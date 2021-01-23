Friday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 69, Ogallala 61, 3OT

Ansley-Litchfield 60, Overton 22

Aquinas 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 37

Arcadia-Loup City 51, Ravenna 28

Archbishop Bergan 45, Columbus Scotus 28

Arlington 64, Douglas County West 54

Ashland-Greenwood 67, Syracuse 45

Auburn 55, Nebraska City 35

Aurora 54, Seward 40

Axtell 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Beatrice 44, Ralston 43

Bellevue West 70, Bellevue East 43

Bloomfield 70, CWC 20

Blue Hill 55, Sandy Creek 39

Boone Central/Newman Grove 73, Ord 45

Broken Bow 75, Valentine 35

Central City 56, Wood River 55

Centura 46, Gibbon 38

Chadron 47, Gering 35

Creighton 78, Elkhorn Valley 48

Crofton 53, Hartington-Newcastle 44

Deshler 73, Harvard 24

Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Superior 43

Elkhorn 43, Blair 38

Elm Creek 70, Pleasanton 42

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Pawnee City 18

Fort Calhoun 45, Conestoga 40

Grand Island 48, Columbus 40

Gretna 35, Elkhorn South 32

Howells/Dodge 66, Tekamah-Herman 34

Johnson County Central 56, Falls City 54

Johnson-Brock 64, Friend 59

Kenesaw 70, Franklin 49

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 47

Lincoln North Star 57, Lincoln East 52

Lincoln Pius X 72, Kearney 60

Lincoln Southeast 76, Fremont 56

Loomis 84, Hi-Line 50

Lower Brule, S.D. 102, Omaha Nation 46

Lutheran High Northeast 41, Clarkson/Leigh 34

Milford 60, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Millard North 62, Millard South 51

Minden 70, Holdrege 56

Mitchell 75, Southeast, Wyo. 62

Mullen 43, Gordon/Rushville 33

Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Lewiston 22

Neligh-Oakdale 51, Randolph 47

Norris 73, Bennington 62

North Central 54, Anselmo-Merna 47

North Platte 60, McCook 52

Omaha Central 72, Omaha South 60

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Westside 39

Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 53

Osmond 67, Summerland 35

Papillion-LaVista 60, Papillion-LaVista South 46

Parkview Christian 53, Lawrence-Nelson 50

Schuyler 51, Columbus Lakeview 34

Sidney 48, Gothenburg 41

Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 24

Southern 36, Sterling 35

Stuart 64, Santee 46

Tri County 51, Fillmore Central 34

Twin River 50, West Point-Beemer 48

Wakefield 55, Tri County Northeast 37

Walthill 71, Ponca 52

Waverly 51, Platteview 44

Wayne 99, Hartington Cedar Catholic 71

West Holt 47, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Malcolm 41

York 48, Fairbury 35

Yutan 62, Palmyra 32

Panhandle Conference=

Semifinal=

Hay Springs 59, Crawford 28

Hemingford 38, Morrill 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, ccd.

Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Wynot, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arthur County def. Hyannis, forfeit

Auburn 58, Nebraska City 41

Aurora 41, Seward 28

Axtell 38, Wilcox-Hildreth 37

Beatrice 50, Ralston 17

Bellevue East 49, Bellevue West 48

Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 15

Broken Bow 47, Valentine 25

CWC 65, Bloomfield 26

Centura 42, Gibbon 22

Clarkson/Leigh 47, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Columbus 46, Grand Island 23

Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 21

Columbus Scotus 44, Archbishop Bergan 36

Conestoga 42, Fort Calhoun 39

Crofton 60, Hartington-Newcastle 36

Deshler 49, Harvard 34

Douglas County West 45, Arlington 37

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, West Holt 40

Elkhorn 42, Blair 33

Elkhorn North 55, Omaha Benson 53

Elkhorn Valley 49, Creighton 37

Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Pawnee City 10

Fillmore Central 59, Tri County 27

Franklin 45, Kenesaw 36

Fremont 55, Lincoln Southeast 21

Gering 41, Chadron 36

Gretna 30, Elkhorn South 27

Guardian Angels 54, O'Neill 41

Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 24

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Aquinas 24

Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 3

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Mound City, Mo. 48

Johnson-Brock 47, Friend 21

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Parkview Christian 33

Lincoln East 50, Lincoln North Star 46

Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Bishop Neumann 46

Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28

Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln Northeast 39

Loomis 58, Hi-Line 33

Lower Brule, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 48

Malcolm 42, Wilber-Clatonia 13

Milford 58, Elmwood-Murdock 35

Millard South 64, Millard North 38

Minden 32, Holdrege 31

Mitchell 53, Southeast, Wyo. 46

Mullen 41, Gordon/Rushville 25

Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Lewiston 34

Norris 50, Bennington 37

North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45

North Platte 64, McCook 27

Ogallala 52, Alliance 36

Omaha Northwest 50, Omaha North 29

Ord 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 46

Overton 43, Ansley-Litchfield 26

Papillion-LaVista 47, Papillion-LaVista South 40

Platteview 40, Waverly 38

Pleasanton 58, Elm Creek 34

Ponca 72, Walthill 24

Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Ravenna 51, Arcadia-Loup City 23

Santee 53, Stuart 50

Sidney 52, Gothenburg 44

Silver Lake 39, Red Cloud 21

Sterling 43, Southern 34

Summerland 64, Osmond 42

Superior 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 38

Sutherland 47, Kimball 37

Syracuse 52, Ashland-Greenwood 46

Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33

West Point-Beemer 53, Twin River 32

Wood River 54, Central City 42

York 48, Fairbury 35

Yutan 48, Palmyra 24

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Fullerton 53, Nebraska Christian 50

Humphrey St. Francis 55, Burwell 29

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Crawford 43, Sioux County 40

Morrill 64, Hemingford 35

SPVA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 70, Chase County 39

Hershey 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

Omaha Central vs. Omaha South, ccd.

