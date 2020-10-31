PREP FOOTBALL
NSAA Playoffs
Class C1
First Round
Pierce 42, West Point-Beemer 21-Heard on 97.5 KEXL
Class C2
First Round
Aquinas 27, Norfolk Catholic 10-Heard on News Talk WJAG
Class D2
Second Round
Osceola 50, Humphrey St. Francis 46-Heard on 106 Kix
Class A
Second Round
Bellevue West 45, Lincoln Southwest 13
Elkhorn South 44, Fremont 0
Grand Island 45, Omaha Westside 3
Kearney 30, Gretna 28
Lincoln East 42, North Platte 0
Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 7
Millard South 21, Millard West 7
Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Millard North 17
Class B
First Round
Aurora 54, Scottsbluff 3
Bennington 52, Seward 26
Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Grand Island Northwest 27, Omaha Skutt Catholic 20
Hastings 47, Omaha Roncalli 21
Norris 35, Beatrice 27
Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9
Waverly 42, Blair 8
Class C1
First Round
Adams Central 31, Wayne 13
Ashland-Greenwood 24, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7
Auburn 37, Battle Creek 15
Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0
Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24, OT
St. Paul 48, Cozad 0
Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14
Class C2
First Round
Archbishop Bergan 55, Lincoln Lutheran 15
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0
Oakland-Craig 44, Crofton 14
Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14
Sutton 30, North Platte St. Patrick's 6
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Grand Island Central Catholic 33
Yutan 57, Centura 12
Class D1
Second Round
Burwell 50, Howells/Dodge 14
Cross County 54, Cambridge 16
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Elm Creek 24, Nebraska Christian 22
Neligh-Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50
Stanton 56, Arcadia-Loup City 14
Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 12
Weeping Water 36, Lutheran High Northeast 32
Class D2
Second Round
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Central Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Creighton 28
Kenesaw 64, Allen 20
Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16
St. Mary's 34, Bloomfield 24
Class D6
First Round
Arthur County 55, Pawnee City 8
Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0
Creek Valley 40, Spalding Academy 16
McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24
Paxton 44, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38
Potter-Dix 66, Wallace 34
Red Cloud 50, Dorchester 36
Sterling 54, Southwest 6