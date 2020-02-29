Friday Night's High School Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

District A-1=

Norfolk 84, Lincoln High 72

District A-2=

Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Northwest 64

District A-3=

Elkhorn South 85, South Sioux City 42

District A-4=

Omaha Bryan 68, Omaha North 55

District A-5=

Lincoln Northeast 72, Fremont 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class C1 District Finals=

C1-1=

Lincoln Christian 57, Louisville 27

C1-2=

Chadron 46, Omaha Roncalli 34

C1-3=

North Bend Central 55, Norfolk Catholic 47, OT

C1-4=

Adams Central 52, Broken Bow 37

C1-5=

St. Paul 41, Syracuse 33

C1-6=

Malcolm 37, Ogallala 28

C1-7=

West Point-Beemer 47, Milford 35

C1-8=

Wahoo 51, Chase County 36

Class C2 District Finals=

C2-1=

Oakland-Craig 55, Wood River 38

C2-2=

Crofton 57, Freeman 13

C2-3=

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Centennial 26

C2-4=

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Guardian Angels 44

C2-5=

Ponca 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 37

C2-6=

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Bridgeport 32

C2-7=

Superior 43, North Central 41

C2-8=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, South Loup 32

Class D1 District Finals=

D1-1=

Weeping Water 55, Twin River 20

D1-2=

CWC 77, Alma 28

D1-3=

Pleasanton 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38

D1-4=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59

D1-5=

Maywood-Hayes Center 37, Diller-Odell 27

D1-6=

Archbishop Bergan 36, South Platte 31

D1-7=

Pender 50, Cambridge 43

D1-8=

Dundy County-Stratton 46, North Platte St. Patrick's 43

Class D2 District Finals=

D2-1=

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Wauneta-Palisade 20

D2-2=

Humphrey St. Francis 63, Bloomfield 21

D2-3=

Mullen 51, Leyton 24

D2-4=

Wynot 54, Crawford 13

D2-5=

Lawrence-Nelson 43, Dorchester 13

D2-6=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Stuart 22

D2-7=

Sterling 39, Anselmo-Merna 35

D2-8=

Loomis 43, Silver Lake 38

