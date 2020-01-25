Friday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 56, North Central 45
Aquinas 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Arcadia-Loup City 50, Ravenna 40
Archbishop Bergan 55, Columbus Scotus 53
Ashland-Greenwood 64, Syracuse 33
Axtell 71, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52
Bellevue East 49, Gretna 48
Bishop Neumann 48, Lincoln Lutheran 37
Bloomfield 51, CWC 44
Broken Bow 81, Valentine 46
Central City 45, Wood River 43
Creighton 49, Elkhorn Valley 44
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Superior 57
Douglas County West 58, Arlington 46
Elkhorn 44, Blair 28
Elmwood-Murdock 46, Milford 45
Fairbury 52, York 48
Fort Calhoun 61, Conestoga 48
Gering 48, Chadron 41
Guardian Angels 76, O'Neill 57
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Crofton 42
Harvard 51, Deshler 48
Hastings 54, Grand Island Northwest 48
Holdrege 63, Minden 47
Howells/Dodge 85, Tekamah-Herman 58
Hyannis 60, Arthur County 44
Kearney 73, Lincoln Pius X 67
Kenesaw 41, Franklin 38
Lawrence-Nelson 49, High Plains Community 26
Lincoln North Star 67, Lincoln East 55
Lincoln Southeast 70, Fremont 41
Loomis 81, Hi-Line 61
Lutheran High Northeast 56, Clarkson/Leigh 31
Millard North 68, Omaha Westside 60
Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Lewiston 30
Norfolk 57, Lincoln High 41
North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 52
Ogallala 59, Alliance 52
Omaha Benson 73, Papillion-LaVista South 54
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Omaha Christian Academy 36
Omaha Central 61, Papillion-LaVista 44
Omaha Creighton Prep 67, Millard West 52
Omaha Northwest 79, Omaha Bryan 71
Ord 67, Boone Central/Newman Grove 63
Osmond 60, Summerland 10
Pleasanton 57, Elm Creek 54
Randolph 59, Neligh-Oakdale 32
Sandy Creek 29, Blue Hill 15
Schuyler 51, Columbus Lakeview 30
Scottsbluff 54, Abraham Lincoln, Colo. 50
Seward 25, Aurora 20
Silver Lake 55, Red Cloud 28
Southern 58, Sterling 48
Stuart 51, Santee 43
Tri County 54, Fillmore Central 34
Twin River 60, West Point-Beemer 42
Wakefield 62, Emerson-Hubbard 10
Walthill 70, Homer 56
Wausa 49, Winside 19
Wayne 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48
Wilber-Clatonia 50, Malcolm 46
Yutan 61, Palmyra 50
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Fullerton 46, Central Valley 45
Humphrey St. Francis 61, Riverside 42
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hemingford 42, Sioux County 33
Morrill 53, Crawford 29
SPVA Conference Tournament=
Bridgeport 40, Chase County 35
Hershey 42, North Platte St. Patrick's 33
Seventh Place=
Sutherland 36, Perkins County 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City, ppd.
Norris vs. Bennington, ppd.
Waverly vs. Platteview, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 44, Douglas County West 27
Arthur County 60, Hyannis 28
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Syracuse 44
Axtell 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 42
Bellevue East 49, Gretna 48
Blue Hill 50, Sandy Creek 37
Broken Bow 41, Valentine 32
CWC 69, Bloomfield 21
Central City 63, Wood River 56
Centura 41, Gibbon 28
Chadron 61, Gering 40
Clarkson/Leigh 50, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 10
Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 35
Crofton 74, Hartington-Newcastle 32
Elkhorn 54, Blair 48
Elkhorn Valley 70, Creighton 42
Fillmore Central 50, Tri County 17
Fort Calhoun 43, Conestoga 37
Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 50
Guardian Angels 53, O'Neill 47
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Wayne 40
Harvard 37, Deshler 34
Hastings 47, Grand Island Northwest 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Aquinas 21
Holdrege 50, Minden 44
Homer 81, Walthill 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71
Kenesaw 36, Franklin 31
Lawrence-Nelson 59, High Plains Community 25
Lincoln East 63, Lincoln North Star 44
Lincoln High 53, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Lutheran 38, Bishop Neumann 23
Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47
Lincoln Southwest 45, Lincoln Northeast 31
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40, Raymond Central 24
Loomis 50, Hi-Line 49
Malcolm 49, Wilber-Clatonia 16
Milford 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Mound City, Mo. 0, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Lewiston 14
North Central 60, Anselmo-Merna 21
Oakland-Craig 40, North Bend Central 39
Ogallala 58, Alliance 39
Omaha Benson 58, Papillion-LaVista South 51
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 54, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Omaha Northwest 70, Omaha Bryan 24
Omaha Westside 41, Millard North 29
Ord 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 53
Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Central 40
Pleasanton 72, Elm Creek 33
Randolph 43, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Ravenna 42, Arcadia-Loup City 41
Seward 25, Aurora 20
Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 19
Southern 30, Sterling 28
Stuart 46, Santee 28
Summerland 58, Osmond 28
Superior 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 36
Wakefield-Allen 64, Emerson-Hubbard 23
Wausa 46, Winside 27
West Point-Beemer 68, Twin River 37
York 36, Fairbury 33
Yutan 53, Palmyra 29
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Morrill 49, Crawford 37
Sioux County 52, Edgemont, S.D. 32
River Cities Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Roncalli 40
Seventh Place=
Ralston 50, Omaha Duchesne Academy 43
Third Place=
South Sioux City 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City, ppd.
Norris vs. Bennington, ccd.
Waverly vs. Platteview, ppd.