Friday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56
Archbishop Bergan 57, Bishop Neumann 46
Arlington 42, Louisville 38
Aurora 54, Crete 27
Axtell 59, Southwest 33
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41
Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58
Bertrand 33, Arapahoe 22
Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 51
Cambridge 63, Alma 38
Conestoga 76, Syracuse 56
Creighton 79, Plainview 52
Cross County 69, Exeter/Milligan 41
Deshler 44, Blue Hill 41
Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Wood River 51
Giltner 53, Hampton 30
Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44
Hartington-Newcastle 53, Wynot 49, OT
Johnson-Brock 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Kearney 55, Lincoln North Star 53, OT
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Summerland 39
Lawrence-Nelson 43, Superior 33
Lincoln Northeast 58, Bellevue East 47
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34
Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 45
Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln East 63
Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 35
McCool Junction 64, Dorchester 27
Mead 56, Omaha Christian Academy 39
Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36
Millard North 60, Millard West 45
Millard South 67, Columbus 25
Neligh-Oakdale 73, CWC 24
Norfolk 72, Omaha Northwest 58
Norfolk Catholic 74, Aquinas 52
Norris 76, Elkhorn North 51
North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47
North Platte 76, Gering 75
Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Benson 43
Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Elkhorn 48
Osceola 50, Shelby/Rising City 37
Osmond 56, Wausa 41
Papillion-LaVista 52, Gretna 49
Ponca 67, Homer 28
Randolph 59, Crofton 49
Schuyler 48, Fairbury 42
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34
Shelton 61, Harvard 24
Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34
Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47
Southern Valley 59, Dundy County-Stratton 46
St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42
Sutton 57, Fillmore Central 18
Wakefield 61, Howells/Dodge 54
Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43
Weeping Water 54, Cornerstone Christian 40
West Boyd 54, Niobrara 51
West Point-Beemer 46, Oakland-Craig 26
Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34
York 56, Seward 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Anselmo-Merna, ccd.
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.
Beatrice vs. Grand Island Northwest, ccd.
Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.
Burwell vs. Heartland Lutheran, ccd.
Cozad vs. Broken Bow, ppd. to Feb 15th.
Diller-Odell vs. Friend, ccd.
Gothenburg vs. Ainsworth, ccd.
Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.
Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.
Medicine Valley vs. Brady, ccd.
Minatare vs. Bayard, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Boys Town, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.
Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.
Platteview vs. Douglas County West, ppd.
Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.
Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
Sidney, Iowa vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ccd.
South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ppd. to Feb 15th.
Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.
Tri County vs. Sterling, ccd.
Twin Loup vs. Central Valley, ccd.
Wray, Colo. vs. Chase County, ccd.
Yutan vs. Johnson County Central, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 53, Cambridge 34
Arapahoe 40, Bertrand 27
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
Bishop Neumann 50, Archbishop Bergan 37
Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36
Creighton 51, Plainview 37
Crete 38, Aurora 26
Crofton 55, Randolph 16
Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 35
David City 40, Wilber-Clatonia 18
Elkhorn North 48, Norris 41
Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42
Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20
Fullerton 64, Central City 48
Grand Island 40, Omaha North 37
Hampton 45, Giltner 30
Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40
Humphrey St. Francis 67, Elkhorn Valley 41
Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Summerland 28
Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Southeast 43
Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48
Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19
Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln East 40
Louisville 43, Arlington 40
Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Wauneta-Palisade 45
McCool Junction 35, Dorchester 34
Mead 51, Omaha Christian Academy 33
Meridian 46, Silver Lake 38
Milford 57, Sandy Creek 19
Millard North 62, Millard West 28
Millard South 68, Columbus 29
Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41
Niobrara/Verdigre 59, Boyd County 41
Norfolk Catholic 46, Stanton 38
North Bend Central 56, Wayne 32
North Platte 58, Gering 39
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42
Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43
Omaha Roncalli 55, Ralston 33
Osceola 31, Shelby/Rising City 29
Osmond 52, Wausa 41
Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41
Papillion-LaVista 46, Gretna 35
Pleasanton 70, Loomis 33
Ponca 59, Homer 37
Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41
Shelton 60, Harvard 27
South Sioux City 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 62
Southern Valley 49, Dundy County-Stratton 37
Southwest 45, Axtell 42
Superior 40, Lawrence-Nelson 31
Sutton 47, Fillmore Central 39
Syracuse 54, Conestoga 18
Wahoo 64, Omaha Mercy 25
Wallace 49, Hitchcock County 40
West Point-Beemer 52, Oakland-Craig 32
Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26
Wynot 49, Hartington-Newcastle 22
York 51, Seward 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Anselmo-Merna, ccd.
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.
Beatrice vs. Grand Island Northwest, ccd.
Bellevue West vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Broken Bow vs. Cozad, ccd.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.
Burwell vs. Heartland Lutheran, ccd.
Chase County vs. Wray, Colo., ccd.
Diller-Odell vs. Friend, ccd.
Gothenburg vs. Ainsworth, ccd.
Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.
Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.
Hi-Line vs. South Loup, ccd.
Medicine Valley vs. Brady, ccd.
Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.
Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Boys Town, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.
Ord vs. O'Neill, ccd.
Platteview vs. Douglas County West, ccd.
Raymond Central vs. Fort Calhoun, ccd.
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.
Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ccd.
Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.
Spalding Academy vs. St. Edward, ccd.
Tri County vs. Sterling, ccd.
Twin Loup vs. Central Valley, ccd.
Yutan vs. Johnson County Central, ccd.