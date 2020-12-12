BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24- Heard on 97.5 KEXL
Adams Central 73, Gering 44
Alliance 49, Hastings 47
Amherst 68, Loomis 65
Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52
Archbishop Bergan 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41
Arlington 61, Nebraska City 49
Aurora 62, Columbus Lakeview 48
Axtell 67, Overton 41
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Bennington 75, Elkhorn North 60
Bloomfield 50, Winside 30
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38, Dorchester 13
Burwell 69, Ravenna 35
Cambridge 50, South Loup 39
Central City 58, Centura 46
Chadron 48, Gordon/Rushville 39
Cross County 74, Meridian 21
Diller-Odell 61, Sterling 33
Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Hastings St. Cecilia 32
Douglas County West 76, Fort Calhoun 62
Elm Creek 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43
Falls City 51, Johnson-Brock 31
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Friend 41
Grand Island 60, Fremont 39
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Columbus Scotus 50
Grand Island Northwest 61, Crete 56
Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63
Heartland 106, Exeter/Milligan 67
Hemingford 53, Bridgeport 48
Hershey 43, Cozad 42
Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17
Kenesaw 56, Shelton 45
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Tri County Northeast 32
Lawrence-Nelson 55, Franklin 30
Lexington 60, Holdrege 49
Lincoln Christian 64, Lincoln Lutheran 47
Mead 47, Palmyra 38
Milford 52, Fairbury 27
Millard North 107, Omaha Benson 57
Millard West 82, Bellevue East 56
Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Summerland 48
Norfolk Catholic 73, Bishop Neumann 68
Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29
O'Neill 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47
Oakland-Craig 71, Pender 44
Omaha Central 73, Elkhorn South 54
Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 30
Omaha Skutt Catholic 83, North Platte 37
Omaha Westside 64, Omaha North 47
Osceola 53, Hampton 31
Papillion-LaVista South 73, Millard South 46
Paxton 52, Brady 32
Pierce 59, Boone Central/Newman Grove 44
Plainview 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 57
Pleasanton 73, Hi-Line 62
Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 48
Sandhills Valley 39, Sutherland 27
Sidney 73, Chase County 56
Silver Lake 73, Elba 24
St. Edward 35, Palmer 33
St. Mary's 80, Spalding Academy 35
Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30
Tri County 52, Southern 45
Wahoo 72, Wayne 43
Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42
Walthill 92, Whiting, Iowa 6
Waverly 48, Blair 30
Weeping Water 44, Omaha Christian Academy 41
West Holt 58, Ainsworth 50
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Alma 28
Wisner-Pilger 76, Tekamah-Herman 66
Cattle Trail Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 32
Wauneta-Palisade 46, Southwest 30
Semifinal
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Arapahoe 34
Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Gibbon, ppd.
Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.
Fillmore Central vs. St. Paul, ppd.
Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.
McCool Junction vs. High Plains Community, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Battle Creek 56, Stanton 16- Heard on 97.5 KEXL
Adams Central 46, Gering 32
Ainsworth 64, West Holt 48
Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Amherst 40, Loomis 32
Archbishop Bergan 55, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19
Bellevue East 37, Millard West 29
Bishop Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 44
Blair 38, Waverly 28
Bloomfield 59, Winside 33
Bridgeport 63, Hemingford 26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 26
Centura 66, Central City 48
Clarkson/Leigh 38, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 31
Cody-Kilgore 47, Arthur County 40
Columbus Lakeview 29, Aurora 28
Creighton 56, Neligh-Oakdale 52
Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 30
Cross County 49, Meridian 28
Diller-Odell 52, Sterling 51
Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Plainview 44
Elkhorn North 48, Bennington 32
Elm Creek 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, OT
Elmwood-Murdock 37, Ashland-Greenwood 29
Exeter/Milligan 33, Heartland 22
Franklin 38, Lawrence-Nelson 34
Fremont 79, Grand Island 33
Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 21
Gordon/Rushville 32, Chadron 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Columbus Scotus 43
Hampton 61, Osceola 46
Hastings 44, Alliance 20
Hershey 46, Cozad 26
Holdrege 49, Lexington 36
Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35
Lincoln Christian 53, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Mead 47, Palmyra 38
Milford 42, Fairbury 40
Millard South 73, Papillion-LaVista South 59
Morrill 60, Garden County 32
Nebraska City 29, Arlington 28
Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Summerland 58
Norton, Kan. 32, McCook 30
O'Neill 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
Omaha Benson 53, Millard North 41
Omaha Central 67, Elkhorn South 48
Omaha Marian 67, Omaha Northwest 45
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, North Platte 26
Omaha Westside 68, Omaha North 22
Ord 63, Kearney Catholic 23
Overton 49, Axtell 21
Palmer 56, St. Edward 12
Paxton 41, Brady 29
Pender 51, Oakland-Craig 44
Pierce 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 22
Pleasanton 65, Hi-Line 20
Potter-Dix 49, Creek Valley 46
Ravenna 48, Burwell 29
Shelton 41, Kenesaw 23
Sidney 49, Chase County 41
Silver Lake 60, Elba 21
South Loup 70, Cambridge 32
Southern 56, Tri County 26
St. Mary's 64, Spalding Academy 9
Stuart 50, Twin Loup 34
Sutherland 44, Sandhills Valley 27
Wahoo 58, Wayne 41
Wakefield 62, Omaha Nation 14
Weeping Water 63, Omaha Christian Academy 21
Whiting, Iowa 47, Walthill 39
Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 35
Wynot 54, Osmond 31
Cattle Trail Invitational
Consolation Semifinal=
Medicine Valley 48, Hitchcock County 24
Southwest 50, Arapahoe 42
Semifinal=
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 44
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Dundy County-Stratton 47
Gillette Tournament=
Scottsbluff 50, Campbell County, Wyo. 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Gibbon, ppd.
Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.
Fillmore Central vs. St. Paul, ppd.
Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd.
Gretna vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.
Hay Springs vs. Lakota Tech, S.D., ppd. to Jan 26th.
Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Boys Town, ppd.
Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.
Kimball vs. Perkins County, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Leyton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Jan 16th.
Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.
McCool Junction vs. High Plains Community, ppd.
Norris vs. Elkhorn, ppd.
Omaha Mercy vs. Beatrice, ppd. to Jan 7th.