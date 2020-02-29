Friday Night's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
District A-1=
Norfolk 84, Lincoln High 72
District A-2=
Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Northwest 64
District A-3=
Elkhorn South 85, South Sioux City 42
District A-4=
Omaha Bryan 68, Omaha North 55
District A-5=
Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class C1 District Finals=
C1-1=
Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 27
C1-2=
Chadron 46, Omaha Roncalli 34
C1-3=
North Bend Central 55, Norfolk Catholic 47, OT
C1-4=
Adams Central 52, Broken Bow 37
C1-5=
St. Paul 41, Syracuse 33
C1-6=
Malcolm 37, Ogallala 28
C1-7=
West Point-Beemer 47, Milford 35
C1-8=
Wahoo 51, Chase County 36
Class C2 District Finals=
C2-1=
Oakland-Craig 55, Wood River 38
C2-2=
Crofton 57, Freeman 13
C2-3=
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Centennial 26
C2-4=
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Guardian Angels 44
C2-5=
Ponca 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 37
C2-6=
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Bridgeport 32
C2-7=
Superior 43, North Central 41
C2-8=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, South Loup 32
Class D1 District Finals=
D1-1=
Weeping Water 55, Twin River 20
D1-2=
CWC 77, Alma 28
D1-3=
Pleasanton 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38
D1-4=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59
D1-5=
Maywood-Hayes Center 37, Diller-Odell 27
D1-6=
Archbishop Bergan 36, South Platte 31
D1-7=
Pender 50, Cambridge 43
D1-8=
Dundy County-Stratton 46, North Platte St. Patrick's 43
Class D2 District Finals=
D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Wauneta-Palisade 20
D2-2=
Humphrey St. Francis 63, Bloomfield 21
D2-3=
Mullen 51, Leyton 24
D2-4=
Wynot 54, Crawford 13
D2-5=
Lawrence-Nelson 43, Dorchester 13
D2-6=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Stuart 22
D2-7=
Sterling 39, Anselmo-Merna 35
D2-8=
Loomis 43, Silver Lake 38