Friday's Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 47
Alliance 69, Mitchell 60
Amherst 70, Axtell 51
Archbishop Bergan 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 39
Arthur County 36, Minatare 34
Auburn 35, Freeman 29
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Howells/Dodge 63
Bayard 61, Garden County 59
Bloomfield 61, Neligh-Oakdale 46
Bridgeport 72, Hemingford 28
Burwell 64, St. Edward 14
Caliche, Colo. 64, Potter-Dix 32
Centennial 51, Milford 32
Central Valley 65, Spalding Academy 30
Cornerstone Christian 50, Elba 18
Creek Valley 53, Sedgwick County, Colo. 41
Crete 44, Fairbury 30
Crofton 60, Creighton 39
Cross County 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 27
Deshler 46, Franklin 18
Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 33
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Sandy Creek 31
Douglas County West 73, Raymond Central 41
East Butler 69, Hampton 28
Elkhorn Valley 56, Stuart 34
Elm Creek 68, Bertrand 39
Exeter/Milligan 49, High Plains Community 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 17
Fort Morgan, Colo. 69, Sidney 43
Fremont 68, Omaha Northwest 63
Gordon/Rushville 52, Bennett County, S.D. 49
Grand Island 47, Lincoln East 45
Hartington-Newcastle 67, Walthill 53
Heartland 64, Thayer Central 30
Hershey 57, Kimball 48
Holdrege 69, Gothenburg 52
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Nebraska Christian 43
Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings 47
Kenesaw 56, Silver Lake 47
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 80, Plainview 44
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Friend 44
Lincoln Christian 51, Grand Island Central Catholic 48
Lincoln Lutheran 67, Syracuse 40
Lincoln Northeast 74, Lincoln High 68
Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 58
Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln Southwest 41
Loomis 72, Cambridge 58
Louisville 66, Johnson County Central 61
Lutheran High Northeast 63, Homer 31
Mead 58, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53
Meridian 51, Giltner 33
Millard South 60, Omaha Bryan 43
Morrill 65, Edgemont, S.D. 47
Norfolk 75, Columbus 51
Norfolk Catholic 78, Boone Central/Newman Grove 66
Norris 49, Seward 38
North Platte 54, McCook 42
Ogallala 82, Gering 64
Omaha Central 58, Bellevue East 36
Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha Burke 53
Omaha North 62, Millard North 59
Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Bennington 38
Omaha South 71, Bellevue West 49
Osceola 62, Palmer 44
Papillion-LaVista 66, Elkhorn South 45
Papillion-LaVista South 70, Millard West 67
Pawnee City 59, Sterling 32
Paxton 59, Maxwell 40
Pierce 49, Columbus Scotus 27
Plattsmouth 53, Falls City 52
Pleasanton 65, Overton 41
Ponca 72, Emerson-Hubbard 26
Schuyler 62, David City 32
Scottsbluff 76, Chadron 61
Shelby/Rising City 61, McCool Junction 35
Shelton 67, Red Cloud 13
South Loup 60, Medicine Valley 21
Southern Valley 59, Superior 43
Southwest 45, Arapahoe 43
St. Mary's 55, North Central 39
St. Paul 49, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Sutton 49, Hastings St. Cecilia 23
Twin River 67, Fullerton 58
Wahoo 81, Fort Calhoun 42
Wakefield 60, Stanton 38
Wauneta-Palisade 84, South Platte 53
Wayne 63, Wisner-Pilger 46
Wilber-Clatonia 52, Fillmore Central 24
Wood River 59, Blue Hill 46
York 53, Aurora 37
Yutan 80, Conestoga 38
Cougar Classic Tournament(equals)
Boys Town 45, Blair 43
Platteview 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 41
Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)
Makosica Bracket(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 79, Omaha Nation 70
Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Oelrichs, S.D. 64, Santee 45
SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament(equals)
Ansley-Litchfield 73, Hi-Line 48
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Sandhills/Thedford 41, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Archbishop Bergan 35, Nebraska City Lourdes 24
