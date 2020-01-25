Friday's High School Basketball Scoreboard

Friday's Scores

Jan 25, 2020 12:00AM (GMT 06:00) - 715 words

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 56, North Central 45

Aquinas 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 13

Arcadia-Loup City 50, Ravenna 40

Archbishop Bergan 55, Columbus Scotus 53

Ashland-Greenwood 64, Syracuse 33

Axtell 71, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52

Bellevue East 49, Gretna 48

Bishop Neumann 48, Lincoln Lutheran 37

Bloomfield 51, CWC 44

Broken Bow 81, Valentine 46

Central City 45, Wood River 43

Creighton 49, Elkhorn Valley 44

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Superior 57

Douglas County West 58, Arlington 46

Elkhorn 44, Blair 28

Elmwood-Murdock 46, Milford 45

Fairbury 52, York 48

Fort Calhoun 61, Conestoga 48

Gering 48, Chadron 41

Guardian Angels 76, O'Neill 57

Hartington-Newcastle 46, Crofton 42

Harvard 51, Deshler 48

Hastings 54, Grand Island Northwest 48

Holdrege 63, Minden 47

Howells/Dodge 85, Tekamah-Herman 58

Hyannis 60, Arthur County 44

Kearney 73, Lincoln Pius X 67

Kenesaw 41, Franklin 38

Lawrence-Nelson 49, High Plains Community 26

Lincoln North Star 67, Lincoln East 55

Lincoln Southeast 70, Fremont 41

Loomis 81, Hi-Line 61

Lutheran High Northeast 56, Clarkson/Leigh 31

Millard North 68, Omaha Westside 60

Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Lewiston 30

Norfolk 57, Lincoln High 41

North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 52

Ogallala 59, Alliance 52

Omaha Benson 73, Papillion-LaVista South 54

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Omaha Christian Academy 36

Omaha Central 61, Papillion-LaVista 44

Omaha Creighton Prep 67, Millard West 52

Omaha Northwest 79, Omaha Bryan 71

Ord 67, Boone Central/Newman Grove 63

Osmond 60, Summerland 10

Pleasanton 57, Elm Creek 54

Randolph 59, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Sandy Creek 29, Blue Hill 15

Schuyler 51, Columbus Lakeview 30

Scottsbluff 54, Abraham Lincoln, Colo. 50

Seward 25, Aurora 20

Silver Lake 55, Red Cloud 28

Southern 58, Sterling 48

Stuart 51, Santee 43

Tri County 54, Fillmore Central 34

Twin River 60, West Point-Beemer 42

Wakefield 62, Emerson-Hubbard 10

Walthill 70, Homer 56

Wausa 49, Winside 19

Wayne 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 48

Wilber-Clatonia 50, Malcolm 46

Yutan 61, Palmyra 50

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Fullerton 46, Central Valley 45

Humphrey St. Francis 61, Riverside 42

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hemingford 42, Sioux County 33

Morrill 53, Crawford 29

SPVA Conference Tournament=

Bridgeport 40, Chase County 35

Hershey 42, North Platte St. Patrick's 33

Seventh Place=

Sutherland 36, Perkins County 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City, ppd.

Norris vs. Bennington, ppd.

Waverly vs. Platteview, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 44, Douglas County West 27

Arthur County 60, Hyannis 28

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Syracuse 44

Axtell 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 42

Bellevue East 49, Gretna 48

Blue Hill 50, Sandy Creek 37

Broken Bow 41, Valentine 32

CWC 69, Bloomfield 21

Central City 63, Wood River 56

Centura 41, Gibbon 28

Chadron 61, Gering 40

Clarkson/Leigh 50, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 10

Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 35

Crofton 74, Hartington-Newcastle 32

Elkhorn 54, Blair 48

Elkhorn Valley 70, Creighton 42

Fillmore Central 50, Tri County 17

Fort Calhoun 43, Conestoga 37

Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 50

Guardian Angels 53, O'Neill 47

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Wayne 40

Harvard 37, Deshler 34

Hastings 47, Grand Island Northwest 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Aquinas 21

Holdrege 50, Minden 44

Homer 81, Walthill 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71

Kenesaw 36, Franklin 31

Lawrence-Nelson 59, High Plains Community 25

Lincoln East 63, Lincoln North Star 44

Lincoln High 53, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Lutheran 38, Bishop Neumann 23

Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47

Lincoln Southwest 45, Lincoln Northeast 31

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 40, Raymond Central 24

Loomis 50, Hi-Line 49

Malcolm 49, Wilber-Clatonia 16

Milford 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Mound City, Mo. 0, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Lewiston 14

North Central 60, Anselmo-Merna 21

Oakland-Craig 40, North Bend Central 39

Ogallala 58, Alliance 39

Omaha Benson 58, Papillion-LaVista South 51

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 54, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Omaha Northwest 70, Omaha Bryan 24

Omaha Westside 41, Millard North 29

Ord 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 53

Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Central 40

Pleasanton 72, Elm Creek 33

Randolph 43, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Ravenna 42, Arcadia-Loup City 41

Seward 25, Aurora 20

Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 19

Southern 30, Sterling 28

Stuart 46, Santee 28

Summerland 58, Osmond 28

Superior 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 36

Wakefield-Allen 64, Emerson-Hubbard 23

Wausa 46, Winside 27

West Point-Beemer 68, Twin River 37

York 36, Fairbury 33

Yutan 53, Palmyra 29

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Morrill 49, Crawford 37

Sioux County 52, Edgemont, S.D. 32

River Cities Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Omaha Mercy 48, Omaha Roncalli 40

Seventh Place=

Ralston 50, Omaha Duchesne Academy 43

Third Place=

South Sioux City 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Johnson County Central, ppd.

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Pawnee City, ppd.

Norris vs. Bennington, ccd.

Waverly vs. Platteview, ppd.

