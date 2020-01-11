Friday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Adams Central 57, Lexington 51

     Amherst 65, Overton 35

     Archbishop Bergan 45, Homer 32

     Arlington 59, Raymond Central 50

     Axtell 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Pierce 28

     Bayard 58, Potter-Dix 35

     Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 52

     Boone Central/Newman Grove 65, O'Neill 61

     Boys Town 53, Bishop Neumann 44

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, Giltner 22

     Central Valley 62, Nebraska Christian 45

     Columbus 60, North Platte 53

     Creek Valley 52, Weldon Valley, Colo. 11

     Creighton 52, Randolph 51

     Deshler 53, Shelton 40

     Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35

     Gering 70, Sidney 37

     Gibbon 58, Ord 36

     Gothenburg 66, McCook 61

     Grand Island 87, Lincoln High 64

     Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Kearney Catholic 44

     Grand Island Northwest 56, Columbus Lakeview 36

     Harvard 47, Red Cloud 29

     Hemingford 50, Minatare 21

     Hershey 62, Maxwell 26

     Hitchcock County 64, Wauneta-Palisade 18

     Holdrege 60, Broken Bow 46

     Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 58

     Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 40

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 74, Winnebago 64

     Lewiston 56, Cedar Bluffs 39

     Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln East 54

     Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southwest 47

     Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 56, Crawford 47

     McCool Junction 62, Meridian 19

     Medicine Valley 46, Arapahoe 43

     Milford 52, Malcolm 51

     Millard North 53, Gretna 50, OT

     Millard South 54, Millard West 48

     Minden 54, Ainsworth 48

     Morrill 62, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 34

     Mullen 54, Brady 30

     North Bend Central 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

     North Central 47, Cody-Kilgore 36

     North Platte St. Patrick's 75, Perkins County 41

     Ogallala 74, Cozad 41

     Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Omaha Roncalli 42

     Omaha Westside 88, Omaha Creighton Prep 61

     Osceola 57, Nebraska Lutheran 49

     Papillion-LaVista 61, Papillion-LaVista South 43

     Paxton 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 27

     Plainview 42, Neligh-Oakdale 39

     Ponca 77, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 61

     Ralston 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 24

     Ravenna 57, Wood River 35

     Sandy Creek 46, St. Paul 44

     Santee 85, St. Edward 45

     Scottsbluff 77, Mitchell 50

     Shelby/Rising City 69, Exeter/Milligan 31

     Sioux City, West, Iowa 72, Fremont 66

     Southern Valley 78, Bertrand 43

     Southwest 56, Cambridge 47

     Spalding Academy 51, CWC 49

     Superior 53, Thayer Central 46

     Sutherland 34, Sandhills/Thedford 32

     Sutton 59, Centennial 52

     Twin River 55, David City 34

     Wakefield 68, Walthill 47

     Wallace 69, Arthur County 23

     West Holt 58, Summerland 46

     Wisner-Pilger 74, West Point-Beemer 27

     Yutan 49, Mead 42

     Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Hartington-Newcastle 55, Wynot 42

     Consolation(equals)

     Bloomfield 44, Winside 5

     Taco John's Invitational(equals)

     Alliance 58, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 44

     Wausa Post Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Lutheran High Northeast 78, Wausa 50

    

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Ainsworth 46, Minden 33

     Arapahoe 44, Medicine Valley 31

     Arlington 65, Raymond Central 22

     Arthur County 42, Wallace 41

     Battle Creek 42, Norfolk Catholic 34

     Bayard 61, Potter-Dix 11

     Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 34

     Broken Bow 37, Holdrege 27

     Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Giltner 22

     CWC 87, Spalding Academy 18

     Clarkson/Leigh 63, East Butler 41

     Crawford 62, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 37

     Creighton 63, Randolph 24

     Crofton 81, Sioux City, West, Iowa 53

     David City 59, Twin River 48

     Elgin Public/Pope John 42, St. Mary's 29

     Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35

     Ewing 61, West Holt 49

     Exeter/Milligan 58, Shelby/Rising City 22

     Grand Island Northwest 62, Columbus Lakeview 43

     Harvard 39, Red Cloud 24

     Hemingford 48, Minatare 18

     Hitchcock County 70, Wauneta-Palisade 49

     Humphrey St. Francis 66, Howells/Dodge 35

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Riverside 10

     Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 48

     Kenesaw 36, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

     Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Northeast 36

     Lincoln High 51, Grand Island 33

     Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln Southwest 50

     Maxwell 48, Hershey 40

     Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Paxton 22

     McCook 49, Gothenburg 40

     Meridian 61, McCool Junction 34

     Milford 51, Malcolm 36

     Millard North 41, Gretna 34

     Millard South 68, Millard West 30

     Morrill 57, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 7

     Mullen 61, Brady 19

     Nebraska Christian 57, Central Valley 26

     Nebraska Lutheran 57, Osceola 41

     Norfolk 53, Kearney 47

     North Bend Central 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 14

     North Platte 50, Columbus 43

     North Platte St. Patrick's 70, Perkins County 20

     O'Neill 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54

     Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 13

     Ogallala 61, Cozad 33

     Omaha Gross Catholic 59, Ralston 26

     Ord 55, Gibbon 31

     Overton 46, Amherst 28

     Papillion-LaVista 61, Papillion-LaVista South 43

     Pierce 55, Wayne 32

     Plainview 39, Neligh-Oakdale 35

     Ravenna 52, Wood River 36

     Santee 66, St. Edward 52

     Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 44

     Shelton 33, Deshler 28

     Sidney 67, Gering 49

     South Platte 32, Hyannis 25

     Southern Valley 42, Bertrand 38

     Southwest 54, Cambridge 50

     St. Paul 55, Sandy Creek 23

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 53, Axtell 45

     Sutton 54, Centennial 53

     Thayer Central 48, Superior 42

     Valentine 33, Gordon/Rushville 25

     Wakefield-Allen 77, Walthill 15

     West Point-Beemer 60, Wisner-Pilger 49

     West Sioux, Iowa 60, Homer 51

     Winnebago 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50

     Yutan 44, Mead 27

     CNOS Tournament(equals)

     Newell-Fonda, Iowa 76, South Sioux City 46

     Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Championship(equals)

     Wynot 41, Hartington-Newcastle 35

     Taco John's Invitational(equals)

     Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 61, Alliance 21

     Wausa Post Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Lutheran High Northeast 54, Wausa 33

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 10, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 10, 2020

Russell Westbrook made his return to Oklahoma City and torched his old team for 34 points, but the Thunder routed the Houston Rockets, 113-92.  The two-time scoring champ and former MVP was greeted by cheers in his first game back since being traded to Houston last summer.  Danilo Gallinari …

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 9, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 9, 2020

As Jerry Jones sought the ninth coach in the history of the Dallas Cowboys, winning experience mattered.  The Cowboys are entering their third decade since their most recent Super Bowl victory.  And in introducing Mike McCarthy as coach yesterday, it was clear Jones believes McCarthy will ge…