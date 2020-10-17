NSAA Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Grand Island 34, Norfolk 13-Heard on 106 Kix

Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 14

Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 6

Alma 40, Perkins County 36

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Sandhills Valley 6

Aquinas 72, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 12

Arcadia-Loup City 38, Anselmo-Merna 0

Archbishop Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Louisville 14

Axtell 22, Overton 14

Bennington 40, Omaha Roncalli 25

Blair 50, Ralston 0

Blue Hill 45, Niobrara 6

Boys Town 34, Arlington 28

Broken Bow 28, Cozad 12

Burwell 62, Amherst 19

Central City 64, Fillmore Central 0

Central Valley 29, Humphrey St. Francis 12

Columbus Lakeview 62, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central 20

Cross County 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12

David City 35, Tekamah-Herman 14

Deshler 54, Meridian 31

Dorchester 50, Parkview Christian 24

Elkhorn 41, Elkhorn North 14

Elm Creek 42, Bertrand 14

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Cedar Bluffs 24

Falls City 54, Nebraska City 21

Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 8

Franklin 37, Silver Lake 6

Garden County 46, Leyton 12

Gothenburg 35, Chadron 14

Grand Island Central Catholic 30, Twin River 0

Grand Island Northwest 36, Aurora 29

Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Ponca 14

Harvard 83, Wilcox-Hildreth 51

Hay Springs 41, Sioux County 32

Hemingford 60, Kimball 26

Hitchcock County 42, Hi-Line 36

Howells/Dodge 44, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 7

Kenesaw 61, Palmer 18

Lexington 21, Alliance 19

Lincoln Christian 41, Milford 14

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17

Lincoln Southwest 14, Lincoln High 7

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28, Douglas County West 0

McCook 13, Scottsbluff 10

McCool Junction 80, Hampton 0

Mead 34, Johnson-Brock 28

Medicine Valley 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 12

Millard North 40, Fremont 7

Millard South 64, Lincoln North Star 0

Minden 19, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0

Mitchell 41, Gering 6

Morrill 64, Hyannis 14

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Nebraska Christian 18

Norris 38, Lincoln Pius X 7

North Platte 17, Millard West 7

North Platte St. Patrick's 52, Hershey 13

Ogallala 26, Sidney 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 41, South Sioux City 21

Omaha Skutt Catholic 55, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0

Omaha Westside 49, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 6

Osceola 77, High Plains Community 0

Pender 49, Homer 20

Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12

Platteview 29, Malcolm 17

Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 21

Potter-Dix 73, Banner County 0

Ravenna 50, Heartland 6

Sabetha, Kan. 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Sandhills/Thedford 77, Pleasanton 24

Seward 28, York 3

Spalding Academy 83, St. Edward 18

St. Mary's 56, Boyd County 6

St. Paul 26, Adams Central 20, OT

Stanton 60, Guardian Angels 22

Sterling 60, Lewiston 7

Summerland 62, Ainsworth 28

Tri County 68, Thayer Central 22

Twin Loup 34, South Loup 18

Valentine 19, Gordon/Rushville 16

Wahoo 41, Raymond Central 0

Wakefield 64, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Walthill 70, Omaha Christian Academy 24

Waverly 35, Crete 6

Wayne 42, O'Neill 7

West Point-Beemer 25, North Bend Central 0

Wilber-Clatonia 47, Syracuse 7

Wisner-Pilger 62, Madison 14

Wynot 46, Winside 24

Yutan 14, Bishop Neumann 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bridgeport vs. Chase County, ccd.

Southwest vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ccd.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High volleyball shades Columbus in five sets

Norfolk High volleyball shades Columbus in five sets

The Norfolk High volleyball team clipped Columbus in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had the Lady Panthers winning 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10.  Norfolk improves to 7-18 on the season.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 16, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 16, 2020

The Houston Astros are still alive in the American League Championship Series after Carlos Correa slammed a walk-off, solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to close out a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.  George Springer also homered and Michael Brantley hit a two-run single that put the Astros ahead…