Friday night's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 60, Anselmo-Merna 43

Axtell 83, Southwest 20

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42

Bayard 65, Minatare 13

Beatrice 74, Grand Island Northwest 48

Bennington 47, Elkhorn 32

Bertrand 55, Arapahoe 37

Bishop Neumann 58, Archbishop Bergan 40

Boys Town 69, Nebraska City Lourdes 36

Bridgeport 47, Gordon/Rushville 44, OT

Broken Bow 47, Cozad 44

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, High Plains Community 17

Burwell 51, Heartland Lutheran 20

Cambridge 70, Alma 45

Centennial 44, Louisville 35

Centura 62, Arcadia-Loup City 51

Clarkson/Leigh 63, East Butler 56

Columbus 70, Blair 50

Conestoga 79, Syracuse 60

Creighton 68, Plainview 44

Crete 52, Aurora 45

Cross County 48, Exeter/Milligan 39, OT

Deshler 46, Blue Hill 23

Diller-Odell 69, Friend 37

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Wood River 52

Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Lincoln Lutheran 47

Elm Creek 64, Amherst 59

Fairbury 43, Schuyler 34

Fort Calhoun 67, Raymond Central 33

Giltner 45, Hampton 29

Gothenburg 69, Ainsworth 49

Grand Island 73, Norfolk 45

Hartington-Newcastle 41, Wynot 24

Hitchcock County 64, Wallace 50

Holdrege 57, Central City 56

Howells/Dodge 66, Wakefield 62

Johnson-Brock 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46

Kimball 49, Hemingford 34

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 92, Summerland 38

Lincoln East 57, Lincoln Southwest 56

Lincoln North Star 72, Kearney 67, OT

Lincoln Pius X 73, Fremont 47

Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 52

Loomis 57, Pleasanton 50

McCool Junction 62, Dorchester 39

Mead 57, Omaha Christian Academy 29

Medicine Valley 56, Brady 53

Millard North 70, Bellevue West 60

Mullen 75, Hyannis 50

Neligh-Oakdale 61, CWC 39

North Platte 70, Gering 47

Oakland-Craig 63, West Point-Beemer 44

Omaha Benson 74, Elkhorn South 67

Omaha Burke 74, Omaha Bryan 63

Omaha Central 108, Omaha Northwest 73

Omaha Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 46

Omaha Nation 76, Emerson-Hubbard 45

Omaha South 82, Omaha North 53

Omaha Westside 65, Millard South 63

Ord 49, O'Neill 46

Osmond 67, Wausa 22

Papillion-LaVista 65, Millard West 57

Papillion-LaVista South 73, Bellevue East 60

Platteview 56, Douglas County West 51

Ponca 74, Homer 51

Randolph 55, Crofton 39

Sandhills Valley 70, Elba 29

Sandhills/Thedford 54, Cody-Kilgore 48

Sandy Creek 38, Milford 37

Scottsbluff 68, McCook 42

Shelby/Rising City 80, Osceola 35

Shelton 42, Harvard 30

Sidney 53, Chadron 51

Silver Lake 65, Meridian 23

Sioux County 73, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 45

South Loup 82, Hi-Line 71

South Sioux City 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 55

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Overton 57

Superior 50, Lawrence-Nelson 35

Sutton 55, Fillmore Central 40

Tri County 71, Sterling 37

Wauneta-Palisade 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 55

Waverly 56, Plattsmouth 43

Wayne 51, Arlington 39

Weeping Water 60, Cornerstone Christian 37

Wilber-Clatonia 38, David City 34

Winnebago 64, Southern Valley 54

York 48, Seward 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 43, Ansley-Litchfield 23

Arcadia-Loup City 59, Centura 43

Archbishop Bergan 40, Bishop Neumann 27

Arlington 37, Wayne 34

Axtell 48, Southwest 44

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 17

Bayard 35, Minatare 19

Bennington 61, Elkhorn 46

Bertrand 61, Arapahoe 40

Blue Hill 51, Deshler 31

Boyd County 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 20

Brady 45, Medicine Valley 41

Broken Bow 60, Cozad 30

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, High Plains Community 9

Burwell 39, Heartland Lutheran 20

CWC 72, Neligh-Oakdale 30

Cambridge 63, Alma 36

Centennial 37, Louisville 32

Central City 37, Holdrege 34

Chadron 51, Sidney 37

Cody-Kilgore 45, Sandhills/Thedford 30

Columbus 52, Blair 40

Creighton 70, Plainview 29

Crofton 65, Randolph 13

Cross County 30, Exeter/Milligan 28

David City 42, Wilber-Clatonia 23

Diller-Odell 58, Friend 12

Dorchester 52, McCool Junction 31

Elkhorn South 50, Omaha Benson 32

Elm Creek 59, Amherst 30

Fairbury 56, Schuyler 10

Fort Calhoun 50, Raymond Central 33

Giltner 48, Hampton 43

Grand Island Northwest 57, Beatrice 43

Hitchcock County 55, Wallace 49

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Johnson-Brock 47

Humphrey St. Francis 80, Elkhorn Valley 44

Kimball 45, Hemingford 41

Lincoln North Star 50, Kearney 40

Lincoln Pius X 71, Fremont 62

Lincoln Southwest 46, Lincoln East 39

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 29

Mead 59, Omaha Christian Academy 34

Milford 55, Sandy Creek 39

Millard North 69, Bellevue West 52

Millard South 68, Omaha Westside 59, OT

Millard West 62, Papillion-LaVista 52

Mullen 68, Hyannis 6

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Boys Town 18

Norfolk 64, Grand Island 21

Norfolk Catholic 56, Stanton 34

North Platte 69, Gering 45

O'Neill 49, Ord 37

Omaha Burke 75, Omaha Bryan 14

Omaha Nation 73, Emerson-Hubbard 37

Omaha North 71, Omaha South 56

Omaha Northwest 58, Omaha Central 57

Omaha Roncalli 50, Ralston 40

Osmond 44, Wausa 39

Overton 61, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34

Papillion-LaVista South 57, Bellevue East 38

Platteview 55, Douglas County West 26

Pleasanton 67, Loomis 55

Ponca 65, Homer 47

Sandhills Valley 49, Elba 29

Scottsbluff 62, McCook 51

Shelton 39, Harvard 22

Silver Lake 42, Meridian 35

Sioux County 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 6

South Loup 63, Hi-Line 35

South Platte 52, Creek Valley 26

South Sioux City 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 42

St. Edward 47, Spalding Academy 17

Sterling 70, Tri County 43

Summerland 57, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49

Superior 77, Lawrence-Nelson 34

Sutton 55, Fillmore Central 40

Syracuse 63, Conestoga 23

Thayer Central 34, Southern 32

Waverly 65, Plattsmouth 55

West Point-Beemer 59, Oakland-Craig 57

Wood River 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 34

Wynot 58, Hartington-Newcastle 35

York 44, Seward 43

Union College Tournament=

Mile High Adventist Academy, Colo. 46, College View Academy 35

Matt Kuchar is the leader through one round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.  He birdied his first two holes and never let up as a 7-under 64 gives him a three-stroke lead.  Tiger Woods eagled his first hole and added two birdies on his opening front nine t…

Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and 23rd ranked Creighton posted its second road win over a top-ten team this month with an 87-82 decision over tenth ranked Seton Hall last night. 