NSAA

Columbus 42, Norfolk 0 –Heard on 106 KIX

Elkhorn Valley 46, North Central 24- Heard on 97.5 KEXL

Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26

Lutheran High Northeast 66, West Holt 12

Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7

Allen 32, Mead 22

Amherst 28, Cambridge 26

Anselmo-Merna 52, Hemingford 12

Aquinas 27, Centennial 0

Arapahoe 38, Lawrence-Nelson 14

Archbishop Bergan 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 6

Arthur County 54, Cody-Kilgore 39

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14

Auburn 35, Fort Calhoun 7

Beatrice 57, Lexington 0

Bellevue West 55, Bellevue East 0

Bennington 31, Aurora 18

Blair 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10

Boone Central 29, Minden 13

Bridgeport 40, Centura 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, Johnson-Brock 22

Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38

Central Valley 52, Palmer 16

Chadron 36, Gordon/Rushville 21

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Elmwood-Murdock 8

Cozad 43, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0

Creighton def. Walthill, forfeit

Crofton 48, Twin River 7

Cross County 58, Thayer Central 20

Diller-Odell 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 18

Dorchester 48, Pawnee City 37

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Bertrand 12

Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Boyd County 22

Elm Creek 40, Hi-Line 22

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, East Butler 12

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Nebraska Lutheran 6

Fillmore Central 27, Syracuse 7

Franklin 57, Wauneta-Palisade 7

Freeman 52, Conestoga 14

Fullerton 36, CWC 24

Gibbon 30, Doniphan-Trumbull 16

Grand Island 24, Lincoln Pius X 7

Grand Island Northwest 41, Gering 3

Gretna 34, Lincoln High 7

Guardian Angels 28, Nebraska City Lourdes 12

Hampton 30, St. Edward 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Battle Creek 21

Hastings 45, Scottsbluff 6

Heartland 58, Madison 28

High Plains Community 51, Omaha Christian Academy 13

Hitchcock County 78, Bayard 26

Howells/Dodge 50, Shelby/Rising City 0

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0

Hyannis 14, South Loup 12

Kearney Catholic 35, Gothenburg 0

Kenesaw 44, Loomis 0

Leyton 49, Kimball 6

Lincoln Christian 28, Lincoln Lutheran 14

Lincoln North Star 39, Lincoln Northeast 15

Lincoln Southeast 35, Lincoln Southwest 5

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, David City 0

Louisville 33, Nebraska City 22

Maxwell 48, Brady 34

McCool Junction 50, Harvard 6

Medicine Valley 60, Alma 20

Millard South 17, Elkhorn South 14

Millard West 21, Millard North 14

Mitchell 43, Burns, Wyo. 0

Mullen 28, Twin Loup 20

Nebraska Christian 46, Arcadia-Loup City 42

Norris 35, Elkhorn North 6

North Bend Central 30, Arlington 0

North Platte 35, Fremont 31

O'Neill 25, Valentine 13

Oakland-Craig 62, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Ogallala 20, Holdrege 0

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Palmyra 42

Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-LaVista 16

Ord 37, Central City 20

Osceola 78, Wausa 0

Paxton 66, Creek Valley 56

Pender 63, Randolph 0

Perkins County 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 32

Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21

Platteview 21, Boys Town 14

Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 20

Pleasanton 48, Axtell 36

Potter-Dix 61, Sioux County 32

Ravenna 30, Ansley-Litchfield 14

Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14

Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 0

Sandhills Valley 42, Overton 20

Sandhills/Thedford 64, Morrill 6

Sandy Creek 28, Hershey 14

Schuyler 14, Douglas County West 6

Seward 13, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Sidney 27, Chase County 18

Southern 44, Johnson County Central 22

Southern Valley 36, Blue Hill 32

Spalding Academy 59, Silver Lake 14

St. Mary's 42, Summerland 14

St. Paul 41, Broken Bow 6

Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 16

Sterling 54, Elba 12

Superior 20, Fairbury 0

Sutherland 26, Garden County 16

Tekamah-Herman 7, Ponca 6

Tri County 52, Weeping Water 20

Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20

Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7

Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19

Wilber-Clatonia 13, Sutton 12

Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20

Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6

York 20, Alliance 0

Yutan 42, Malcolm 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Giltner vs. Riverside, ccd.

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ccd.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Santee, ccd.

McCook vs. Crete, ccd.

North Platte St. Patrick's vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.

Osmond vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd. to Sep 5th.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Stuart, ccd.