Arlington 62, Boys Town 14
Auburn 35, Freeman 29
Axtell 28, Amherst 23
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Howells/Dodge 28
Battle Creek 44, O'Neill 43
Bayard 43, Garden County 40
Bellevue West 66, Omaha South 21
Bennington 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 38
Boyd County 64, Riverside 16
Bridgeport 72, Hemingford 35
Broken Bow 48, Ainsworth 35
Burwell 62, St. Edward 33
Cedar Bluffs 53, Whiting, Iowa 50
Central Valley 63, Spalding Academy 22
Chadron 61, Scottsbluff 49
Crete 44, Fairbury 30
Crofton 62, Creighton 20
Cross County 39, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31
Diller-Odell 53, Lewiston 15
Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Sandy Creek 37
Douglas County West 38, Raymond Central 32
East Butler 45, Hampton 33
Elkhorn 57, Nebraska City 33
Elm Creek 44, Bertrand 23
Exeter/Milligan 42, High Plains Community 27
Falls City 60, Plattsmouth 55
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 29
Fillmore Central 57, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Franklin 43, Deshler 31
Fullerton 35, Twin River 19
Gordon/Rushville 44, Bennett County, S.D. 39
Gothenburg 47, Holdrege 28
Grand Island Central Catholic 34, Blue Hill 31
Grand Island Northwest 56, Lexington 37
Hartington-Newcastle 73, Walthill 21
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Sutton 30
Hershey 58, Kimball 56
Homer 53, Lutheran High Northeast 52
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Nebraska Christian 37
Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings 47
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36, Plainview 26
Lawrence-Nelson 65, Friend 18
Lincoln Christian 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 40
Lincoln East 61, Grand Island 12
Lincoln Northeast 55, Lincoln High 44
Lincoln Pius X 63, Lincoln North Star 45
Lincoln Southwest 63, Lincoln Southeast 20
Loomis 47, Cambridge 40
Louisville 51, Johnson County Central 39
Maxwell 48, Paxton 11
Mead 54, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39
Meridian 51, Giltner 33
Milford 45, Centennial 35
Millard North 64, Omaha North 39
Millard South 86, Omaha Bryan 3
Millard West 51, Papillion-LaVista South 46
Mitchell 44, Alliance 15
Morrill 46, Edgemont, S.D. 34
Neligh-Oakdale 53, Bloomfield 31
Norfolk 42, Columbus 34
Norris 55, Seward 36
North Bend Central 59, Pender 47
North Central 56, St. Mary's 15
North Platte 62, McCook 33
Ogallala 73, Gering 42
Omaha Burke 55, Omaha Marian 37
Omaha Central 56, Bellevue East 40
Palmer 44, Osceola 19
Papillion-LaVista 66, Elkhorn South 45
Pierce 38, Columbus Scotus 30
Pleasanton 55, Overton 35
Ponca 76, Emerson-Hubbard 12
Sandhills Valley 33, Twin Loup 28
Sedgwick County, Colo. 59, Creek Valley 22
Shelby/Rising City 37, McCool Junction 25
Shelton 54, Red Cloud 13
Sidney 54, Fort Morgan, Colo. 31
Silver Lake 49, Kenesaw 32
South Loup 51, Medicine Valley 20
South Platte 44, Wauneta-Palisade 35
Southwest 38, Arapahoe 32
Sterling 50, Pawnee City 37
Stuart 44, Elkhorn Valley 43
Superior 48, Southern Valley 18
Syracuse 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33
Thayer Central 33, Heartland 32
Wahoo 62, Fort Calhoun 39
Wakefield-Allen 56, Stanton 55, OT
Wayne 54, Wisner-Pilger 26
Wood River 34, Blue Hill 31
York 53, Aurora 37
Yutan 55, Conestoga 23
Lakota Nation Invitational(equals)
Paha Sapa Bracket(equals)
Consolation Semifinal(equals)
St. Francis Indian, S.D. 64, Omaha Nation 61
Consolation(equals)
Santee 61, Marty Indian, S.D. 60
Nike Tournament(equals)
Dan Wiley(equals)
Omaha Westside 46, Capuchino, Calif. 28
Kirk Pointer(equals)
Omaha Northwest 56, Warren, Calif. 34
Mike Desper(equals)
Fremont 59, Lynwood, Calif. 56
SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament(equals)
Hi-Line 36, Ansley-Litchfield 30
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Sandhills/Thedford 31