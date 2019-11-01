Class A
First Round
Bellevue West 42, Lincoln East 0
Elkhorn South 23, Kearney 7
Grand Island 35, Lincoln Southwest 14
Lincoln Southeast 35, Omaha North 10
Millard South 42, Papillion-LaVista South 21
Millard West 34, Lincoln Pius X 0
Omaha Burke 31, Millard North 5
Omaha Westside 49, Omaha Creighton Prep 13
Class B
First Round
Bennington 47, Seward 35
Grand Island Northwest 34, Lexington 3
Hastings 42, McCook 7
Norris 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10
Omaha Roncalli 56, Plattsmouth 28
Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Blair 3
Scottsbluff 48, Alliance 6
Waverly 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 20
Class C1
First Round
Adams Central 64, Valentine 0
Ashland-Greenwood 53, Cozad 14
Aurora 32, Ogallala 13
Columbus Scotus 48, Bishop Neumann 28
Ord 26, Gothenburg 20
Pierce 55, Chase County 28
Wahoo 56, Boys Town 0
Wayne 28, Kearney Catholic 21
Class C2
First Round
Aquinas 27, Shelby/Rising City 0
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 39, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Battle Creek 34, Archbishop Bergan 14
Doniphan-Trumbull 22, Centennial 14
North Bend Central 34, North Platte St. Patrick's 19
Oakland-Craig 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
St. Paul 36, Centura 0
Sutton 46, Yutan 7
Class D6
First Round
Arthur County 59, Heartland Lutheran 38
Cody-Kilgore 100, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0
Creek Valley 58, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Eustis-Farnam 34, Red Cloud 33
Harvard 64, Spalding Academy 28
McCool Junction 55, Crawford 40
Sandhills Valley 43, Maywood-Hayes Center 20
Sioux County 48, Sterling 8