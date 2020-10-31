NSAA Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

NSAA Playoffs

Class C1

First Round

Pierce 42, West Point-Beemer 21-Heard on 97.5 KEXL

Class C2

First Round

Aquinas 27, Norfolk Catholic 10-Heard on News Talk WJAG

Class D2

Second Round

Osceola 50, Humphrey St. Francis 46-Heard on 106 Kix

Class A

Second Round

Bellevue West 45, Lincoln Southwest 13

Elkhorn South 44, Fremont 0

Grand Island 45, Omaha Westside 3

Kearney 30, Gretna 28

Lincoln East 42, North Platte 0

Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 7

Millard South 21, Millard West 7

Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard North 17

Class B

First Round

Aurora 54, Scottsbluff 3

Bennington 52, Seward 26

Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Grand Island Northwest 27, Omaha Skutt Catholic 20

Hastings 47, Omaha Roncalli 21

Norris 35, Beatrice 27

Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9

Waverly 42, Blair 8

Class C1

First Round

Adams Central 31, Wayne 13

Ashland-Greenwood 24, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Auburn 37, Battle Creek 15

Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0

Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24, OT

St. Paul 48, Cozad 0

Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14

Class C2

First Round

Archbishop Bergan 55, Lincoln Lutheran 15

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0

Oakland-Craig 44, Crofton 14

Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14

Sutton 30, North Platte St. Patrick's 6

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Grand Island Central Catholic 33

Yutan 57, Centura 12

Class D1

Second Round

Burwell 50, Howells/Dodge 14

Cross County 54, Cambridge 16

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Elm Creek 24, Nebraska Christian 22

Neligh-Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50

Stanton 56, Arcadia-Loup City 14

Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 12

Weeping Water 36, Lutheran High Northeast 32

Class D2

Second Round

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Central Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Creighton 28

Kenesaw 64, Allen 20

Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16

St. Mary's 34, Bloomfield 24

Class D6

First Round

Arthur County 55, Pawnee City 8

Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0

Creek Valley 40, Spalding Academy 16

McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24

Paxton 44, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38

Potter-Dix 66, Wallace 34

Red Cloud 50, Dorchester 36

Sterling 54, Southwest 6

