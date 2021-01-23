Friday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 69, Ogallala 61, 3OT
Ansley-Litchfield 60, Overton 22
Aquinas 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 37
Arcadia-Loup City 51, Ravenna 28
Archbishop Bergan 45, Columbus Scotus 28
Arlington 64, Douglas County West 54
Ashland-Greenwood 67, Syracuse 45
Auburn 55, Nebraska City 35
Aurora 54, Seward 40
Axtell 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Beatrice 44, Ralston 43
Bellevue West 70, Bellevue East 43
Bloomfield 70, CWC 20
Blue Hill 55, Sandy Creek 39
Boone Central/Newman Grove 73, Ord 45
Broken Bow 75, Valentine 35
Central City 56, Wood River 55
Centura 46, Gibbon 38
Chadron 47, Gering 35
Creighton 78, Elkhorn Valley 48
Crofton 53, Hartington-Newcastle 44
Deshler 73, Harvard 24
Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Superior 43
Elkhorn 43, Blair 38
Elm Creek 70, Pleasanton 42
Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Pawnee City 18
Fort Calhoun 45, Conestoga 40
Grand Island 48, Columbus 40
Gretna 35, Elkhorn South 32
Howells/Dodge 66, Tekamah-Herman 34
Johnson County Central 56, Falls City 54
Johnson-Brock 64, Friend 59
Kenesaw 70, Franklin 49
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 47
Lincoln North Star 57, Lincoln East 52
Lincoln Pius X 72, Kearney 60
Lincoln Southeast 76, Fremont 56
Loomis 84, Hi-Line 50
Lower Brule, S.D. 102, Omaha Nation 46
Lutheran High Northeast 41, Clarkson/Leigh 34
Milford 60, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Millard North 62, Millard South 51
Minden 70, Holdrege 56
Mitchell 75, Southeast, Wyo. 62
Mullen 43, Gordon/Rushville 33
Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Lewiston 22
Neligh-Oakdale 51, Randolph 47
Norris 73, Bennington 62
North Central 54, Anselmo-Merna 47
North Platte 60, McCook 52
Omaha Central 72, Omaha South 60
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Westside 39
Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 53
Osmond 67, Summerland 35
Papillion-LaVista 60, Papillion-LaVista South 46
Parkview Christian 53, Lawrence-Nelson 50
Schuyler 51, Columbus Lakeview 34
Sidney 48, Gothenburg 41
Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 24
Southern 36, Sterling 35
Stuart 64, Santee 46
Tri County 51, Fillmore Central 34
Twin River 50, West Point-Beemer 48
Wakefield 55, Tri County Northeast 37
Walthill 71, Ponca 52
Waverly 51, Platteview 44
Wayne 99, Hartington Cedar Catholic 71
West Holt 47, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Malcolm 41
York 48, Fairbury 35
Yutan 62, Palmyra 32
Panhandle Conference=
Semifinal=
Hay Springs 59, Crawford 28
Hemingford 38, Morrill 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, ccd.
Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Wynot, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arthur County def. Hyannis, forfeit
Auburn 58, Nebraska City 41
Aurora 41, Seward 28
Axtell 38, Wilcox-Hildreth 37
Beatrice 50, Ralston 17
Bellevue East 49, Bellevue West 48
Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 15
Broken Bow 47, Valentine 25
CWC 65, Bloomfield 26
Centura 42, Gibbon 22
Clarkson/Leigh 47, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Columbus 46, Grand Island 23
Columbus Lakeview 60, Schuyler 21
Columbus Scotus 44, Archbishop Bergan 36
Conestoga 42, Fort Calhoun 39
Crofton 60, Hartington-Newcastle 36
Deshler 49, Harvard 34
Douglas County West 45, Arlington 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, West Holt 40
Elkhorn 42, Blair 33
Elkhorn North 55, Omaha Benson 53
Elkhorn Valley 49, Creighton 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Pawnee City 10
Fillmore Central 59, Tri County 27
Franklin 45, Kenesaw 36
Fremont 55, Lincoln Southeast 21
Gering 41, Chadron 36
Gretna 30, Elkhorn South 27
Guardian Angels 54, O'Neill 41
Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 24
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Aquinas 24
Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 3
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Mound City, Mo. 48
Johnson-Brock 47, Friend 21
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Parkview Christian 33
Lincoln East 50, Lincoln North Star 46
Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Bishop Neumann 46
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28
Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln Northeast 39
Loomis 58, Hi-Line 33
Lower Brule, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 48
Malcolm 42, Wilber-Clatonia 13
Milford 58, Elmwood-Murdock 35
Millard South 64, Millard North 38
Minden 32, Holdrege 31
Mitchell 53, Southeast, Wyo. 46
Mullen 41, Gordon/Rushville 25
Nebraska City Lourdes 56, Lewiston 34
Norris 50, Bennington 37
North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45
North Platte 64, McCook 27
Ogallala 52, Alliance 36
Omaha Northwest 50, Omaha North 29
Ord 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 46
Overton 43, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Papillion-LaVista 47, Papillion-LaVista South 40
Platteview 40, Waverly 38
Pleasanton 58, Elm Creek 34
Ponca 72, Walthill 24
Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Ravenna 51, Arcadia-Loup City 23
Santee 53, Stuart 50
Sidney 52, Gothenburg 44
Silver Lake 39, Red Cloud 21
Sterling 43, Southern 34
Summerland 64, Osmond 42
Superior 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 38
Sutherland 47, Kimball 37
Syracuse 52, Ashland-Greenwood 46
Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33
West Point-Beemer 53, Twin River 32
Wood River 54, Central City 42
York 48, Fairbury 35
Yutan 48, Palmyra 24
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Fullerton 53, Nebraska Christian 50
Humphrey St. Francis 55, Burwell 29
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Crawford 43, Sioux County 40
Morrill 64, Hemingford 35
SPVA Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 70, Chase County 39
Hershey 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
Omaha Central vs. Omaha South, ccd.