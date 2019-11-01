title

Class A

First Round

Bellevue West 42, Lincoln East 0

Elkhorn South 23, Kearney 7

Grand Island 35, Lincoln Southwest 14

Lincoln Southeast 35, Omaha North 10

Millard South 42, Papillion-LaVista South 21

Millard West 34, Lincoln Pius X 0

Omaha Burke 31, Millard North 5

Omaha Westside 49, Omaha Creighton Prep 13

Class B

First Round

Bennington 47, Seward 35

Grand Island Northwest 34, Lexington 3

Hastings 42, McCook 7

Norris 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10

Omaha Roncalli 56, Plattsmouth 28

Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Blair 3

Scottsbluff 48, Alliance 6

Waverly 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 20

Class C1

First Round

Adams Central 64, Valentine 0

Ashland-Greenwood 53, Cozad 14

Aurora 32, Ogallala 13

Columbus Scotus 48, Bishop Neumann 28

Ord 26, Gothenburg 20

Pierce 55, Chase County 28

Wahoo 56, Boys Town 0

Wayne 28, Kearney Catholic 21

Class C2

First Round

Aquinas 27, Shelby/Rising City 0

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 39, Wilber-Clatonia 21

Battle Creek 34, Archbishop Bergan 14

Doniphan-Trumbull 22, Centennial 14

North Bend Central 34, North Platte St. Patrick's 19

Oakland-Craig 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26

St. Paul 36, Centura 0

Sutton 46, Yutan 7

Class D6

First Round

Arthur County 59, Heartland Lutheran 38

Cody-Kilgore 100, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0

Creek Valley 58, Wilcox-Hildreth 28

Eustis-Farnam 34, Red Cloud 33

Harvard 64, Spalding Academy 28

McCool Junction 55, Crawford 40

Sandhills Valley 43, Maywood-Hayes Center 20

Sioux County 48, Sterling 8

