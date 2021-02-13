Friday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56

Archbishop Bergan 57, Bishop Neumann 46

Arlington 42, Louisville 38

Aurora 54, Crete 27

Axtell 59, Southwest 33

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41

Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58

Bertrand 33, Arapahoe 22

Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 51

Cambridge 63, Alma 38

Conestoga 76, Syracuse 56

Creighton 79, Plainview 52

Cross County 69, Exeter/Milligan 41

Deshler 44, Blue Hill 41

Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Wood River 51

Giltner 53, Hampton 30

Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44

Hartington-Newcastle 53, Wynot 49, OT

Johnson-Brock 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Kearney 55, Lincoln North Star 53, OT

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Summerland 39

Lawrence-Nelson 43, Superior 33

Lincoln Northeast 58, Bellevue East 47

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34

Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 45

Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln East 63

Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 35

McCool Junction 64, Dorchester 27

Mead 56, Omaha Christian Academy 39

Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36

Millard North 60, Millard West 45

Millard South 67, Columbus 25

Neligh-Oakdale 73, CWC 24

Norfolk 72, Omaha Northwest 58

Norfolk Catholic 74, Aquinas 52

Norris 76, Elkhorn North 51

North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47

North Platte 76, Gering 75

Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Benson 43

Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Elkhorn 48

Osceola 50, Shelby/Rising City 37

Osmond 56, Wausa 41

Papillion-LaVista 52, Gretna 49

Ponca 67, Homer 28

Randolph 59, Crofton 49

Schuyler 48, Fairbury 42

Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34

Shelton 61, Harvard 24

Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47

Southern Valley 59, Dundy County-Stratton 46

St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42

Sutton 57, Fillmore Central 18

Wakefield 61, Howells/Dodge 54

Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43

Weeping Water 54, Cornerstone Christian 40

West Boyd 54, Niobrara 51

West Point-Beemer 46, Oakland-Craig 26

Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34

York 56, Seward 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Anselmo-Merna, ccd.

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.

Beatrice vs. Grand Island Northwest, ccd.

Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.

Burwell vs. Heartland Lutheran, ccd.

Cozad vs. Broken Bow, ppd. to Feb 15th.

Diller-Odell vs. Friend, ccd.

Gothenburg vs. Ainsworth, ccd.

Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.

Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.

Medicine Valley vs. Brady, ccd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Boys Town, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.

Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.

Platteview vs. Douglas County West, ppd.

Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.

Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.

Sidney, Iowa vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ccd.

South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ppd. to Feb 15th.

Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.

Tri County vs. Sterling, ccd.

Twin Loup vs. Central Valley, ccd.

Wray, Colo. vs. Chase County, ccd.

Yutan vs. Johnson County Central, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 53, Cambridge 34

Arapahoe 40, Bertrand 27

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

Bishop Neumann 50, Archbishop Bergan 37

Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36

Creighton 51, Plainview 37

Crete 38, Aurora 26

Crofton 55, Randolph 16

Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 35

David City 40, Wilber-Clatonia 18

Elkhorn North 48, Norris 41

Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42

Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20

Fullerton 64, Central City 48

Grand Island 40, Omaha North 37

Hampton 45, Giltner 30

Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40

Humphrey St. Francis 67, Elkhorn Valley 41

Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Summerland 28

Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Southeast 43

Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48

Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19

Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln East 40

Louisville 43, Arlington 40

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Wauneta-Palisade 45

McCool Junction 35, Dorchester 34

Mead 51, Omaha Christian Academy 33

Meridian 46, Silver Lake 38

Milford 57, Sandy Creek 19

Millard North 62, Millard West 28

Millard South 68, Columbus 29

Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41

Niobrara/Verdigre 59, Boyd County 41

Norfolk Catholic 46, Stanton 38

North Bend Central 56, Wayne 32

North Platte 58, Gering 39

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42

Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43

Omaha Roncalli 55, Ralston 33

Osceola 31, Shelby/Rising City 29

Osmond 52, Wausa 41

Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41

Papillion-LaVista 46, Gretna 35

Pleasanton 70, Loomis 33

Ponca 59, Homer 37

Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41

Shelton 60, Harvard 27

South Sioux City 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 62

Southern Valley 49, Dundy County-Stratton 37

Southwest 45, Axtell 42

Superior 40, Lawrence-Nelson 31

Sutton 47, Fillmore Central 39

Syracuse 54, Conestoga 18

Wahoo 64, Omaha Mercy 25

Wallace 49, Hitchcock County 40

West Point-Beemer 52, Oakland-Craig 32

Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26

Wynot 49, Hartington-Newcastle 22

York 51, Seward 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Anselmo-Merna, ccd.

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.

Beatrice vs. Grand Island Northwest, ccd.

Bellevue West vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

Broken Bow vs. Cozad, ccd.

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.

Burwell vs. Heartland Lutheran, ccd.

Chase County vs. Wray, Colo., ccd.

Diller-Odell vs. Friend, ccd.

Gothenburg vs. Ainsworth, ccd.

Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.

Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.

Hi-Line vs. South Loup, ccd.

Medicine Valley vs. Brady, ccd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.

Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Boys Town, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.

Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.

Platteview vs. Douglas County West, ccd.

Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.

Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.

South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ccd.

Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.

Spalding Academy vs. St. Edward, ccd.

Tri County vs. Sterling, ccd.

Twin Loup vs. Central Valley, ccd.

Yutan vs. Johnson County Central, ccd.

