Friday's Basketball Scoreboard

  BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

    

     Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 47

     Alliance 69, Mitchell 60

     Amherst 70, Axtell 51

     Archbishop Bergan 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 39

     Arthur County 36, Minatare 34

     Auburn 35, Freeman 29

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Howells/Dodge 63

     Bayard 61, Garden County 59

     Bloomfield 61, Neligh-Oakdale 46

     Bridgeport 72, Hemingford 28

     Burwell 64, St. Edward 14

     Caliche, Colo. 64, Potter-Dix 32

     Centennial 51, Milford 32

     Central Valley 65, Spalding Academy 30

     Cornerstone Christian 50, Elba 18

     Creek Valley 53, Sedgwick County, Colo. 41

     Crete 44, Fairbury 30

     Crofton 60, Creighton 39

     Cross County 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 27

     Deshler 46, Franklin 18

     Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 33

     Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Sandy Creek 31

     Douglas County West 73, Raymond Central 41

     East Butler 69, Hampton 28

     Elkhorn Valley 56, Stuart 34

     Elm Creek 68, Bertrand 39

     Exeter/Milligan 49, High Plains Community 37

     Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 17

     Fort Morgan, Colo. 69, Sidney 43

     Fremont 68, Omaha Northwest 63

     Gordon/Rushville 52, Bennett County, S.D. 49

     Grand Island 47, Lincoln East 45

     Hartington-Newcastle 67, Walthill 53

     Heartland 64, Thayer Central 30

     Hershey 57, Kimball 48

     Holdrege 69, Gothenburg 52

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Nebraska Christian 43

     Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings 47

     Kenesaw 56, Silver Lake 47

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 80, Plainview 44

     Lawrence-Nelson 45, Friend 44

     Lincoln Christian 51, Grand Island Central Catholic 48

     Lincoln Lutheran 67, Syracuse 40

     Lincoln Northeast 74, Lincoln High 68

     Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 58

     Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln Southwest 41

     Loomis 72, Cambridge 58

     Louisville 66, Johnson County Central 61

     Lutheran High Northeast 63, Homer 31

     Mead 58, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53

     Meridian 51, Giltner 33

     Millard South 60, Omaha Bryan 43

     Morrill 65, Edgemont, S.D. 47

     Norfolk 75, Columbus 51

     Norfolk Catholic 78, Boone Central/Newman Grove 66

     Norris 49, Seward 38

     North Platte 54, McCook 42

     Ogallala 82, Gering 64

     Omaha Central 58, Bellevue East 36

     Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha Burke 53

     Omaha North 62, Millard North 59

     Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Bennington 38

     Omaha South 71, Bellevue West 49

     Osceola 62, Palmer 44

     Papillion-LaVista 66, Elkhorn South 45

     Papillion-LaVista South 70, Millard West 67

     Pawnee City 59, Sterling 32

     Paxton 59, Maxwell 40

     Pierce 49, Columbus Scotus 27

     Plattsmouth 53, Falls City 52

     Pleasanton 65, Overton 41

     Ponca 72, Emerson-Hubbard 26

     Schuyler 62, David City 32

     Scottsbluff 76, Chadron 61

     Shelby/Rising City 61, McCool Junction 35

     Shelton 67, Red Cloud 13

     South Loup 60, Medicine Valley 21

     Southern Valley 59, Superior 43

     Southwest 45, Arapahoe 43

     St. Mary's 55, North Central 39

     St. Paul 49, Arcadia-Loup City 34

     Sutton 49, Hastings St. Cecilia 23

     Twin River 67, Fullerton 58

     Wahoo 81, Fort Calhoun 42

     Wakefield 60, Stanton 38

     Wauneta-Palisade 84, South Platte 53

     Wayne 63, Wisner-Pilger 46

     Wilber-Clatonia 52, Fillmore Central 24

     Wood River 59, Blue Hill 46

     York 53, Aurora 37

     Yutan 80, Conestoga 38

     Cougar Classic Tournament(equals)

     Boys Town 45, Blair 43

     Platteview 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 41

     Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)

     Makosica Bracket(equals)

     Consolation(equals)

     Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 79, Omaha Nation 70

     Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)

     Consolation(equals)

     Oelrichs, S.D. 64, Santee 45

     SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Ansley-Litchfield 73, Hi-Line 48

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Sandhills/Thedford 41, OT

    

     GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

     Archbishop Bergan 35, Nebraska City Lourdes 24

     Arlington 62, Boys Town 14

     Auburn 35, Freeman 29

     Axtell 28, Amherst 23

     Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Howells/Dodge 28

     Battle Creek 44, O'Neill 43

     Bayard 43, Garden County 40

     Bellevue West 66, Omaha South 21

     Bennington 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 38

     Boyd County 64, Riverside 16

     Bridgeport 72, Hemingford 35

     Broken Bow 48, Ainsworth 35

     Burwell 62, St. Edward 33

     Cedar Bluffs 53, Whiting, Iowa 50

     Central Valley 63, Spalding Academy 22

     Chadron 61, Scottsbluff 49

     Crete 44, Fairbury 30

     Crofton 62, Creighton 20

     Cross County 39, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31

     Diller-Odell 53, Lewiston 15

     Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Sandy Creek 37

     Douglas County West 38, Raymond Central 32

     East Butler 45, Hampton 33

     Elkhorn 57, Nebraska City 33

     Elm Creek 44, Bertrand 23

     Exeter/Milligan 42, High Plains Community 27

     Falls City 60, Plattsmouth 55

     Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 29

     Fillmore Central 57, Wilber-Clatonia 24

     Franklin 43, Deshler 31

     Fullerton 35, Twin River 19

     Gordon/Rushville 44, Bennett County, S.D. 39

     Gothenburg 47, Holdrege 28

     Grand Island Central Catholic 34, Blue Hill 31

     Grand Island Northwest 56, Lexington 37

     Hartington-Newcastle 73, Walthill 21

     Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Sutton 30

     Hershey 58, Kimball 56

     Homer 53, Lutheran High Northeast 52

     Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Nebraska Christian 37

     Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings 47

     Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36, Plainview 26

     Lawrence-Nelson 65, Friend 18

     Lincoln Christian 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 40

     Lincoln East 61, Grand Island 12

     Lincoln Northeast 55, Lincoln High 44

     Lincoln Pius X 63, Lincoln North Star 45

     Lincoln Southwest 63, Lincoln Southeast 20

     Loomis 47, Cambridge 40

     Louisville 51, Johnson County Central 39

     Maxwell 48, Paxton 11

     Mead 54, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39

     Meridian 51, Giltner 33

     Milford 45, Centennial 35

     Millard North 64, Omaha North 39

     Millard South 86, Omaha Bryan 3

     Millard West 51, Papillion-LaVista South 46

     Mitchell 44, Alliance 15

     Morrill 46, Edgemont, S.D. 34

     Neligh-Oakdale 53, Bloomfield 31

     Norfolk 42, Columbus 34

     Norris 55, Seward 36

     North Bend Central 59, Pender 47

     North Central 56, St. Mary's 15

     North Platte 62, McCook 33

     Ogallala 73, Gering 42

     Omaha Burke 55, Omaha Marian 37

     Omaha Central 56, Bellevue East 40

     Palmer 44, Osceola 19

     Papillion-LaVista 66, Elkhorn South 45

     Pierce 38, Columbus Scotus 30

     Pleasanton 55, Overton 35

     Ponca 76, Emerson-Hubbard 12

     Sandhills Valley 33, Twin Loup 28

     Sedgwick County, Colo. 59, Creek Valley 22

     Shelby/Rising City 37, McCool Junction 25

     Shelton 54, Red Cloud 13

     Sidney 54, Fort Morgan, Colo. 31

     Silver Lake 49, Kenesaw 32

     South Loup 51, Medicine Valley 20

     South Platte 44, Wauneta-Palisade 35

     Southwest 38, Arapahoe 32

     Sterling 50, Pawnee City 37

     Stuart 44, Elkhorn Valley 43

     Superior 48, Southern Valley 18

     Syracuse 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33

     Thayer Central 33, Heartland 32

     Wahoo 62, Fort Calhoun 39

     Wakefield-Allen 56, Stanton 55, OT

     Wayne 54, Wisner-Pilger 26

     Wood River 34, Blue Hill 31

     York 53, Aurora 37

     Yutan 55, Conestoga 23

     Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)

     Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)

     Consolation Semifinal(equals)

     St. Francis Indian, S.D. 64, Omaha Nation 61

     Consolation(equals)

     Santee 61, Marty Indian, S.D. 60

     Nike Tournament(equals)

     Dan Wiley(equals)

     Omaha Westside 46, Capuchino, Calif. 28

     Kirk Pointer(equals)

     Omaha Northwest 56, Warren, Calif. 34

     Mike Desper(equals)

     Fremont 59, Lynwood, Calif. 56

     SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament(equals)

     Hi-Line 36, Ansley-Litchfield 30

     Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Sandhills/Thedford 31

