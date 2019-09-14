NSAA

Kearney 38, Norfolk 0

St. Paul 27, Norfolk Catholic 6

Lutheran High Northeast 87, Omaha Nation 28

Aquinas 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Crofton 22

Battle Creek 15, Centennial 13

Boys Town 25, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 18

CWC-Ewing 39, Elgin Public/Pope John 14

Columbus Lakeview 28, Boone Central/Newman Grove 6

Columbus Scotus 40, West Point-Beemer 23

Douglas County West 28, Schuyler 15

Elkhorn 34, Columbus 17

Hartington-Newcastle 54, Winside 8

Homer 47, Pender 20

Howells/Dodge 30, Wakefield 28

Humphrey St. Francis 52, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 33, Sterling 6

Madison 42, Boyd County 0

Neligh-Oakdale 56, West Holt 12

North Bend Central 48, Stanton 28

Oakland-Craig 71, Ponca 20

Pierce 28, Ord 14

Wayne 7, Arlington 6

The Norfolk High softball team routed South Sioux City in a single game last night at home 12-0.  Sydney Rader twirled a three-inning no hitter and hit a home run as the Lady Panthers improved to 9-7 on the season.

