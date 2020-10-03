NSAA

PREP FOOTBALL

Norfolk Catholic 31, Wayne 21-Heard on 106 Kix

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Plainview 14-Heard on 97.5 KEXL

Adams Central 21, Central City 8

Amherst 56, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 18

Anselmo-Merna 36, Ravenna 24

Arapahoe 28, Alma 8

Archbishop Bergan 31, Aquinas 7

Arlington 12, Omaha Concordia 6

Arthur County 81, Banner County 0

Ashland-Greenwood 51, Malcolm 14

Auburn 28, Milford 13

Aurora 21, McCook 7

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 32, Ponca 19

Battle Creek 6, Boone Central 3

Bayard 60, Kimball 20

Bennington 40, South Sioux City 3

Blair 42, Omaha Roncalli 7

Bridgeport 28, Gordon/Rushville 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Kenesaw 23

Burwell 28, Arcadia-Loup City 22

Centennial 27, Bishop Neumann 14

Centura 42, David City 13

Chadron 16, Sidney 0

Columbus Scotus 48, North Bend Central 28

Conestoga 76, Cedar Bluffs 42

Cozad 34, Ogallala 13

Cross County 82, Shelby/Rising City 12

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Hi-Line 0

Elkhorn 48, Elkhorn Mount Michael 6

Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 6

Elm Creek 50, Sutherland 12

Fairbury 34, Nebraska City 29

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 12

Fremont 28, Lincoln North Star 7

Giltner 44, Lawrence-Nelson 26

Gothenburg 28, Mitchell 6

Grand Island Northwest 24, Seward 17

Gretna 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 28

Hampton 59, Heartland Lutheran 18

Hartington Cedar Catholic 29, Crofton 14

Harvard 50, Silver Lake 14

Hastings 38, York 20

Hastings St. Cecilia 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 14

Hemingford 58, Perkins County 25

Hitchcock County 50, Leyton 14

Homer 54, Emerson-Hubbard 20

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 0

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 8

Johnson County Central 48, Palmyra 32

Johnson-Brock 64, Omaha Christian Academy 20

Kearney 41, Columbus 19

Kearney Catholic 38, Broken Bow 14

Lexington 14, Gering 6

Lincoln Christian 42, Falls City 21

Lincoln East 26, Millard West 25

Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Syracuse 0

Lincoln Southeast 7, Papillion-LaVista 0

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24, Boys Town 0

Loomis 36, Axtell 0

McCool Junction 78, Parkview Christian 12

Mead 26, Diller-Odell 8

Medicine Valley 36, Brady 6

Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 0

Minden 39, Holdrege 0

Mullen 68, Morrill 16

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Freeman 14

Neligh-Oakdale 74, Ainsworth 30

Norris 29, Plattsmouth 26

North Central 52, Summerland 14

North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Chase County 8

Oakland-Craig 68, Tekamah-Herman 14

Omaha Creighton Prep 24, North Platte 7

Omaha Westside 44, Millard North 14

Ord 59, Grand Island Central Catholic 6

Osceola 100, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Osmond 62, Wausa 22

Overton 29, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Palmer 46, High Plains Community 0

Paxton 51, Wauneta-Palisade 14

Pender 67, Walthill 16

Pierce 49, O'Neill 6

Pleasanton 30, South Loup 8

Potter-Dix 62, South Platte 27

Raymond Central 3, Platteview 0

Red Cloud 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 8

Sandhills Valley 28, Twin Loup 0

Sandhills/Thedford 55, Ansley-Litchfield 17

Scottsbluff 35, Alliance 0

Southern Valley 36, Bertrand 32

St. Mary's 28, Creighton 18

St. Paul 58, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 13

Stanton 42, Howells/Dodge 36

Sterling 70, Dorchester 8

Stuart 65, Santee 18

Superior 34, Fillmore Central 26

Thayer Central 62, Heartland 50

Tri County 78, Southern 20

Valentine 33, Hershey 6

Wakefield 72, Elkhorn Valley 6

Waverly 38, Beatrice 7

Weeping Water 60, Elmwood-Murdock 26

West Point-Beemer 55, Columbus Lakeview 20

Winside 66, Randolph 12

Yutan 28, Wilber-Clatonia 14

Tags

In other news

LHNE football routs Hartington/Newcastle

LHNE football routs Hartington/Newcastle

Garrett Boelter ran for 255 yards off eleven carries and five touchdowns as the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles routed Hartington/Newcastle 68-34 last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 2, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 2, 2020

The Nebraska Athletic Department is offering Husker fans the opportunity to be a part of the Sea of Red Sellout for the 2020 football season. The Sea of Red Sellout, gives fans a chance to fill Memorial Stadium virtually and collect commemorative items related to the 2020 season.  The Sea of…