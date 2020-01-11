Friday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 57, Lexington 51
Amherst 65, Overton 35
Archbishop Bergan 45, Homer 32
Arlington 59, Raymond Central 50
Axtell 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Pierce 28
Bayard 58, Potter-Dix 35
Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 52
Boone Central/Newman Grove 65, O'Neill 61
Boys Town 53, Bishop Neumann 44
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, Giltner 22
Central Valley 62, Nebraska Christian 45
Columbus 60, North Platte 53
Creek Valley 52, Weldon Valley, Colo. 11
Creighton 52, Randolph 51
Deshler 53, Shelton 40
Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35
Gering 70, Sidney 37
Gibbon 58, Ord 36
Gothenburg 66, McCook 61
Grand Island 87, Lincoln High 64
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Kearney Catholic 44
Grand Island Northwest 56, Columbus Lakeview 36
Harvard 47, Red Cloud 29
Hemingford 50, Minatare 21
Hershey 62, Maxwell 26
Hitchcock County 64, Wauneta-Palisade 18
Holdrege 60, Broken Bow 46
Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 58
Kenesaw 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 40
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 74, Winnebago 64
Lewiston 56, Cedar Bluffs 39
Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln East 54
Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southwest 47
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 56, Crawford 47
McCool Junction 62, Meridian 19
Medicine Valley 46, Arapahoe 43
Milford 52, Malcolm 51
Millard North 53, Gretna 50, OT
Millard South 54, Millard West 48
Minden 54, Ainsworth 48
Morrill 62, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 34
Mullen 54, Brady 30
North Bend Central 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
North Central 47, Cody-Kilgore 36
North Platte St. Patrick's 75, Perkins County 41
Ogallala 74, Cozad 41
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Omaha Roncalli 42
Omaha Westside 88, Omaha Creighton Prep 61
Osceola 57, Nebraska Lutheran 49
Papillion-LaVista 61, Papillion-LaVista South 43
Paxton 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 27
Plainview 42, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Ponca 77, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 61
Ralston 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 24
Ravenna 57, Wood River 35
Sandy Creek 46, St. Paul 44
Santee 85, St. Edward 45
Scottsbluff 77, Mitchell 50
Shelby/Rising City 69, Exeter/Milligan 31
Sioux City, West, Iowa 72, Fremont 66
Southern Valley 78, Bertrand 43
Southwest 56, Cambridge 47
Spalding Academy 51, CWC 49
Superior 53, Thayer Central 46
Sutherland 34, Sandhills/Thedford 32
Sutton 59, Centennial 52
Twin River 55, David City 34
Wakefield 68, Walthill 47
Wallace 69, Arthur County 23
West Holt 58, Summerland 46
Wisner-Pilger 74, West Point-Beemer 27
Yutan 49, Mead 42
Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Hartington-Newcastle 55, Wynot 42
Consolation(equals)
Bloomfield 44, Winside 5
Taco John's Invitational(equals)
Alliance 58, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 44
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament(equals)
Lutheran High Northeast 78, Wausa 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Ainsworth 46, Minden 33
Arapahoe 44, Medicine Valley 31
Arlington 65, Raymond Central 22
Arthur County 42, Wallace 41
Battle Creek 42, Norfolk Catholic 34
Bayard 61, Potter-Dix 11
Blue Hill 40, Silver Lake 34
Broken Bow 37, Holdrege 27
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Giltner 22
CWC 87, Spalding Academy 18
Clarkson/Leigh 63, East Butler 41
Crawford 62, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 37
Creighton 63, Randolph 24
Crofton 81, Sioux City, West, Iowa 53
David City 59, Twin River 48
Elgin Public/Pope John 42, St. Mary's 29
Elm Creek 47, Loomis 35
Ewing 61, West Holt 49
Exeter/Milligan 58, Shelby/Rising City 22
Grand Island Northwest 62, Columbus Lakeview 43
Harvard 39, Red Cloud 24
Hemingford 48, Minatare 18
Hitchcock County 70, Wauneta-Palisade 49
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Howells/Dodge 35
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Riverside 10
Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 48
Kenesaw 36, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Northeast 36
Lincoln High 51, Grand Island 33
Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln Southwest 50
Maxwell 48, Hershey 40
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Paxton 22
McCook 49, Gothenburg 40
Meridian 61, McCool Junction 34
Milford 51, Malcolm 36
Millard North 41, Gretna 34
Millard South 68, Millard West 30
Morrill 57, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 7
Mullen 61, Brady 19
Nebraska Christian 57, Central Valley 26
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Osceola 41
Norfolk 53, Kearney 47
North Bend Central 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 14
North Platte 50, Columbus 43
North Platte St. Patrick's 70, Perkins County 20
O'Neill 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 54
Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 13
Ogallala 61, Cozad 33
Omaha Gross Catholic 59, Ralston 26
Ord 55, Gibbon 31
Overton 46, Amherst 28
Papillion-LaVista 61, Papillion-LaVista South 43
Pierce 55, Wayne 32
Plainview 39, Neligh-Oakdale 35
Ravenna 52, Wood River 36
Santee 66, St. Edward 52
Scottsbluff 60, Mitchell 44
Shelton 33, Deshler 28
Sidney 67, Gering 49
South Platte 32, Hyannis 25
Southern Valley 42, Bertrand 38
Southwest 54, Cambridge 50
St. Paul 55, Sandy Creek 23
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 53, Axtell 45
Sutton 54, Centennial 53
Thayer Central 48, Superior 42
Valentine 33, Gordon/Rushville 25
Wakefield-Allen 77, Walthill 15
West Point-Beemer 60, Wisner-Pilger 49
West Sioux, Iowa 60, Homer 51
Winnebago 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50
Yutan 44, Mead 27
CNOS Tournament(equals)
Newell-Fonda, Iowa 76, South Sioux City 46
Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament(equals)
Championship(equals)
Wynot 41, Hartington-Newcastle 35
Taco John's Invitational(equals)
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 61, Alliance 21
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament(equals)
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Wausa 33