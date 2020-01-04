NSAA Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Norfolk Catholic 69, Winnebago 61

Adams Central 61, York 27

Allen 53, Cornerstone Christian 32

Amherst 45, Wood River 39

Arcadia-Loup City 62, Central City 54

Axtell 70, Kenesaw 38

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Ponca 46

Bennington 63, Blair 36

Bridgeport 67, Southeast, Wyo. 51

Centennial 62, Superior 43

Central Valley 62, CWC 32

Columbus Lakeview 46, Clarkson/Leigh 39

Columbus Scotus 56, St. Paul 39

Creighton 61, Elgin Public/Pope John 23

Fairbury 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Tri County 27

Freeman 57, Johnson County Central 43

Gibbon 42, Harvard 29

Grand Island Central Catholic 85, Holdrege 51

Grand Island Northwest 73, Gothenburg 32

Hampton 63, Meridian 52

Heartland 73, McCool Junction 61

Hershey 58, Broken Bow 52

Hi-Line 71, Southwest 60

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Johnson-Brock 59, Sterling 40

Kearney Catholic 70, Boone Central/Newman Grove 42

Lawrence-Nelson 58, Shelton 55

Leyton 59, Arthur County 43

Louisville 62, Malcolm 36

Mitchell 77, Bayard 18

Norris 54, Aurora 42

North Bend Central 58, Milford 38

O'Neill 50, Crofton 37

Oakland-Craig 81, Omaha Nation 57

Palmer 41, Giltner 37

Randolph 66, Elkhorn Valley 59

River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 62, Homer 45

Shelby/Rising City 77, High Plains Community 8

Silver Lake 70, Red Cloud 29

Southern Valley 55, Phillipsburg, Kan. 45

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Franklin 40

Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 36

Weeping Water 60, Pawnee City 45

West Holt 55, Valentine 24

Wilber-Clatonia 60, Syracuse 49

Wisner-Pilger 54, Stanton 25

Brady Tournament

Hitchcock County 64, Brady 48

Pleasanton 65, Anselmo-Merna 42

GNAC Tournament

Consolation

McCook 72, Gering 71

Semifinal

Hastings 71, Columbus 55

Scottsbluff 59, North Platte 32

Harrison Tournament

Morrill 62, Crawford 30

Sioux County 45, Hay Springs 44

Knight Holiday Classic

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Archbishop Bergan 52

Pierce 62, South Sioux City 58

Lutheran Invitational

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Heartland Lutheran 31

Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 48

Metro Tournament

Championship

Millard North 71, Omaha Creighton Prep 65

Consolation

Omaha North 59, Omaha Northwest 57

Omaha Westside 86, Millard South 73

Paxton Tournament

Championship

Paxton 48, Garden County 27

Consolation

Mullen 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Norfolk Catholic 55, Winnebago 53

Arcadia-Loup City 56, Central City 40

Arthur County 44, Leyton 43

Ashland-Greenwood 50, Nebraska City 38

Auburn 48, Falls City 38

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, Ponca 48

Beatrice 48, Omaha Mercy 30

Bennington 53, Blair 50

Boys Town 36, Cornerstone Christian 34

Bridgeport 49, Southeast, Wyo. 28

Broken Bow 45, Hershey 20

CWC 68, Central Valley 29

Clarkson/Leigh 63, Columbus Lakeview 34

Crofton 65, O'Neill 39

Cross County 54, Friend 12

Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54

Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Creighton 43, OT

Elkhorn 61, Omaha Duchesne Academy 32

Elkhorn Valley 52, Randolph 26

Fairbury 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Tri County 24

Freeman 57, Johnson County Central 43

Gibbon 54, Harvard 27

Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Holdrege 35

Grand Island Northwest 49, Gothenburg 34

Heartland 48, McCool Junction 19

Homer 53, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 23

Humphrey St. Francis 77, Hartington-Newcastle 40

Kearney Catholic 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 29

Kenesaw 38, Axtell 32

Lawrence-Nelson 57, Shelton 31

Malcolm 42, Louisville 32

Meridian 59, Hampton 35

Mitchell 63, Bayard 23

Norris 60, Aurora 32

North Bend Central 45, Milford 37

Oakland-Craig 78, Omaha Nation 24

Ogallala 54, Perkins County 9

Palmer 46, Giltner 39

Plattsmouth 55, Conestoga 36

Shelby/Rising City 25, High Plains Community 19

Silver Lake 51, Red Cloud 20

Southwest 34, Hi-Line 28

St. Paul 42, Columbus Scotus 37

Stanton 41, Wisner-Pilger 38

Sterling 41, Johnson-Brock 27

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41, Franklin 29

Superior 50, Centennial 29

Sutton 41, Nebraska Christian 31

Syracuse 64, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Valentine 48, West Holt 35

Weeping Water 73, Pawnee City 43

Whiting, Iowa 46, Emerson-Hubbard 32

Wood River 51, Amherst 23

York 56, Adams Central 39

Yutan 55, Raymond Central 34

Brady Tournament

Hitchcock County 54, Brady 47

Pleasanton 55, Anselmo-Merna 39

GNAC Tournament

Consolation

Hastings 52, Gering 38

Semifinal

North Platte 65, McCook 37

Scottsbluff 50, Columbus 34

Harrison Tournament

Crawford 51, Morrill 45

Sioux County 64, Hay Springs 35

Lutheran Invitational

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 22

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Heartland Lutheran 13

Metro Tournament

Championship

Millard South 54, Omaha Westside 40

Consolation

Gretna 57, Omaha Central 47

Omaha Benson 80, Omaha South 26

Paxton Tournament

Championship

Mullen 52, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

Consolation

Garden County 47, Paxton 41

