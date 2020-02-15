Friday night's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 60, Anselmo-Merna 43
Axtell 83, Southwest 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42
Bayard 65, Minatare 13
Beatrice 74, Grand Island Northwest 48
Bennington 47, Elkhorn 32
Bertrand 55, Arapahoe 37
Bishop Neumann 58, Archbishop Bergan 40
Boys Town 69, Nebraska City Lourdes 36
Bridgeport 47, Gordon/Rushville 44, OT
Broken Bow 47, Cozad 44
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, High Plains Community 17
Burwell 51, Heartland Lutheran 20
Cambridge 70, Alma 45
Centennial 44, Louisville 35
Centura 62, Arcadia-Loup City 51
Clarkson/Leigh 63, East Butler 56
Columbus 70, Blair 50
Conestoga 79, Syracuse 60
Creighton 68, Plainview 44
Crete 52, Aurora 45
Cross County 48, Exeter/Milligan 39, OT
Deshler 46, Blue Hill 23
Diller-Odell 69, Friend 37
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Wood River 52
Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Lincoln Lutheran 47
Elm Creek 64, Amherst 59
Fairbury 43, Schuyler 34
Fort Calhoun 67, Raymond Central 33
Giltner 45, Hampton 29
Gothenburg 69, Ainsworth 49
Grand Island 73, Norfolk 45
Hartington-Newcastle 41, Wynot 24
Hitchcock County 64, Wallace 50
Holdrege 57, Central City 56
Howells/Dodge 66, Wakefield 62
Johnson-Brock 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46
Kimball 49, Hemingford 34
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 92, Summerland 38
Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Southwest 56
Lincoln North Star 72, Kearney 67, OT
Lincoln Pius X 73, Fremont 47
Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 52
Loomis 57, Pleasanton 50
McCool Junction 62, Dorchester 39
Mead 57, Omaha Christian Academy 29
Medicine Valley 56, Brady 53
Millard North 70, Bellevue West 60
Mullen 75, Hyannis 50
Neligh-Oakdale 61, CWC 39
North Platte 70, Gering 47
Oakland-Craig 63, West Point-Beemer 44
Omaha Benson 74, Elkhorn South 67
Omaha Burke 74, Omaha Bryan 63
Omaha Central 108, Omaha Northwest 73
Omaha Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 46
Omaha Nation 76, Emerson-Hubbard 45
Omaha South 82, Omaha North 53
Omaha Westside 65, Millard South 63
Ord 49, O'Neill 46
Osmond 67, Wausa 22
Papillion-LaVista 65, Millard West 57
Papillion-LaVista South 73, Bellevue East 60
Platteview 56, Douglas County West 51
Ponca 74, Homer 51
Randolph 55, Crofton 39
Sandhills Valley 70, Elba 29
Sandhills/Thedford 54, Cody-Kilgore 48
Sandy Creek 38, Milford 37
Scottsbluff 68, McCook 42
Shelby/Rising City 80, Osceola 35
Shelton 42, Harvard 30
Sidney 53, Chadron 51
Silver Lake 65, Meridian 23
Sioux County 73, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 45
South Loup 82, Hi-Line 71
South Sioux City 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 55
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Overton 57
Superior 50, Lawrence-Nelson 35
Sutton 55, Fillmore Central 40
Tri County 71, Sterling 37
Wauneta-Palisade 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 55
Waverly 56, Plattsmouth 43
Wayne 51, Arlington 39
Weeping Water 60, Cornerstone Christian 37
Wilber-Clatonia 38, David City 34
Winnebago 64, Southern Valley 54
York 48, Seward 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 43, Ansley-Litchfield 23
Arcadia-Loup City 59, Centura 43
Archbishop Bergan 40, Bishop Neumann 27
Arlington 37, Wayne 34
Axtell 48, Southwest 44
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 17
Bayard 35, Minatare 19
Bennington 61, Elkhorn 46
Bertrand 61, Arapahoe 40
Blue Hill 51, Deshler 31
Boyd County 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 20
Brady 45, Medicine Valley 41
Broken Bow 60, Cozad 30
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, High Plains Community 9
Burwell 39, Heartland Lutheran 20
CWC 72, Neligh-Oakdale 30
Cambridge 63, Alma 36
Centennial 37, Louisville 32
Central City 37, Holdrege 34
Chadron 51, Sidney 37
Cody-Kilgore 45, Sandhills/Thedford 30
Columbus 52, Blair 40
Creighton 70, Plainview 29
Crofton 65, Randolph 13
Cross County 30, Exeter/Milligan 28
David City 42, Wilber-Clatonia 23
Diller-Odell 58, Friend 12
Dorchester 52, McCool Junction 31
Elkhorn South 50, Omaha Benson 32
Elm Creek 59, Amherst 30
Fairbury 56, Schuyler 10
Fort Calhoun 50, Raymond Central 33
Giltner 48, Hampton 43
Grand Island Northwest 57, Beatrice 43
Hitchcock County 55, Wallace 49
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Johnson-Brock 47
Humphrey St. Francis 80, Elkhorn Valley 44
Kimball 45, Hemingford 41
Lincoln North Star 50, Kearney 40
Lincoln Pius X 71, Fremont 62
Lincoln Southwest 46, Lincoln East 39
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 29
Mead 59, Omaha Christian Academy 34
Milford 55, Sandy Creek 39
Millard North 69, Bellevue West 52
Millard South 68, Omaha Westside 59, OT
Millard West 62, Papillion-LaVista 52
Mullen 68, Hyannis 6
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Boys Town 18
Norfolk 64, Grand Island 21
Norfolk Catholic 56, Stanton 34
North Platte 69, Gering 45
O'Neill 49, Ord 37
Omaha Burke 75, Omaha Bryan 14
Omaha Nation 73, Emerson-Hubbard 37
Omaha North 71, Omaha South 56
Omaha Northwest 58, Omaha Central 57
Omaha Roncalli 50, Ralston 40
Osmond 44, Wausa 39
Overton 61, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34
Papillion-LaVista South 57, Bellevue East 38
Platteview 55, Douglas County West 26
Pleasanton 67, Loomis 55
Ponca 65, Homer 47
Sandhills Valley 49, Elba 29
Scottsbluff 62, McCook 51
Shelton 39, Harvard 22
Silver Lake 42, Meridian 35
Sioux County 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 6
South Loup 63, Hi-Line 35
South Platte 52, Creek Valley 26
South Sioux City 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 42
St. Edward 47, Spalding Academy 17
Sterling 70, Tri County 43
Summerland 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49
Superior 77, Lawrence-Nelson 34
Sutton 55, Fillmore Central 40
Syracuse 63, Conestoga 23
Thayer Central 34, Southern 32
Waverly 65, Plattsmouth 55
West Point-Beemer 59, Oakland-Craig 57
Wood River 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 34
Wynot 58, Hartington-Newcastle 35
York 44, Seward 43
Union College Tournament=
Mile High Adventist Academy, Colo. 46, College View Academy 35