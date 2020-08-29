Friday's Golf Roundup

The Norfolk High girls golf team competed in yesterday’s Kearney Invitational at Awarii Dunes.
North Platte was the champion with a score of 295. They won by 13 strokes. The Lady Panthers placed ninth with a 403. North Platte’s Beylee Steele carded a 68 to finish as the medalist. She won by a single stroke. Norfolk’s Kylie Blume put up an 83 to finish 15th.
The Columbus Scotus girls golf team defeated Norfolk Catholic 201-206 in a dual yesterday at Quail Run Golf Course. The Lady Shamrocks’ Cecilia Arndt shot a 42 to take medalist honors. She beat Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer’s 45 by three strokes.
Lincoln's Ed Wyatt survived a nine-hole playoff to win the 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship at Norfolk Country Club yesterday. Wyatt, who won the Nebraska Senior Match Play last year, was the first round leader after a round of 70 (-2) on Thursday. He lost his lead early, but made a run on the back nine to shoot a final round 73 (+1). Wyatt finished with a 143 (-1) total, tied with Papillion's Eric Murphy. The two went nine holes in the playoff before Wyatt finally closed out the win with a par on the 18th hole.