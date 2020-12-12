NSAA Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24- Heard on 97.5 KEXL

Adams Central 73, Gering 44

Alliance 49, Hastings 47

Amherst 68, Loomis 65

Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52

Archbishop Bergan 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41

Arlington 61, Nebraska City 49

Aurora 62, Columbus Lakeview 48

Axtell 67, Overton 41

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Bennington 75, Elkhorn North 60

Bloomfield 50, Winside 30

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38, Dorchester 13

Burwell 69, Ravenna 35

Cambridge 50, South Loup 39

Central City 58, Centura 46

Chadron 48, Gordon/Rushville 39

Cross County 74, Meridian 21

Diller-Odell 61, Sterling 33

Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Douglas County West 76, Fort Calhoun 62

Elm Creek 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43

Falls City 51, Johnson-Brock 31

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Friend 41

Grand Island 60, Fremont 39

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Columbus Scotus 50

Grand Island Northwest 61, Crete 56

Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63

Heartland 106, Exeter/Milligan 67

Hemingford 53, Bridgeport 48

Hershey 43, Cozad 42

Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17

Kenesaw 56, Shelton 45

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Tri County Northeast 32

Lawrence-Nelson 55, Franklin 30

Lexington 60, Holdrege 49

Lincoln Christian 64, Lincoln Lutheran 47

Mead 47, Palmyra 38

Milford 52, Fairbury 27

Millard North 107, Omaha Benson 57

Millard West 82, Bellevue East 56

Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48

Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Summerland 48

Norfolk Catholic 73, Bishop Neumann 68

Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29

O'Neill 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47

Oakland-Craig 71, Pender 44

Omaha Central 73, Elkhorn South 54

Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 83, North Platte 37

Omaha Westside 64, Omaha North 47

Osceola 53, Hampton 31

Papillion-LaVista South 73, Millard South 46

Paxton 52, Brady 32

Pierce 59, Boone Central/Newman Grove 44

Plainview 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 57

Pleasanton 73, Hi-Line 62

Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 48

Sandhills Valley 39, Sutherland 27

Sidney 73, Chase County 56

Silver Lake 73, Elba 24

St. Edward 35, Palmer 33

St. Mary's 80, Spalding Academy 35

Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30

Tri County 52, Southern 45

Wahoo 72, Wayne 43

Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42

Walthill 92, Whiting, Iowa 6

Waverly 48, Blair 30

Weeping Water 44, Omaha Christian Academy 41

West Holt 58, Ainsworth 50

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Alma 28

Wisner-Pilger 76, Tekamah-Herman 66

Cattle Trail Invitational

Consolation Semifinal

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 32

Wauneta-Palisade 46, Southwest 30

Semifinal

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Arapahoe 34

Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Gibbon, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.

Fillmore Central vs. St. Paul, ppd.

Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.

McCool Junction vs. High Plains Community, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Battle Creek 56, Stanton 16- Heard on 97.5 KEXL

Adams Central 46, Gering 32

Ainsworth 64, West Holt 48

Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Amherst 40, Loomis 32

Archbishop Bergan 55, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19

Bellevue East 37, Millard West 29

Bishop Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 44

Blair 38, Waverly 28

Bloomfield 59, Winside 33

Bridgeport 63, Hemingford 26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Dorchester 26

Centura 66, Central City 48

Clarkson/Leigh 38, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 31

Cody-Kilgore 47, Arthur County 40

Columbus Lakeview 29, Aurora 28

Creighton 56, Neligh-Oakdale 52

Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 30

Cross County 49, Meridian 28

Diller-Odell 52, Sterling 51

Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 37

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Plainview 44

Elkhorn North 48, Bennington 32

Elm Creek 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, OT

Elmwood-Murdock 37, Ashland-Greenwood 29

Exeter/Milligan 33, Heartland 22

Franklin 38, Lawrence-Nelson 34

Fremont 79, Grand Island 33

Fullerton 49, Ansley-Litchfield 21

Gordon/Rushville 32, Chadron 29

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Columbus Scotus 43

Hampton 61, Osceola 46

Hastings 44, Alliance 20

Hershey 46, Cozad 26

Holdrege 49, Lexington 36

Johnson-Brock 47, Falls City 31

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35

Lincoln Christian 53, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Mead 47, Palmyra 38

Milford 42, Fairbury 40

Millard South 73, Papillion-LaVista South 59

Morrill 60, Garden County 32

Nebraska City 29, Arlington 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Summerland 58

Norton, Kan. 32, McCook 30

O'Neill 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

Omaha Benson 53, Millard North 41

Omaha Central 67, Elkhorn South 48

Omaha Marian 67, Omaha Northwest 45

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, North Platte 26

Omaha Westside 68, Omaha North 22

Ord 63, Kearney Catholic 23

Overton 49, Axtell 21

Palmer 56, St. Edward 12

Paxton 41, Brady 29

Pender 51, Oakland-Craig 44

Pierce 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 22

Pleasanton 65, Hi-Line 20

Potter-Dix 49, Creek Valley 46

Ravenna 48, Burwell 29

Shelton 41, Kenesaw 23

Sidney 49, Chase County 41

Silver Lake 60, Elba 21

South Loup 70, Cambridge 32

Southern 56, Tri County 26

St. Mary's 64, Spalding Academy 9

Stuart 50, Twin Loup 34

Sutherland 44, Sandhills Valley 27

Wahoo 58, Wayne 41

Wakefield 62, Omaha Nation 14

Weeping Water 63, Omaha Christian Academy 21

Whiting, Iowa 47, Walthill 39

Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wynot 54, Osmond 31

Cattle Trail Invitational

Consolation Semifinal=

Medicine Valley 48, Hitchcock County 24

Southwest 50, Arapahoe 42

Semifinal=

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 44

Wauneta-Palisade 55, Dundy County-Stratton 47

Gillette Tournament=

Scottsbluff 50, Campbell County, Wyo. 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Gibbon, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.

Fillmore Central vs. St. Paul, ppd.

Giltner vs. Shelby/Rising City, ppd.

Gretna vs. Omaha Bryan, ppd.

Hay Springs vs. Lakota Tech, S.D., ppd. to Jan 26th.

Heartland Christian, Iowa vs. Boys Town, ppd.

Kearney vs. Lincoln East, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Kimball vs. Perkins County, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Leyton vs. South Platte, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Malcolm vs. Auburn, ppd.

McCool Junction vs. High Plains Community, ppd.

Norris vs. Elkhorn, ppd.

Omaha Mercy vs. Beatrice, ppd. to Jan 7th.

