst 73, Axtell 34
Arapahoe 42, Southwest 26
Archbishop Bergan 42, Nebraska City Lourdes 40
Arthur County 52, Minatare 33
Auburn 59, Freeman 23
Aurora 44, York 33
Bayard 72, Garden County 40
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
Burwell 60, St. Edward 24
Cedar Bluffs 61, Whiting, Iowa 37
Centennial 51, Milford 44
Central City 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 49
Central Valley 67, Spalding Academy 51
Cornerstone Christian 38, Elba 29
Creighton 54, Crofton 53
Crete 58, Fairbury 41
Cross County 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32
Deshler 50, Franklin 28
Diller-Odell 52, Lewiston 34
Douglas County West 80, Raymond Central 46
Dundy County-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46
East Butler 53, Hampton 34
Elm Creek 45, Bertrand 31
Exeter/Milligan 48, High Plains Community 21
Friend 62, Lawrence-Nelson 53
Giltner 52, Meridian 34
Gordon/Rushville 54, Bennett County, S.D. 47
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Lincoln Christian 35
Heartland 79, Thayer Central 75
Holdrege 54, Gothenburg 45
Howells/Dodge 59, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56
Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35
Kenesaw 57, Silver Lake 49
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Plainview 31
Lincoln Lutheran 48, Syracuse 35
Lincoln Northeast 97, Lincoln High 69
Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43
Lincoln Southwest 72, Lincoln Southeast 66
Loomis 41, Cambridge 34
Louisville 57, Johnson County Central 44
Lusk, Wyo. 47, Crawford 27
Malcolm 64, Weeping Water 25
McCool Junction 44, Shelby/Rising City 39
Mead 42, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 27
Millard North 82, Omaha South 64
Millard South 50, Bellevue East 36
Morrill 59, Edgemont, S.D. 45
Mullen 62, Cody-Kilgore 16
Neligh-Oakdale 60, Bloomfield 40
Norris 53, Seward 28
North Bend Central 55, Omaha Roncalli 51
North Platte 60, Columbus 53
Ogallala 79, Gering 50
Omaha Burke 81, Fremont 72
Omaha Central 70, Papillion-LaVista South 69
Omaha Concordia 61, Bennington 58
Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47
Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 57
Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Benson 47
Osceola 49, Palmer 29
Papillion-LaVista 78, Omaha Northwest 35
Paxton 59, Maxwell 58, OT
Pierce 49, Columbus Scotus 40
Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37
Pleasanton 69, Overton 43
Riverside 57, Boyd County 43
Sandhills Valley 52, Twin Loup 44
Scottsbluff 61, Chadron 38
Shelton 32, Red Cloud 17
South Loup 58, Medicine Valley 44
South Platte 57, Wauneta-Palisade 56
Southern Valley 45, Superior 36
St. Mary's 71, North Central 49
St. Paul 69, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Stuart 49, Elkhorn Valley 48
Sutton 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 49
Tri County Northeast 48, Ponca 36
Wakefield 60, Stanton 40
Waverly 61, Elkhorn North 60, OT
Wayne 64, Wisner-Pilger 37
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 25
Wood River 50, Blue Hill 49
Wynot 55, Wausa 46
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35
Cougar Classic
Platteview 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Grand Island vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 12th.
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ppd.
Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.
Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Homer 55, Lutheran High Northeast 51
Adams Central 63, Fillmore Central 42
Arthur County 62, Minatare 28
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Nebraska City 22
Auburn 55, Freeman 20
Axtell 39, Amherst 33
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Howells/Dodge 42
Bayard 51, Garden County 30
Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39
Bloomfield 53, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Boyd County 51, Riverside 33
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
Burwell 55, St. Edward 12
Centennial 51, Milford 44
Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29
Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 31
Cornerstone Christian 43, Elba 28
Crete 41, Fairbury 21
Crofton 83, Creighton 37
Cross County 46, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45
Diller-Odell 40, Lewiston 14
Doniphan-Trumbull 32, Central City 31
Douglas County West 47, Raymond Central 36
Dundy County-Stratton 51, Rawlins County, Kan. 30
East Butler 45, Hampton 26
Edgemont, S.D. 48, Morrill 40
Elkhorn 56, South Sioux City 43
Elkhorn North 56, Waverly 33
Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39
Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17
Exeter/Milligan 56, High Plains Community 25
Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Franklin 37, Deshler 21
Fremont 74, Omaha Burke 46
Fullerton 62, Twin River 20
Gering 49, Ogallala 38
Gordon/Rushville 55, Bennett County, S.D. 23
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 24
Grand Island Northwest 51, Lexington 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, West Holt 34
Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Sutton 21
Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Plainview 55
Lawrence-Nelson 57, Friend 34
Lincoln East 64, Grand Island 18
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49
Lincoln Southwest 77, Lincoln Southeast 66
Loomis 41, Cambridge 34
Louisville 52, Johnson County Central 13
Lusk, Wyo. 53, Crawford 51, OT
Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29
McCool Junction 47, Shelby/Rising City 28
Mead 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35
Meridian 46, Giltner 18
Millard North 82, Omaha South 64
Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48
Mitchell 63, Alliance 20
Mullen 49, Cody-Kilgore 38
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Archbishop Bergan 37
Norris 53, Seward 28
North Central 49, St. Mary's 34
North Platte 53, Columbus 37
O'Neill 56, Battle Creek 50
Omaha Central 55, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45
Osceola 32, Palmer 28
Papillion-LaVista 69, Omaha Northwest 55
Paxton 40, Maxwell 32
Pleasanton 55, Overton 25
Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29
Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39
Shelton 54, Red Cloud 18
Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 33
South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35
Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30
St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Elwood 35
Superior 38, Southern Valley 27
Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9
Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31
Wakefield 55, Stanton 36
Wauneta-Palisade 63, South Platte 59
Wayne 55, Wisner-Pilger 42
Wilber-Clatonia 33, Sandy Creek 26
Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28
Wynot 54, Wausa 30
York 36, Aurora 19
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35
Cougar Classic=
Omaha Gross Catholic 44, Platteview 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha North, ccd.
Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd. to Jan 28th.