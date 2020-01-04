BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Norfolk Catholic 69, Winnebago 61
Adams Central 61, York 27
Allen 53, Cornerstone Christian 32
Amherst 45, Wood River 39
Arcadia-Loup City 62, Central City 54
Axtell 70, Kenesaw 38
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Ponca 46
Bennington 63, Blair 36
Bridgeport 67, Southeast, Wyo. 51
Centennial 62, Superior 43
Central Valley 62, CWC 32
Columbus Lakeview 46, Clarkson/Leigh 39
Columbus Scotus 56, St. Paul 39
Creighton 61, Elgin Public/Pope John 23
Fairbury 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 57, Tri County 27
Freeman 57, Johnson County Central 43
Gibbon 42, Harvard 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 85, Holdrege 51
Grand Island Northwest 73, Gothenburg 32
Hampton 63, Meridian 52
Heartland 73, McCool Junction 61
Hershey 58, Broken Bow 52
Hi-Line 71, Southwest 60
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Johnson-Brock 59, Sterling 40
Kearney Catholic 70, Boone Central/Newman Grove 42
Lawrence-Nelson 58, Shelton 55
Leyton 59, Arthur County 43
Louisville 62, Malcolm 36
Mitchell 77, Bayard 18
Norris 54, Aurora 42
North Bend Central 58, Milford 38
O'Neill 50, Crofton 37
Oakland-Craig 81, Omaha Nation 57
Palmer 41, Giltner 37
Randolph 66, Elkhorn Valley 59
River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 62, Homer 45
Shelby/Rising City 77, High Plains Community 8
Silver Lake 70, Red Cloud 29
Southern Valley 55, Phillipsburg, Kan. 45
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Franklin 40
Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 36
Weeping Water 60, Pawnee City 45
West Holt 55, Valentine 24
Wilber-Clatonia 60, Syracuse 49
Wisner-Pilger 54, Stanton 25
Brady Tournament
Hitchcock County 64, Brady 48
Pleasanton 65, Anselmo-Merna 42
GNAC Tournament
Consolation
McCook 72, Gering 71
Semifinal
Hastings 71, Columbus 55
Scottsbluff 59, North Platte 32
Harrison Tournament
Morrill 62, Crawford 30
Sioux County 45, Hay Springs 44
Knight Holiday Classic
Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Archbishop Bergan 52
Pierce 62, South Sioux City 58
Lutheran Invitational
Lutheran High Northeast 64, Heartland Lutheran 31
Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 48
Metro Tournament
Championship
Millard North 71, Omaha Creighton Prep 65
Consolation
Omaha North 59, Omaha Northwest 57
Omaha Westside 86, Millard South 73
Paxton Tournament
Championship
Paxton 48, Garden County 27
Consolation
Mullen 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Norfolk Catholic 55, Winnebago 53
Arcadia-Loup City 56, Central City 40
Arthur County 44, Leyton 43
Ashland-Greenwood 50, Nebraska City 38
Auburn 48, Falls City 38
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, Ponca 48
Beatrice 48, Omaha Mercy 30
Bennington 53, Blair 50
Boys Town 36, Cornerstone Christian 34
Bridgeport 49, Southeast, Wyo. 28
Broken Bow 45, Hershey 20
CWC 68, Central Valley 29
Clarkson/Leigh 63, Columbus Lakeview 34
Crofton 65, O'Neill 39
Cross County 54, Friend 12
Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Hartington Cedar Catholic 54
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Creighton 43, OT
Elkhorn 61, Omaha Duchesne Academy 32
Elkhorn Valley 52, Randolph 26
Fairbury 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Tri County 24
Freeman 57, Johnson County Central 43
Gibbon 54, Harvard 27
Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Holdrege 35
Grand Island Northwest 49, Gothenburg 34
Heartland 48, McCool Junction 19
Homer 53, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 23
Humphrey St. Francis 77, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Kearney Catholic 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 29
Kenesaw 38, Axtell 32
Lawrence-Nelson 57, Shelton 31
Malcolm 42, Louisville 32
Meridian 59, Hampton 35
Mitchell 63, Bayard 23
Norris 60, Aurora 32
North Bend Central 45, Milford 37
Oakland-Craig 78, Omaha Nation 24
Ogallala 54, Perkins County 9
Palmer 46, Giltner 39
Plattsmouth 55, Conestoga 36
Shelby/Rising City 25, High Plains Community 19
Silver Lake 51, Red Cloud 20
Southwest 34, Hi-Line 28
St. Paul 42, Columbus Scotus 37
Stanton 41, Wisner-Pilger 38
Sterling 41, Johnson-Brock 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41, Franklin 29
Superior 50, Centennial 29
Sutton 41, Nebraska Christian 31
Syracuse 64, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Valentine 48, West Holt 35
Weeping Water 73, Pawnee City 43
Whiting, Iowa 46, Emerson-Hubbard 32
Wood River 51, Amherst 23
York 56, Adams Central 39
Yutan 55, Raymond Central 34
Brady Tournament
Hitchcock County 54, Brady 47
Pleasanton 55, Anselmo-Merna 39
GNAC Tournament
Consolation
Hastings 52, Gering 38
Semifinal
North Platte 65, McCook 37
Scottsbluff 50, Columbus 34
Harrison Tournament
Crawford 51, Morrill 45
Sioux County 64, Hay Springs 35
Lutheran Invitational
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 22
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Heartland Lutheran 13
Metro Tournament
Championship
Millard South 54, Omaha Westside 40
Consolation
Gretna 57, Omaha Central 47
Omaha Benson 80, Omaha South 26
Paxton Tournament
Championship
Mullen 52, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Consolation
Garden County 47, Paxton 41